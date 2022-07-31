Why the Pacers have to hope that Donovan Mitchell stays with the Jazz

8points9seconds.com
lakersnation.com
Lakers Rumors: Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan Signs Four-Year Contract To Remain Face Of Kobe Bryant’s Nike Shoe Line
Kobe Bryant’s signature shoes hit production lines again after Vanessa Bryant announced the late Los Angeles Lakers legend’s brand would remain with Nike. Many NBA stars — including Lakers forward Anthony Davis — started to stockpile the precious Kobes when news broke about a potential end to Nike’s partnership with the Bryant estate. But in March 2022, Vanessa confirmed the Bryant family’s reunion with the sportswear manufacturer in an agreement that included financial support for the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.
‘He is not the face of the Kobe line’: Vanessa Bryant slams reports about DeMar DeRozan taking over Kobe Bryant’s Nike sneaker line
It was announced on Sunday that Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan had just agreed to a new deal with Nike. In the report, NBA insider Shams Charania noted that DeRozan will now become the new face of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant’s iconic sneaker line. Vanessa Bryant, Kobe’s wife, has now completely refuted this […] The post ‘He is not the face of the Kobe line’: Vanessa Bryant slams reports about DeMar DeRozan taking over Kobe Bryant’s Nike sneaker line appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Shaquille O'Neal Has Blunt Message For Kevin Durant After Trade Request
Shaquille O'Neal seemingly threw some shade at Kevin Durant during an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show this week. Eisen asked O'Neal if he would trade for Durant if he were the Boston Celtics, and the big fella firmly said "hell no" to the idea, suggesting that Boston should build around its "young nucleus" instead of trading for KD.
Yardbarker
Doc Rivers Apparently Admits That Ben Simmons Left The Philadelphia 76ers Because Of The Relationship With Joel Embiid
The Ben Simmons saga with Philadelphia was finally in the rearview mirror after dominating the headlines most of last season when he was traded to the Brooklyn Nets . This season's trade saga is headlined by Simmons' new teammate Kevin Durant. Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers was on The Vince...
Lakers: LeBron James 'Badly Wants' Russell Westbrook Swapped for Kyrie Irving
Marc Stein reinforced the notion that LeBron James has little to no desire to spend another season with Russell Westbrook.
Quin Snyder Listing Salt Lake City Mansion for $12.75M
After resigning as head coach of the Utah Jazz after eight seasons, Quin Snyder is finalizing his move out of the state by selling his house. Snyder recently listed his Salt Lake City mansion on the market with a $12.75 million asking price. Coldwell Banker Realty’s Mike Lindsay will work...
ESPN
The 10 veteran ex-Lakers from 2021-22 still looking for work this offseason
If the theme for the Los Angeles Lakers' free agency direction last summer was established and familiar, then the profile of L.A.'s signing haul this offseason can best be described as fresh and emerging. "I think we've gotten younger, I think we've gotten faster, I think we've gotten hungrier," new...
Yardbarker
NBA Rumors: The Socio-Political Environment In Utah May Be Driving Force Behind Donovan Mitchell's Departure From Jazz
While Donovan Mitchell is still technically a member of the Utah Jazz, it seems like only a matter of time before he's wearing a different jersey. After years of heartbreak and disappointment, any star player would be frustrated with the situation in Utah. How can the team bounce back after so much struggle? What more can be done to succeed with the franchise?
Could Mavs Get Myles Turner & Buddy Hield in 1 Trade with Pacers?
The Dallas Mavericks could really use another secondary playmaker, but they certainly wouldn't complain if they were able to land both Myles Turner and Buddy Hield.
Yardbarker
Report: Knicks amenable to include Obi Toppin in Donovan Mitchell trade
Aside from the picks package, there is one more sticking point in the trade talks between the New York Knicks and the Utah Jazz in a potential Donovan Mitchell blockbuster trade. Quentin Grimes’ explosion in the NBA Summer League had only reinforced Danny Ainge and Jazz’s belief in the incoming...
Kwame Evans, No. 7 Overall Recruit, Announces His Commitment
One of the top college basketball recruits is off the board. On Tuesday, five-star forward Kwame Evans Jr. announced his commitment to Oregon. Evans is listed as the No. 7 overall recruit and No. 2 power forward in the 2023 class, per 247Sports' Composite Rankings. Kentucky and UCF were considered...
saturdaytradition.com
Gehrig Normand, 4-star 2023 small forward, announces B1G commitment
Michigan State has landed one of the top small forwards in the class of 2023. Gehrig Normand was rated the No. 17 player at his position by 247Sports, while being slotted as the No. 5 overall player in the state of Texas. The North Richland Hills (Tex.) star had a loaded list of finalists, including Auburn, Illinois, Texas, Tennessee, and Wisconsin.
Indiana Basketball Hosts Pair of 2025 In-State Recruits
Mike Woodson and the Indiana basketball coaching staff are hoping to make an early impression on a pair of 2025 in-state recruits. Jalen Haralson from Fishers, Ind. visited the Indiana campus on Monday, and Trent Sisley from Heritage Hills High School was in Bloomington on Tuesday.
Yardbarker
Donovan Mitchell Trade: Knicks 'Low-Balling' Jazz?
It is the trade that everyone has assumed will happen ... and in the end, the assumption probably still stands. So what is the holdup between the New York Knicks and the Utah Jazz regarding a deal to bring the three-time NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell back home?. "Low-balling.''. Jazz beat...
Colts Reportedly Hosting Veteran Free Agent For Tryout
The Indianapolis Colts are hoping to be just one game better in 2022 so as to avoid missing the playoffs again. To that end, they may be eyeing a talented veteran for their squad. According to ProFootballTalk, the Colts are hosting offensive tackle Kendall Lamm for a tryout this week....
Yardbarker
Knicks Should Focus on Trade for Kevin Durant, Not Donovan Mitchell
As much as the New York Knicks love the idea of trading for Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell, they should set the bar even higher, especially if Utah GM Danny Ainge refuses to come off of his substantial asking price. With the Knicks being hesitant to give up what is...
Phoenix Suns' Jae Crowder trade speculation includes Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks
Earlier this week, the Phoenix Suns' Jae Crowder created quite a stir when he tweeted that "I believe its time for a change" and liked a social media post of himself in a Dallas Mavericks uniform. CHANGE IS INEVITABLE.. GROWTH IS OPTIONAL.!! I BELIEVE ITS TIME FOR A CHANGE… I WANNA CONTINUE GROWING.!—...
Yardbarker
Insider Dishes on 'Low-Balling' Offers Jazz Have Received for Donovan Mitchell
The Utah Jazz and New York Knicks are far from reaching an agreement regarding the trade of three-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell, according to Tony Jones of The Athletic. “The Knicks aren’t anywhere close to meeting Danny Ainge’s threshold,” said Jones on ESPN’s radio show The Drive.
Yardbarker
West Notes: Jazz, Donovan Mitchell, Warriors, Nuggets
There’s an “overwhelming feeling” around the NBA that Donovan Mitchell would leave the Jazz in free agency if he’s not traded before then, per Andy Larsen of the Salt Lake Tribune. Mitchell, of course, has strongly been linked to the Knicks, who apparently would like to...
FanSided
