There’s nothing to talk about with Baker Mayfield until Week 1

Bills Reportedly Suffered Massive Injury At Practice
Last week, Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde left practice on a golf cart. This week, it was All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer who went down with an injury. According to multiple reports, Poyer suffered a potentially serious arm injury during Tuesday's practice. Poyer was phenomenal in 2021, racking up 93 tackles,...
SkySports
Deshaun Watson: Thirty women settle Watson-related claims against Houston Texans
Thirty women who had accused the Houston Texans of turning a blind eye to allegations that Deshaun Watson was sexually assaulting and harassing women during massage sessions have settled their legal claims against the team, their attorney said on Friday. The terms of the settlements reached between each of the...
Baker Mayfield's Wife Makes Opinion On Cleveland Very Clear
Baker Mayfield didn't exactly experience a clean breakup with the Cleveland Browns organization. Just days before the Browns acquired Deshaun Watson in a blockbuster trade, the longtime franchise starter requested a trade away from the team that drafted him with a No. 1 overall pick back in 2018. Mayfield's wife,...
Yardbarker
Baker Mayfield Is Showing Off His Arm In Panthers Camp
The Carolina Panthers know that a change at quarterback will be their best chance of altering their fortunes for the better. After all, Sam Darnold has been inconsistent while P.J. Walker is unreliable. Likewise, the jury is still out on whether Matt Corral will be their future franchise quarterback. But...
Baltimore Ravens head coach takes veiled shot at Cleveland Browns and Deshaun Watson situation
In trying to avoid giving his opinion on the Deshaun Watson drama, Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh took a
Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge
Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
Panthers Released Wide Receiver On Tuesday Morning
On Tuesday, the Carolina Panthers announced the signing of cornerback Devin Jones. In order to make room for him on the roster, they released wide receiver Andrew Parchment. Parchment started his college football career at Northern Illinois before transferring to Kansas. After two seasons with the Jayhawks, he transferred to Florida State.
Panthers Cut 2021 Draft Pick On Thursday Afternoon
The Carolina Panthers cut a recent draft pick on Thursday. Carolina released long snapper Thomas Fletcher, selected in the sixth round last season, to clear a spot on the 90-man roster. The team cited a need to "fill in some depth" elsewhere during training camp. Fletcher spent his entire rookie...
brownsnation.com
Browns RB Comments On The Changes Under Deshaun Watson
Cleveland Browns fans have to wait a bit longer before seeing quarterback Deshaun Watson in action. Former federal judge Sue Robinson recommended that he serve a six-game suspension due to his violation of the league’s personal conduct policy. That infraction stemmed from his sexual misconduct cases, most of which...
ESPN
NFL training camp updates 2022: Baker Mayfield, Jalen Hurts, Daniel Jones shine through the air
The quarterbacks were the story at camps Tuesday. New Carolina Panthers QB Baker Mayfield hit on a electric deep ball that got fans talking. The Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts had his most impressive day so far, and the Joneses -- the New York Giants' Daniel Jones and the New England Patriots' Mac Jones -- logged encouraging days for their teams.
NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield Post-Practice Video
Baker Mayfield and Robbie Anderson seem to be working out just fine. Anderson made headlines earlier this year when he made a comment on Instagram that alluded to him not wanting Mayfield in Carolina. He was then asked about it and said that it was his way of defending Sam Darnold since he's taken a lot of heat from the fans.
NFL World Reacts To Roger Goodell Punishment Prediction
Earlier this week, Judge Sue L. Robinson announced a six-game suspension for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. Most fans around the league thought the punishment should have been much more severe and called on NFL commissioner Roger Goodell to appeal the punishment. According to a report from Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, the commish plans to do just that.
NBC Sports
Deshaun Watson appeal will proceed on paper only, with no hearing
Now that the NFL has appealed the Deshaun Watson decision to the NFL, what happens next?. The Personal Conduct Policy and the relevant provision of the Collective Bargaining Agreement lay out the next steps. Here’e the relevant language of the Personal Conduct Policy: “Such appeals will be: (i) processed on...
brownsnation.com
Browns Kicker Cade York Making An Early Impression
The preseason has always been a time of excitement and enthusiasm for the upcoming year. No matter how the previous season ended, there’s always a sense of optimism from fans that “this year” things will be different. Although, based on team history, Cleveland Browns fans know to...
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 8/3: Continued Watson Blowback, Amari Mystery, and Rumination for Dummies
Today’s Newswire has arrived two hours late. Sorry about that. There’s really nothing I could do. This is because I’m a ruminator. Ruminate is defined as “think deeply about something.” I think of it more as an inability to get things out of your head. Bad things, typically, which you think about over and over.
Saints rookie kicked out of practice because he can’t stop fighting teammates
Saints rookie tackle Trevor Penning is making his presence known at training camp. He was kicked out of practice for fighting three days in a row. With the 19th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the New Orleans Saints selected Trevor Penning, offensive tackle from Northern Iowa. While his 6-foot-7,...
Yardbarker
Report: Guardians Pursuit Of Deadline Target Fell Apart Over Prospects
Sometimes a team must discern a need from a want. The Guardians wanted to find ways to provide greater run support for their pitchers. But teams looking to trade with the Guardians needed some of Cleveland’s top prospects. And that’s how we got through a rather silent trade deadline...
FanSided
