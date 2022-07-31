ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LA man sentenced for role in TX-to-Morgantown drug ring

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Los Angeles man was sentenced to more than 15 years in prison for his role in a Texas-to-Morgantown methamphetamine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, and heroin drug distribution operation Wednesday.

Francisco Chanes was one of 25 people indicted back in 2020 . He pleaded guilty to one count of “Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances” and one count of “Unlawful Use of Communication Facility.”

Back in 2020, federal prosecutors said they believed “98, 99% pure methamphetamine made in laboratories in Mexico” was coming directly to West Virginia because of the drug ring’s activities.

U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of West Virginia Bill Powell said during a press conference at the time of the indictment that between 18 and 27 kilograms of narcotics were brought to Monongalia County during the course of the two-year investigation, which spanned from the spring of 2018 to October 2020.

