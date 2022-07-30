BATTERSBY, WENDELL DEAN, 75, Northern Cambria, passed away July 29, 2022, at UPMC Altoona Hospital. Born September 16, 1946, in East Chicago, IN, the son of the late Wendall and Ruth Elizabeth (Roberts) Battersby. Survived by a sister, Susan Lynn (Joe) Risher, Stone Mountain, GA; nephew, Michael (Shayla) Risher, Columbus, GA; and special friends, Dexter and Elyse Skupaka, Northern Cambria, PA. US Army Veteran of the Vietnam War. Wendell worked many years in Ohio as a Truck Driver for various companies. Wendell was friendly by nature and enjoyed talking with people. He was often seen around town driving his Segway on the streets and sidewalks to get where he needed to go. He was a life member and member of the board of directors of Barnesboro VFW Post 343, member of Barnesboro American Legion Post 508; and Spangler VFW Post 7503. Friends will be received from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. Thursday, August 4, at Moriconi Funeral Home, Inc., Northern Cambria. Interment will be held in Arlington National Cemetery.

NORTHERN CAMBRIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO