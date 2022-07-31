The Last Journey of the Space Shuttle Endeavour #SpaceSaturday

A solar storm could be about to hit Earth, as material flows out of a hole in the Sun.The G1 class storm could cause power grid failures, disrupt satellites and disrupt the migrations of animals, according to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Nonetheless, they are relatively minor – with much more dramatic effects possible during geomagnetic storms.The organisation said that such conditions were “likely” on Wednesday, 3 August, as a result of a hole on our star.Coronal holes appear as dark patches on images of the Sun when they are taken using ultraviolet and X-rays. They are cooler...

ASTRONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO