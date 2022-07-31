Beautiful Burlington gardens shown off during a tour

www.wcax.com
Lake Champlain Dragon Boat Festival fundraiser returns this weekend
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Dragon boat racers will take to Lake Champlain this weekend. Every year, Dragonheart Vermont hosts the Lake Champlain Dragon Boat Festival. The festival has been around since 2006. Racers take off every three minutes and paddle for about a minute. The fundraiser celebrates both the spirit...
New exhibit explores crunchy piece of Vermont history
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A museum in Montpelier is paying tribute to a crunchy snack that’s made in Vermont. The Common Cracker exhibit opened Thursday at the Vermont History Museum. The Vermont Country Store still makes them. But that’s compared to the 10 or so bakeries all over Vermont...
Historic Charlotte Building Will Host a Restaurant
A prominent white-clapboard house on the corner of Spear Street and Hinesburg Road in Charlotte is being renovated to become a 50-seat restaurant by summer 2023, said Jonathan Maguire, the building's owner and a developer. He plans to complete about 80 percent of the restaurant fit-up but leave finishing touches to a still-undetermined restaurant operator.
Why happiness blooms at Vermont pick-your-own flower farm
CHARLOTTE, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont is known for its summertime greenery but there are lots of colors in bloom at the Glory Flower Farm in Charlotte. And while the zinnias and sunflowers are lovely, the family may argue the real beauty is in the joy they bring. Under gray skies,...
No cyanobacteria troubles at Burlington beaches Thursday
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - All of Burlington’s beaches were open on Thursday. Some spots have been closed on and off in recent days and weeks due to cyanobacteria blooms. Thursday, all the city beaches were deemed safe from what can be harmful toxins in the blue-green algae blooms. But...
Vermont cheesemaker wins best in show at national competition
GREENSBORO BEND, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont-based cheesemaker Jasper Hill Farm took the prize for best in show at a national competition. At the American Cheese Society Competition, the Greensboro Bend cheesemaker’s “Whitney” cheese placed both first in its category and earned the title of best in show.
North Country gears up for annual Battle of Plattsburgh Commemoration
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - We are just about a month away from one of the Lake City’s biggest events of the year. The Battle of Plattsburgh Commemoration honors the battle and reminds residents of the importance of the historical event. There will be some fresh takes on old traditions...
Essex Junction names first city manager
Burlington Electric asks customers to conserve power during peak hours Thursday
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The forecast calls for hot and humid weather on Thursday, so the Burlington Electric Department is asking customers to help “Defeat the Peak.”. In order to reduce electric consumption, the department hopes people will raise their thermostats between the hours of 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. if they have air conditioning.
Some Burlington Beaches are back open after cyanobacteria detection
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As of Tuesday, almost all Burlington’s beaches -- including North Beach -- are back open -- after being closed for cyanobacteria. The Parks and Recreation Department says -- it’s still not safe to swim at Leddy Beach.
Plan to redevelop old Pizza Hut building in South Burlington
Amid high demand for farms, mother-daughter duo open farm in Wolcott
WOLCOTT, Vt. (WCAX) - Whether taking over an already operational farm or starting one from scratch, it is business first, and there is a lot of business to consider. The Intervale Center’s Farm Business Program says the farmer population continues to age, meaning more transitions are on the horizon.
22-Year-Old Orange County Man Found Dead in Hyde Park, VT
The body of a young Hudson Valley man has been recovered after a massive manhunt was launched in Vermont. The Lamoille County Sheriff's Department says they first received a report of a missing person on Tuesday, July 26. According to the caller, a 22-year-old was camping at the Green River Reservoir in Hyde Park, Vermont when he disappeared.
Channel 3′s Catherine Hughes remembered as tough, no-nonsense reporter
CHARLOTTE, Vt. (WCAX) - A sad note from the WCAX family-- former Channel 3 News reporter Catherine Hughes has died. Hughes worked for Channel 3 from 1979 to 1994, spending 12 of those years in our Rutland bureau. She was known as a tough, no-nonsense reporter who wasn’t afraid to hold public officials accountable.
Vermont police departments host National Night Out events
MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Connecting communities to the people who protect them, that’s the goal of the annual National Night Out events. They’re hosted by local police departments across the country. At least 100 community members came together at Essex High School for the police department’s second National...
Plattsburgh to host its first-ever Michigan Fest in 2023
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Michigan Month in the town of Plattsburgh may be over, but the celebrating will continue. The town just announced that next year it will host its first-ever Michigan Festival. If you don’t know what a Michigan is, it’s a hot dog covered in a sweet or...
Vermont airmen begin returning from overseas
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Members of the Vermont Air Guard who were deployed overseas have begun arriving back home. The military released video clips from South Burlington showing the F-35s touching down and families greeting the returning airmen of the 158th Fighter Wing. They started arriving in Vermont on...
WATCH: Vermont Democratic congressional primary debate
Quebec man drowns in Vermont
ISLE LA MOTTE, Vt. (WCAX) - A Quebec man drowned in Vermont on Sunday. Vermont State Police say it happened on East Shore Road in Isle La Motte shortly after 5:30 p.m. Investigators say Lothar Frei, 84, of Kirkland, Quebec, was unresponsive when he was pulled from Lake Champlain by family and neighbors.
