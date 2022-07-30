Three-year-old boy drowned at Hampton House pool

www.kjct8.com
Related
basinnow.com
Police Provide Additional Images From Armed Robbery; Seek Public’s Help
Vernal PD has provided more information and photos from the armed robbery that took place in Vernal last month in the hopes the public can help identify the suspect. Investigators are following up on tips, including the possibility that a similar subject was involved in a robbery in Grand Junction. The robbery took place on July 21st at about 10:00pm at the Top Stop at 1355 East Highway 40 in Vernal. The new information shared by Vernal PD include photos of the suspect’s truck, tattoos on the suspect’s neck and hand, and another photo of the suspect’s ear with a possible deformity. Investigators found that the suspect left the area eastbound on Highway 40 and video footage showed the suspect vehicle traveling through Dinosaur, Colorado shortly after the robbery. Video and images taken during the robbery can be viewed on the Vernal PD Facebook page. If you have information or tips, please contact the Vernal Police Department at 435-789-5835 or call Central Dispatch at 435-789-4222.
Grand Junction Home on 26 Road Includes a Pool and Waterslide
Check out this super cute house in Grand Junction that was just added to the market at the end of July. Originally built in 1933, this home has been updated throughout with guest quarters added above a 3-car garage. Best of all you'll find an in-ground saltwater pool with a...
Homeless Puppies Are Available In Grand Junction Right Now
If you have been wanting to add a puppy to your household, now would be the perfect time to do that. Puppies are so adorable - and when it comes to adopting them they are wildly popular. That would explain, in part, why it costs a little more to adopt a puppy than a full-grown d0g. It also makes it more enticing for people to adopt older dogs that may have more difficulty finding that forever home.
KJCT8
Back-to-School event provides school supplies for veteran families in Grand Valley
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Back-to-school shopping is here, and it can be expensive for families struggling to make ends meet. In Grand Junction, kids return to school in about two weeks, and the Colorado National Guard wants to ensure every veteran’s child gets what they need. “It’s actually...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
New Castle chief released on bond following initial court appearance
New Castle Police Chief Tony Pagni is free on a personal recognizance bond pending a Wednesday court hearing following his Friday night arrest on suspicion of felony menacing involving an armed confrontation with a neighbor. According to a Garfield County Sheriff’s Office arrest affidavit, Pagni, 58, was allegedly intoxicated when...
nbc11news.com
Grand Junction Police Department investigating homicide
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Police Department is investigating, after a man was found dead with gunshot wounds. On July 25, officers were called to the 1000 block of Colorado Avenue around 6:00 am. A person called 911 and said there was a man found dead inside the home.
KJCT8
Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet William’
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet our Grand Rivers pet of the week, William!. William is a two-year-old Shepard mix. William has big floppy ears to go along with his big and loving personality. He gets along great with other dogs and is not very high maintenance. William loves to play with his toys but also loves to lay on your lap. He even knows a few tricks such as sit, down, and shake and he loves the water.
KJCT8
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Lemur’
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet our Roice-Hurst pet of the week, Lemur!. Lemur is a three-year-old cat looking for her forever home. She came to Roice-Hurst with a litter of kittens, all of whom have been adopted out. Lemur is a little shy at first in new surroundings but once she warms up to you her sweet an curious side shines through.
IN THIS ARTICLE
According to CNN, "West's next must-visit destination" is found in Colorado
CNN Travel recently published an article that gives a major shout-out to a part of Colorado that can often be overlooked by tourists – Grand Valley. According to the publication, this unique part of the state is the "West's next must-visit destination." Though many Colorado fans hear the word...
Fake Cannabis Employment Scam Costs Colorado Woman $1000
A Colorado woman is out $1000 after falling for a fake cannabis employment scam. Employment scams are big business and may unsuspecting and desperate job-seekers are falling victim. The Federal Trade Commission says in recent years says these phony job scams have cost Americans hundreds of millions of dollars over the past few years.
cpr.org
The Palisade Plunge opened amid wide fanfare, but now, its makers are urging people be cautious — and bring enough water — in the summer heat
The Grand Mesa looms like a huge ship in the distance over much of Mesa County. At about 11,000 feet of elevation, it offers an alpine respite from the often scorching valley below. And for decades, mountain bikers asked themselves the same thing: What if I could ride down it?
