Brandon Vazquez, Brenner both score twice in FC Cincinnati's 4-4 draw at Inter Miami

FC Cincinnati has offered elation and frustration to fans in equal measure this season, and its performance against Inter Miami CF typified FCC's mercurial tendencies.

Facing a Miami team within striking distance in the Eastern Conference standings, FC Cincinnati came back from three one-goal deficits to take a late, 4-3 lead at DRV PNK Stadium.

But Miami had the last goal on the last kick of the match, and Cincinnati dropped invaluable points in a 4-4 draw Saturday.

The tie saw FC Cincinnati move its record to 7-8-8, and 29 points in the standings. Pending later results from around the league, Cincinnati will either narrowly stay above the playoff line for another week or drop just below it. Either way, the margins are tightening as FCC pushes for its first-ever MLS Cup playoff berth.

FC Cincinnati's won one of its last 11 matches (1-3-7) and has 10 points during that stretch.

Afterward, a disappointed FC Cincinnati head coach Pat Noonan described the match as chaotic, and unplanned deviations from the club's intentions going into the match.

"In the end, I'm disappointed that we can't find three points with how we got back into the game in the second half," Noonan said. "Walking off the field with a point is still important ... We come back three different times in the game. That's a positive. Our ability to create good looks at goal has been a positive. So, those are things that we'll look to carry over into the next game but I think that's overshadowed by how we dropped the points tonight and how many goals we're conceding."

Breaking down an eight-goal thriller

FC Cincinnati suffered once again at the feet of Gonzalo Higuain, who scored three goals in the first half. He belted a free-kick goal in the 23rd minute and dribbled around FC Cincinnati goalkeeper Roman Celentano for his second in the

A penalty kick awarded to Miami on video review was deposited by Higuain in first-half added time. The match cemented Higuain as the most prolific FC Cincinnati antagonist since with FCC entered MLS as Higuain upped his career tally against Cincinnati to seven goals.

Brenner Souza da Silva undid Miami's advantage twice and pulled Cincinnati even at 1-1 in the 28th minute and 2-2 in the 40th minute.

Come the latter stages of the second half, Brandon Vazquez's 12th goal of the season arrived in the 81st minute and knotted the match at three.

Vazquez then scored his 13th goal about five minutes later to put Cincinnati up.

In the closing seconds, though, Christopher McVey rocketed a shot off the underside of Celentano's crossbar to even the match at four.

The match marked the fifth time FC Cincinnati scored three or more goals in a match this season, and the club had only five points to show for its efforts on those explosive occasions including Saturday's tie.

Fledgling defense

Miami had an Alejandro Pozuelo goal waived off on video review early in the second half. It was a crucial refereeing decision that changed the course of the game, and Noonan decided around that time he'd seen enough of the backline he assembled to start the game.

Saying afterward he wanted new energy, Noonan subbed off center backs Geoff Cameron, Tyler Blackett and Alvas Powell in favor of Nick Hagglund, John Nelson and Ray Gaddis.

That defensive trio seemed to settle FCC's shaky backline, and gave the club's attack room to spark a comeback.

The improvement over the final 35 minutes of the game was marked, and Higuain wouldn't tally again.

On the whole, though, Cincinnati's defense across the team was far from good enough. Now with 42 goals allowed in 2022, FC Cincinnati claims the third-most goals against in all of MLS.

The standings and the transfer window

The math used to show how FC Cincinnati can qualify for its first-ever MLS Cup playoff berth is straightforward enough, and points will be at a premium with just 11 matches remaining in the season.

One point against Miami was good. Three points for a victory would have been more helpful.

There are 33 points available over the remaining matches, and recent MLS history suggests FCC will need approximately 45 points to lock down the seventh and final playoff spot in the east.

So, going into next weekend's match against powerhouse Philadelphia Union, FC Cincinnati needs at least 16 more points during the regular season to stay on track for 45. That proposition assumes the threshold to qualify for the seventh position in the east won't end up lower or higher than 45 points, and either is possible.

However, the trend over the last five full, 34-match seasons played in MLS is for the teams finishing seventh to end their season with an average of about 45 points.

The top four teams in the Eastern Conference, including Philadelphia, New York City FC, CF Montreal and fourth-place New York Red Bulls (10-6-6, 36 points), could be pulling away from east's bottom three

That means the top four would likely battle it out amongst themselves for seeding the rest of this season with qualification almost certain while fifth-place Columbus Crew (31 points), Orlando City, FC Cincinnati and a host of other clubs fight desperately for one of the final three spots.

Given FC Cincinnati's goals-against record and the four goals scored by Miami, Saturday was another night on which the club's supporters howled on social media for improvements in defense.

The secondary transfer window closes Thursday, which effectively ends the period in which Cincinnati can make meaningful improvements prior to the offseason.

So far during the transfer and trade window, FC Cincinnati has added Sergio Santos - a striker who was injured in his July 13 debut for FCC - and is yet to make another move.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Brandon Vazquez, Brenner both score twice in FC Cincinnati's 4-4 draw at Inter Miami