The National Weather Service issued flash flooding warnings on Saturday for regions across Arizona including Phoenix, Tucson, and Flagstaff.

A dust storm warning was also in effect until 5:45 p.m. Saturday for Interstate 10, I-17, and U.S. 60 near Phoenix and Mesa.

According to the National Weather Service, alerts of life-threatening flash flooding produced by thunderstorms would be in place for Pima County until 5:15 p.m., Mohave County until 5:45 p.m., and Maricopa County until 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.

For La Paz County, a flash flood warning was in place until 8:30 p.m. For Gila County, a flash flood warning is also in place until 5:30 p.m. and a flash flood watch was extended through 5 a.m. Sunday, the weather service in Flagstaff said.

According to the weather service, high flash flood risks are due to excessive rainfall over burn scar areas across the state.

Abundant runoff and debris flow were expected to move through Reno Creek, Sycamore Creek, and Slate Creek, the weather service said.

Residents were advised to avoid driving through flooded roads and stay away from creeks, washes, streams, rivers and slot canyons.

"Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles," the weather service said in the warning.

Additionally, a dust storm warning was in effect until 5:15 p.m. for Interstate 10 near Casa Grande and near Eloy as well as U.S. 60 near Phoenix and Mesa.

Reach breaking news reporter Laura Daniella Sepulveda at lsepulveda@lavozarizona.com or on Twitter @lauradNews .

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Flood and dust warnings issued for Phoenix, Tucson, Flagstaff