International Notes: Irving, Adams, Bey, Dominican National Team

Shaquille O'Neal is one of the most vocal critics of the modern NBA that works as a pundit. He has often publicly called out players that he has had beef with on Inside The NBA. Many times, it leads to the players forming a bond with Shaq by responding to his criticisms on the court as Joel Embiid did, but sometimes it can go the other way, like how it did with JaVale McGee and Dwight Howard.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO