Monongalia commissioners hire firm for personnel audit

Morgantown City Council accepts airport funding, disbands committees
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Morgantown City Council has accepted a federal grant for the Morgantown Municipal Funding runway extension project. Council members formally approved the payments totaling $350,142 for finishing the project during the body’s Tuesday meeting. The funding will come from multiple Federal Aviation Administration grants, in which the state would be allowed to match around half of the city’s required payment.
Largest charter school in the state begins classes
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The first week of secondary school classes is underway at the West Virginia Academy in Morgantown, one of the new public charter schools in the Mountain State. West Virginia has had no charter schools until now, after passing a state law allowing them in 2019. Charter...
WVRC Media, PR Plus Events collect relief supplies, cash for eastern Kentucky flood victims
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVRC Media and Morgantown-based PR Plus are collecting backpacks and supplies for flood victims in eastern Kentucky at the Greer Building on Earl Core Road or at 150 Clay Street. On WAJR’s “Talk of the Town” Thursday, Bridgeport resident Joe Kinzer said he has taken four...
Wheeling man admits to firearm charge
WHEELING- Darius Alexander Savage, of Wheeling, West Virginia, has admitted to a firearms charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Savage, 24, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Stealing Firearm from a Dealer.” Savage admitted to stealing three pistols from a licensed firearms dealer in February 2022 in Ohio County. Savage faces up to […]
Bonus Payment Coming for Some Older Residents
Older Pennsylvanians and those with disabilities who have been approved for state tax or rent rebates will be receiving a one-time bonus payment in the coming weeks, officials have announced. The Property Tax and Rent Rebate Program benefits eligible Pennsylvanians 65 or older, widows and widowers 50 or older, and...
Alleged large-scale Ohio County drug dealers face federal charges
WHEELING, W.Va. — Five defendants, described by authorities, as large-scale drug dealers in Ohio County have been indicted by a federal grand jury. Bill Ihlenfeld, the U.S. Attorney for Northern West Virginia, was surrounded by law enforcement members when he made the announcement in Wheeling Wednesday morning. He said those arrested were dealing fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine.
W.Va. Penitentiary at Moundsville focus of strange history
The former West Virginia State Penitentiary at Moundsville, West Virginia, in Marshall County, was a castellated gothic-style prison in operation from 1876 until 1995. It is now a tourist attraction popular with historians and paranormal enthusiasts. In 1863, West Virginia had only just seceded from Virginia and suffered a shortage...
MSHA issues report in fatal Randolph County mining fatality
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Federal mine safety and health investigators have issued two citations and and order over a fatal accident at a Randolph County mining operation from last year. The citations stem from the accident August 11h at the Star Bridge Prep plant owned and operated by Carter-Roag Coal...
WATCH: Tornado in Dallas Pike, West Virginia confirmed
DALLAS PIKE, W.Va. — A Tornado was confirmed in Dallas Pike, West Virginia on Monday evening. Marshall County EMA Director, Tom Heart asks that everyone avoids Stone Church Road to Dallas Pike Baptist Church and Oklahoma Road for it will be closed for several hours for debris removal. Several homes and barns were damaged or […]
7 days with no water and porta jons placed outside for a West Virginia town
WETZEL COUNTY, W. Va. (WTRF) In late July, four main water lines broke in Pine Grove. Since then, homes and businesses have either had only a trickle of water or no water at all. Since then, officials and volunteers have been scrambling to fix the problem and help the residents. They say it’s a 40-year-old […]
NWS confirms 2 tornadoes in Greene and Washington counties
DALLAS, W. Va. (KDKA) - The National Weather Service confirmed two tornadoes touched down in southwestern Pennsylvania and West Virginia after severe storms Monday. An EF-2 tornado with maximum winds of 110 to 120 mph hit near the intersection of Washington, Ohio and Marshall counties. The twister ripped off a roof and scattered debris in West Virginia before it made its way to Washington County, snapping dozens of trees along the way. The NWS said it grew quickly, going from 50 yards in size to nearly 400 in just a mile. "I just walked out on my porch. My phone went off 'code...
Sheetz teaming with CBRE and RBG Development for 30-location expansion in western Pennsylvania
PITTSBURGH — Sheetz Inc., the Altoona-based convenience store operator with its made-to-order approach to food service that has already made Pittsburgh an administrative home away from home with an office at Bakery Square, is ramping up its expansion plans in the region. According to an announcement, the company has...
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Roane County, Mineral County, and others will comprise the Mobile Food Pantry schedule for the upcoming week. Distribution times for the Mobile Food Pantry will take...
Boa Constrictor discovered on lawn in Belmont County
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) A four-to-five-foot-long snake that turned out to be a boa constrictor was found coming out of a wooded area and going onto a lawn in the Wolfhurst area early Monday morning. Belmont County Cpl. Elizabeth Sall responded to the call and retrieved the snake, believed to be an escaped pet. Cpl. […]
UPDATE: Search for missing Morgantown man suspended
UPDATE, AUG. 1, 4 P.M.: The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office Monday announced in a press release that it has suspended the search for John Lawson Magruder. The Sheriff’s Office said search parties have gone through 842 acres of Coopers Rock State Park and have spent 1,000 manhours searching for him. Though the search is suspended, […]
Man Accused of Attempting to Entice a Minor Over the Internet
PITTSBURGH, PA — A resident of Summersville, West Virginia, was recently indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on a charge of Attempted Coercion and Enticement of a Minor to Engage in Illegal Sexual Activityplain language statement of offense described in indictment or generic description such as violating various federal laws or violating various federal narcotics laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced.
Man charged after troopers find dozens of Suboxone strips in Marion County
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged after troopers say they found dozens of Suboxone strips while on patrol in Marion County. Suboxone is a prescription medicine used to treat opioid dependence, but the substance can be addictive itself. On Wednesday, troopers with the Marion County detachment of the West Virginia State Police […]
Information of 8,000 people possibly leaked after Allegheny Health Network data breach
PITTSBURGH — Medical information belonging to nearly 8,000 patients may have been leaked after the Allegheny Health Network experienced a data breach. According to our partners at TribLIVE.com, an AHN employee’s account was compromised after they opened a phishing email. Leaked information could include patients’ names, birthdays, addresses,...
Home confinement inmate escapes in Lewis County
WESTON, W.Va. — Deputies in Lewis County are searching for a man who has escaped from home confinement. Authorities said Danny Joe Helmick, 44, of Linn, cut off his home confinement bracelet and fled from his Ellis Road home. Police said Helmick has several tattoos, 5-feet 11-inches, green eyes...
Two tornadoes confirmed in Western Pennsylvania
WEST FINLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two tornadoes have been confirmed from Monday evening's storms in western Pennsylvania, the National Weather Service said Tuesday. See the tornado damage: Watch the report above. An EF2 tornado with maximum winds of 110 mph to 120 mph was confirmed near the intersection of...
