'We're going to make history if we win': England legend Karen Carney feels the Lionesses have a 'great chance' in Euro 2022 final against Germany today - as she urges partisan fans 'to be the difference' at Wembley

By Michael Rudling For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Karen Carney has stressed the importance of Sunday's Euro 2022 final, saying the Lionesses can 'make history' by winning England's first major trophy in women's football.

Carney is the third most capped player in the history of the England women's side, and came closest to a trophy with a third place finish in the 2015 World Cup in Canada.

Speaking on ITV after the Community Shield on Saturday, she said: 'We've got a great chance tomorrow. We have to get the fans [going]. They've got to be the difference for us tomorrow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rIHGj_0gz7D19J00
England have stormed into the final of Euro 2022, scoring 20 goals and conceding just one

'We've really got to put Germany under pressure and make sure we win it.

'We're going to make history if we win it. So that's what we want to do and develop the game from all levels. From grassroots to schools, and also at the top end.'

Ian Wright shared her sentiments. He said: 'I just want us to start well. Some of the games I've been a bit worried about how we've started, but when we start well we can cause teams problems.'

'It could change so many things. Even if we don't win, the amount of work that's been done, we're winning anyway.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fSnoL_0gz7D19J00
Karen Carney said England have a 'great chance' in Sunday's Euro 2022 final

Somewhat unsurprisingly, Roy Keane gave an altogether more dour view. He said of finals: 'You only enjoy them if you win. If you win its a good day at Wembley. If you don't, disaster.'

Sunday's final will be as good a chance of any for England to avoid 'disaster'.

They have scored 20 goals in the tournament so far while conceding just one, and the Lionesses style of play has been widely praised for its risk-embracing attacking style.

In Germany, they face the eight-time Euro champions, but they do so at a sold-out Wembley that could help decide the match.

