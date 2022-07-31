Spectators pack Junior Livestock Auction at California Mid-State Fair

The California Mid-State Fair ’s Junior Livestock Auction was held in the Paso Robles Pavilion on Saturday morning, packing the building with spectators and buyers and the constant “auction chant” of the auctioneer.

The Junior Auction FFA and 4-H exhibitors from around San Luis Obispo county put their showmanship skills to the test while they paraded their animals in front of the quiet stare of the buyers.

Meanwhile, ring men circled the crowd and barked an acknowledgment of a quick slip of a hand or card for the bid.

Revenues from the Junior Livestock auctions and the Replacement Heifer sale typically raise millions of dollars.

The preliminary Showcase of Champions results included the Supreme Champion goat, shown by Ashley Hagen of Templeton FFA, going for $3,037; the Supreme Champion lamb from Lauryn English of Templeton FFA went for $5,040; the Supreme Champion hog went for $5,940 and was shown by Mariah Ramos of San Luis Obispo FFA; and the Supreme Champion steer from Braden Wheeler of Mustang 4-H went for $15,996, according to a news release Saturday evening.

Sales from the available results from the Showcase of Champions totaled $133,411.

Full auction results will be provided in the annual recap available later next week, according to fair spokesperson Tom Keffury.