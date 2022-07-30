www.moriconifuneralhome.com
Randolph C. Stanick
STANICK, RANDOLPH C., “Ozzy”, 59, Carrolltown, passed away August 1, 2022. Born October 11, 1962, in Spangler, the son of Rudolph “Rudy” Stanick and Lorraine (Arotin) Dick. Preceded in death by parents and sister, Cindy Stanick. Survived by daughter, Savanna Green, Hastings; brother, David Dick, Northern Cambria; and grandchildren, Blayze, Phoenix, Kingston, Harlow, and Ellowynn. Randy enjoyed hunting & fishing, having fun with his family and friends, and growing plants. He will be sadly missed by his favorite cat, PorkChop. Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Moriconi Funeral Home, Inc., Northern Cambria.
Wendall Dean Battersby
BATTERSBY, WENDELL DEAN, 75, Northern Cambria, passed away July 29, 2022, at UPMC Altoona Hospital. Born September 16, 1946, in East Chicago, IN, the son of the late Wendall and Ruth Elizabeth (Roberts) Battersby. Survived by a sister, Susan Lynn (Joe) Risher, Stone Mountain, GA; nephew, Michael (Shayla) Risher, Columbus, GA; and special friends, Dexter and Elyse Skupaka, Northern Cambria, PA. US Army Veteran of the Vietnam War. Wendell worked many years in Ohio as a Truck Driver for various companies. Wendell was friendly by nature and enjoyed talking with people. He was often seen around town driving his Segway on the streets and sidewalks to get where he needed to go. He was a life member and member of the board of directors of Barnesboro VFW Post 343, member of Barnesboro American Legion Post 508; and Spangler VFW Post 7503. Friends will be received from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. Thursday, August 4, at Moriconi Funeral Home, Inc., Northern Cambria. Interment will be held in Arlington National Cemetery.
Doris J. Domalik
DOMALIK, DORIS J., 90, Northern Cambria, passed away August 1, 2022, at home. Born December 15, 1931, in Marsteller, the daughter of John and Nellie (Norton) Frank. Preceded in death by parents; loving husband, John Domalik, who died November 28, 2020; son-in-law, Daniel Hickok; brother, John Frank and sister, Sarah Madejick. Survived by daughters, Denise Hickok and Diane Jodon, both of Marsteller; and Melissa (John) Ashurst, Cherry Tree; grandchildren, Michelle Sodmont, Kimberly Penrod, Kristin Hickok, Lauren Ashurst-Bytner, Brandon Ashurst; great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Daniel and Isaac Sodmont and Michael and Jocelyn Penrod; and great-great-grandchildren, Khloe and Karter Simmers. Also survived by siblings, William Frank, Bakerton; Patricia Weakland, Judy Sherry and Mary Ann Williams, all of Nicktown; and James Frank, Ohio. Member of Prince of Peace Catholic Church. Honoring Doris’s request, private graveside services will be held for the Domalik family in St. Bernard Cemetery, Hastings. Moriconi Funeral Home, Inc., Northern Cambria in charge of arrangements.
Sandra L. (Auton) Potonic
POTONIC, SANDRA L., 74, Northern Cambria, passed away July 29, 2022, at Miners Memorial Medical Center in Hastings. Born August 14, 1947, in Colver, the daughter of Ioan and Samantha (Rummel) Auton. Preceded in death by parents, brother John “Jack” Auton, daughter-in-law, Sheri Potonic, and brother-in-law, Thomas Shook Sr. Survived by loving husband, Ronald Potonic Sr., Northern Cambria; son, Ronald Potonic Jr., Hastings; daughters; Samantha (Paul) Miller, Westover; and Lynn Potonic, Northern Cambria; grandchildren, Taylor, Lauren, Darrien and great-grandchildren, Adriana, and Adalynn. Also survived by sisters, Betty Shook, Northern Cambria, and Doris (Thomas) Banfield, Maryland; sister-in-law, Cathy Auton, Maryland and numerous nieces and nephews. Formerly employed as a caregiver for United Cerebral Palsy of Central Pennsylvania. Member of Cross Cut Church in Hastings. Sandy was a loving wife, mother, sister, and grandmother and will be missed dearly by all that knew her. There will be no public viewing or visitation. Moriconi Funeral Home, Inc., Northern Cambria in charge of all arrangements.
