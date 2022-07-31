D. Kirk Edwards Family Human Performance Center | University of Texas Permian Basin

www.athleticbusiness.com
Odessan killed in Winkler County crash
WINKLER COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Texas DPS says that one person was killed in a weekend crash on SH 302, 15 miles west of Kermit on Sunday, July 31st around 1:35 am. According to the crash report released by Texas DPS, 28-year-old Eduardo Lozoya of Odessa, was headed east on SH-302 and went across the […]
Fatal crash in Midland County
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -A woman is dead after a one-vehicle crash in Midland County Saturday night. According to DPS reports, Diana Markham was traveling westbound on West County Road 127 when she veered off the roadway to the right. Markham then overcorrected to the left sending her GMC Canyon into a skid. She then struck a telephone pole and fence. Markham was ejected from the vehicle.
Midlander dies in hit and run crash
REEVES COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was killed early Sunday morning in a hit and run crash in Reeves County. 31-year-old Jonathan Robert Ornelas was pronounced dead at the scene. Around 1:00 a.m. on July 31, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to the crash in the intersection of US 285 and County […]
Man threatens ex with gun inside Stripes store, police say
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after police said he threatened his ex inside a local convenience store. Charles Anthony Springer, 22, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Evading Arrest. According to an affidavit, on August 2, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a Stripes […]
Man breaks into house, strips, grabs young child, police say
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A San Antonio man was arrested late last month after police said he broke into a home, got naked, and then grabbed an eight-year-old girl. Czarwin Agas, 32, has been charged with Burglary with Intent to Commit a Felony (Indecency with a Child) and Public Intoxication. According to court documents, on July […]
Midland Crime Stoppers search for wanted fugitive
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Do you recognize this man? Midland Crime Stoppers says that the U.S Marshals are looking for 52-year-old Alfonso Rios. Rios is wanted for Supervised Release Violation – Conspiracy to Distribute and to Poss With Intent to Deliver Cocaine. Midland Crime Stoppers says that if your tip leads to an arrest, you […]
Affidavit: Midland man held estranged wife captive at knifepoint
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A man is behind bars on multiple charges in connection with a situation that prompted a large police presence in a Midland neighborhood Sunday night. Sergio Castillo-Castorena, 59, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Unlawful Restraint, and Interfering with a 911 Call. According to an affidavit, around 6:26 […]
OPD investigates McDonald’s theft
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa Police Department is searching for several suspects involved in stealing cash from multiple McDonald’s locations between July 14th and July 18th. The suspects were caught on camera stealing cash from behind the counter out of registers. If you have any information that could lead to their arrest, you could receive […]
Midland man facing several charges following a welfare check
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – One Midland man is facing several charges after Midland Police Department responded to a call regarding a welfare check at 6:30 pm on Sunday, July 31st in the 3400 block of Roosevelt. Sergio Castorena was taken to the Midland County Detention Center and is facing charges of Unlawful Restraint, Aggravated Assault […]
2 hospitalized after shooting at Midland apartment complex
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred early Saturday morning. A City of Midland spokesperson said Midland Police responded to a call regarding shots fired at The Clusters Apartments at approximately 4 A.M. The Clusters complex is located north of Loop 250, west of Midland Drive. MPD officers found […]
Man arrested following disturbance at DK
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested last weekend after police said he held assaulted a woman at a local convenience store late last month. Kenneth Scott, 29, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon as well as Assault/Family Violence. According to an affidavit, around 12:20 a.m. on July 31, officers […]
OPD investigating theft at HEB
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a woman accused of theft. According to an affidavit, on June 5, the woman pictured below was caught on camera stealing several items from the HEB store on W University. If you recognize this woman, please call Detective Yelley at […]
Fatal crash on the 1100 block of E. 42nd Street
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - UPDATE: On Sunday, July 31st 2022 at approximately 5:27 am, Odessa Police and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to a major accident in the 1100 block of E 42nd. The investigation revealed that a white 2016 BMW was traveling westbound in the outside lane. For unknown reasons,...
New restaurant “Pickles” now open
A new restaurant opened in Odessa, and if you go inside you’ll notice a lot of green! Pickles just opened near I-20 and JBS Parkway. “Our signature item is pickles,” says owner Jamie Tisdale. The restaurant specializes in serving up hot, lightly fried pickles. Its the first thing you’ll try before your meal. “Every table […]
McCoy’s Building Supply Closes Its Doors Aug. 31
McCoy’s Building Supply, a longtime retailer in the Corsicana community, recently announced it will be closing its doors on Wednesday, Aug. 31. The announcement came yesterday via a post on its Facebook page. The update states:. “Earlier this month, it was announced that our store was being forced to...
Early morning accident on I-35 leaves one person dead in Temple
TEMPLE, Texas — One person was killed when three vehicles collided on northbound I-35 Tuesday morning, according to Temple police. The crash involved two cars and an 18-wheeler near Midway Dr. around 5 a.m. Police said a male in one of the cars died. The other people involved were...
Suspected robber arrested in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested late last month in connection with a robbery on Wall Street. 29-year-old Rene Gonzalez Natividad has been charged with Aggravated Robbery and Tampering with Evidence. According to court documents, on July 24, an officer with the Midland Police Department was on patrol in the 3600 block of […]
Trio arrested in Academy theft
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Three people are behind bars in connection with a robbery at Academy Sports that left one person injured earlier this week. Roxann Kabler, 29, Keith Wyatt, 41, and Ivan Jo Milles, 32, have all been charged with Robbery, a second-degree felony. According to an affidavit, on July 26, officers responded to Academy […]
MPD investigating supermarket theft
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to solve a theft. According to a Facebook post, on June 29, the woman and two men pictured below entered HEB at 5407 Andrews Highway and loaded up two full carts of miscellaneous items. An employee stopped one of the men […]
Odessa woman arrested following custody exchange
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested late last week after police said she attacked her ex-husband during a custody exchange. Laura Holguin Mendoza, 36, has been charged with family violence. According to an affidavit, on July 22, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to the 1100 block...
