Carolina Panthers fans celebrate 2022 NFL season at ‘Back Together Saturday’

By Christine Scarpelli
 5 days ago

SPARTANBURG S.C. (WSPA) – Fans flooded Gibbs Stadium at Wofford College Saturday when gates opened at 10 a.m. as many were excited to welcome back the NFL for the 2022 season and the Carolina Panthers to training camp in Spartanburg.

The big celebration was called “Back Together Saturday.” It is a time when fans and players unite on one field to practice. Players are competing for a spot on the final 2022 team roster.

Director of Community Relations Riley Fields said the practice season is a grind because not only is it physically taxing, it can be mentally taxing too because of classroom sessions as well as meetings and the like.

Players enjoy feeding off the fans’ excitement, Fields said. They’re able to perform for fans by running, 7-on-7 and passing and throwing drills.

Father Jonathan Custer and his sons Nathan and Clayton were excited to see the players in person as opposed to on TV.

Players took time at the end of the practice to address fans and say thank you for the support.

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C.

