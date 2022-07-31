ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Spectators pack Junior Livestock Auction at California Mid-State Fair

By Laura Dickinson , Chloe Lovejoy
The Tribune
The Tribune
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qQ0Qo_0gz7Bv7o00

The California Mid-State Fair ’s Junior Livestock Auction was held in the Paso Robles Pavilion on Saturday morning, packing the building with spectators and buyers and the constant “auction chant” of the auctioneer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16W4BX_0gz7Bv7o00
The Paso Robles Pavilion was packed with spectators and buyers and the constant “auction chant” of the auctioneer at the Junior Livestock Auction at the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles, Saturday, July 30, 2022. Laura Dickinson/ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

The Junior Auction FFA and 4-H exhibitors from around San Luis Obispo county put their showmanship skills to the test while they paraded their animals in front of the quiet stare of the buyers.

Meanwhile, ring men circled the crowd and barked an acknowledgment of a quick slip of a hand or card for the bid.

Revenues from the Junior Livestock auctions and the Replacement Heifer sale typically raise millions of dollars.

The preliminary Showcase of Champions results included the Supreme Champion goat, shown by Ashley Hagen of Templeton FFA, going for $3,037; the Supreme Champion lamb from Lauryn English of Templeton FFA went for $5,040; the Supreme Champion hog went for $5,940 and was shown by Mariah Ramos of San Luis Obispo FFA; and the Supreme Champion steer from Braden Wheeler of Mustang 4-H went for $15,996, according to a news release Saturday evening.

Sales from the available results from the Showcase of Champions totaled $133,411.

Full auction results will be provided in the annual recap available later next week, according to fair spokesperson Tom Keffury.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hl1pB_0gz7Bv7o00
Mid-State Fair Princess Jenna Shapero shows her hog at the Junior Livestock Auction on Saturday July 30, 2022. Laura Dickinson/ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Paso Robles Press

Paso Robles POA Purchases Its First Fair Animal

PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Police Officer Association (POA) headed to the California Mid-State Fairgrounds early on July 30 to bid at their first auction for a fair animal project. POA officers congratulated second-year 4-H member Zoe Davis on being their first California Mid-State Fair Junior Livestock auction...
PASO ROBLES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paso Robles, CA
Local
California Business
Local
California Industry
State
California State
Paso Robles, CA
Industry
Paso Robles, CA
Business
FOX40

Visitors say goodbye to the California State Fair

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sunday marks the last day of the California State Fair. “It is truly a labor of love,” Darla Givens, the California State Fair Media Director said. “And to say that after a two year pandemic pause, we’re here, people are out having just a wonderful time. And you can see it, […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Livestock#Auction Chant#The Auctioneer#The Paso Robles Pavilion#The Junior Auction Ffa#The Supreme Champion#The Showcase Of Champions
CBS San Francisco

McKinney Fire: Crews brace for catastrophic dry lightning strikes

YREKA -- Crews battling the largest wildfire so far this year in California braced for thunderstorms and hot, windy conditions that created the potential for additional fire growth Sunday as they sought to protect remote communities.The McKinney Fire was burning out of control in Northern California's Klamath National Forest, with expected thunderstorms a big concern Sunday just south of the Oregon state line, said U.S. Forest Service spokesperson Adrienne Freeman."The fuel beds are so dry and they can just erupt from that lightning," Freeman said. "These thunder cells come with gusty erratic winds that can blow fire in every direction."The...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Auctions
KSBW.com

Shark breach caught on camera off the Central Coast

GROVER BEACH, Calif. — An unusual sight was caught on camera off the coast of Pismo State Beach. What appears to be a great white shark was caught on camera jumping out of the water. The photo was taken at the end of Grand Avenue in Grover Beach. This...
GROVER BEACH, CA
The Tribune

The Tribune

San Luis Obispo, CA
1K+
Followers
155
Post
329K+
Views
ABOUT

San Luis Obispo County is located on California's Central Coast, approximately halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco. The Tribune is dedicated to providing the most up-to-date and comprehensive coverage of interest to the local San Luis Obispo community members. It is an important part of The Tribune’s culture to support the local community. The Tribune supports numerous community events and organizations, such as the California Mid-State Fair, Arroyo Grande Strawberry Festival, the Paso Robles Wine Festival, Cal Poly Athletics, and the San Luis Obispo Symphony. The Tribune is also very involved with organizations such as the Food Bank, The Literacy Council, the Alzheimer's Association, the San Luis Obispo Downtown Association, and the American Cancer Society. Many of The Tribune's employees support the community as members of local service clubs such as Rotary and local chambers of commerce.

 https://www.sanluisobispo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy