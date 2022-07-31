49ers training camp: Who’s hot, who’s not after first week of practice

ninernoise.com
3 ambitious goals for the New England Patriots in 2022
While most across the NFL aren’t betting too hard on the Patriots for 2022, there are still some rather ambitious goals that the team can shoot for. The story of the 2022 New England Patriots has not been written yet. While their offseason hasn’t been that great, games that actually count for something haven’t started either.
Saints rookie kicked out of practice because he can’t stop fighting teammates
Saints rookie tackle Trevor Penning is making his presence known at training camp. He was kicked out of practice for fighting three days in a row. With the 19th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the New Orleans Saints selected Trevor Penning, offensive tackle from Northern Iowa. While his 6-foot-7,...
Timely reminder to never bet against Tom Brady as Bucs QB turns 45
Tom Brady may have turned 45 yesterday, but a quick glance at his career numbers ATS will remind you that it is still a bad idea to bet against him. If you have been involved in sports betting in any way at any point over the past 21 years, you’ve probably already learned this lesson the hard way. However, as the Buccaneers quarterback turned 45 on Wednesday, Aug. 3, and the NFL preseason kicks off on Thursday night, it seems like a timely opportunity to remind everyone to never bet against Tom Brady.
A Possibility the New England Patriots reunite with former Patriot
The New England Patriots recently sign veteran DT Davon Godchaux. However, the possibility of reuniting with former Patriot Adam Butler is fairly high. Recently, former New England Patriot DT Adam Butler was released by the Miami Dolphins due to a failed physical, reported by the Miami Dolphins. Now, the Pats just re-signed Davon Godchaux earlier this week. The addition of Butler can easily make this the most well-rounded defensive interior throughout the NFL. The inquiry of veteran DT Adam Butler can elevate the Pats run defense. In 2021, the Patriots’ rush defense ranked 24th (126.5 yards per game) throughout the entire NFL. The presence of another veteran DT would greatly benefit the Alabama product Christian Barmore.