KJCT8
Summer sizzle continues, high temps nearing 100 again
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - As expected, we’ve turned up the heat, and we’ve shut down the showers except for a few over the mountains. We’re going to stay dry with some additional warming. We’ll hit the top of the warmth on Thursday before we bring back some cooling showers starting Friday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KJCT8
West Nile Virus reaches western Colorado
DELTA, Colo. (KJCT) - Delta County Health Department has reported its first case of West Nile Virus in a person for the year of 2022. The infected woman is reported to be in her 80′s. The Colorado Department of Public Health reported that in 2021, Colorado had 175 human...
In two key Mesa County races, economy and housing among top issues
In June, Charlie Pink was asked by a fellow Grand Junction union member to consider a run as the Democratic candidate for Mesa County commissioner in District 2. When Pink learned that Republican candidate Bobbie Daniel was running unopposed he heeded the call. The last Democrat to be elected Mesa County commissioner was Doralyn Genova, […] The post In two key Mesa County races, economy and housing among top issues appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
KJCT8
Summer’s encore brings more heat
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Flash Flood Watch is in effect this evening until 9 PM for the Central Colorado River Basin, the Gore Mountains, the Elk Mountains, the Flat Tops, and the Central Mountain Valleys. This includes areas around Glenwood Springs, Vail, Aspen, Eagle, Minturn, Dotsero, Glenwood Canyon, and the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar. A Flash Flood Watch means flash flooding is possible. Flash flooding on the burn scars of recent wildfires can trigger debris flows. Be ready to move to higher ground if flash flooding threatens, with or without any additional warning.
KJCT8
Monsoon moisture continues across the Western Slope
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the Grizzly Creek Burn Scar until 9 pm tonight. A Flash flood watch means that conditions are favorable for flooding to occur. If a warning occurs for the burn scar area, Glenwood Canyon will be closed until the alert expires. In addition, if mudslides arise, this will further extend the closure.
beaconseniornews.com
Kush Gardens provides relief without the high
A former health care worker, Dawn Palmer witnessed the medical benefits of marijuana, especially how it relieved pain for patients with spinal injuries. This led her to open Kush Gardens, Mesa County’s first marijuana dispensary in DeBeque. The dispensary, located at 4550 Highway 6& 24, is larger than it...
The day the orange curtain fell on Colorado
The Valley Curtain hangs in Rifle, Colo.Wolfgang Volz/Copyright Christo and Jeanne-Claude. (Denver, Colo.) Sometimes memories about quirky things remain the most vivid. Certainly, the people who witnessed a huge orange curtain hanging across a mountain range 50 years ago,now the subject of a new seminar in Vail, haven’t forgotten it.
KJCT8
Gradually turning drier and warmer
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Scattered showers and storms stayed primarily in the higher elevations of the Western Slope this past weekend, and we’ll continue to see much of the same pattern over the next several days. We saw plenty of cloud coverage to start the morning, but now we’re seeing more sunny to mostly sunny skies as the morning continues. We’ll see partly cloudy skies return through the afternoon, with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing primarily in the higher elevations. Highs will once again climb into the middle and upper 80s and lower to middle 90s. A few showers and storms could find some of the nearby valleys later this evening, otherwise we’ll continue to see partly cloudy skies with overnight lows in the lower to middle 60s.
coloradopolitics.com
El Paso's voting machines pass accuracy test, contradicting Tina Peters' claim of high error rate
El Paso County election officials began tabulating tens of thousands of ballots over the weekend after the voting machines passed an accuracy test, contradicting claims of a high error rate by Mesa County clerk Tina Peters, who, along with three other candidates, requested a recount after losing her primary race for Secretary of State.
Comments / 0