ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Monongalia commissioners hire firm for personnel audit

By Mike Nolting
Metro News
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
wvmetronews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Metro News

Morgantown City Council accepts airport funding, disbands committees

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Morgantown City Council has accepted a federal grant for the Morgantown Municipal Funding runway extension project. Council members formally approved the payments totaling $350,142 for finishing the project during the body’s Tuesday meeting. The funding will come from multiple Federal Aviation Administration grants, in which the state would be allowed to match around half of the city’s required payment.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Largest charter school in the state begins classes

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The first week of secondary school classes is underway at the West Virginia Academy in Morgantown, one of the new public charter schools in the Mountain State. West Virginia has had no charter schools until now, after passing a state law allowing them in 2019. Charter...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling man admits to firearm charge

WHEELING- Darius Alexander Savage, of Wheeling, West Virginia, has admitted to a firearms charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Savage, 24, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Stealing Firearm from a Dealer.” Savage admitted to stealing three pistols from a licensed firearms dealer in February 2022 in Ohio County. Savage faces up to […]
WHEELING, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monongalia County, WV
Government
Morgantown, WV
Government
County
Monongalia County, WV
City
Morgantown, WV
tubecityonline.com

Bonus Payment Coming for Some Older Residents

Older Pennsylvanians and those with disabilities who have been approved for state tax or rent rebates will be receiving a one-time bonus payment in the coming weeks, officials have announced. The Property Tax and Rent Rebate Program benefits eligible Pennsylvanians 65 or older, widows and widowers 50 or older, and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Metro News

Alleged large-scale Ohio County drug dealers face federal charges

WHEELING, W.Va. — Five defendants, described by authorities, as large-scale drug dealers in Ohio County have been indicted by a federal grand jury. Bill Ihlenfeld, the U.S. Attorney for Northern West Virginia, was surrounded by law enforcement members when he made the announcement in Wheeling Wednesday morning. He said those arrested were dealing fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine.
OHIO COUNTY, WV
wvexplorer.com

W.Va. Penitentiary at Moundsville focus of strange history

The former West Virginia State Penitentiary at Moundsville, West Virginia, in Marshall County, was a castellated gothic-style prison in operation from 1876 until 1995. It is now a tourist attraction popular with historians and paranormal enthusiasts. In 1863, West Virginia had only just seceded from Virginia and suffered a shortage...
MOUNDSVILLE, WV
Metro News

MSHA issues report in fatal Randolph County mining fatality

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Federal mine safety and health investigators have issued two citations and and order over a fatal accident at a Randolph County mining operation from last year. The citations stem from the accident August 11h at the Star Bridge Prep plant owned and operated by Carter-Roag Coal...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personnel Management#Performance Management#Ethics Commission
WBOY 12 News

WATCH: Tornado in Dallas Pike, West Virginia confirmed

DALLAS PIKE, W.Va. — A Tornado was confirmed in Dallas Pike, West Virginia on Monday evening. Marshall County EMA Director, Tom Heart asks that everyone avoids Stone Church Road to Dallas Pike Baptist Church and Oklahoma Road for it will be closed for several hours for debris removal. Several homes and barns were damaged or […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

NWS confirms 2 tornadoes in Greene and Washington counties

DALLAS, W. Va. (KDKA) - The National Weather Service confirmed two tornadoes touched down in southwestern Pennsylvania and West Virginia after severe storms Monday. An EF-2 tornado with maximum winds of 110 to 120 mph hit near the intersection of Washington, Ohio and Marshall counties. The twister ripped off a roof and scattered debris in West Virginia before it made its way to Washington County, snapping dozens of trees along the way. The NWS said it grew quickly, going from 50 yards in size to nearly 400 in just a mile. "I just walked out on my porch. My phone went off 'code...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
WTRF- 7News

Boa Constrictor discovered on lawn in Belmont County

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) A four-to-five-foot-long snake that turned out to be a boa constrictor was found coming out of a wooded area and going onto a lawn in the Wolfhurst area early Monday morning. Belmont County Cpl. Elizabeth Sall responded to the call and retrieved the snake, believed to be an escaped pet. Cpl. […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WBOY 12 News

UPDATE: Search for missing Morgantown man suspended

UPDATE, AUG. 1, 4 P.M.: The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office Monday announced in a press release that it has suspended the search for John Lawson Magruder. The Sheriff’s Office said search parties have gone through 842 acres of Coopers Rock State Park and have spent 1,000 manhours searching for him. Though the search is suspended, […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
MyChesCo

Man Accused of Attempting to Entice a Minor Over the Internet

PITTSBURGH, PA — A resident of Summersville, West Virginia, was recently indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on a charge of Attempted Coercion and Enticement of a Minor to Engage in Illegal Sexual Activityplain language statement of offense described in indictment or generic description such as violating various federal laws or violating various federal narcotics laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Metro News

Home confinement inmate escapes in Lewis County

WESTON, W.Va. — Deputies in Lewis County are searching for a man who has escaped from home confinement. Authorities said Danny Joe Helmick, 44, of Linn, cut off his home confinement bracelet and fled from his Ellis Road home. Police said Helmick has several tattoos, 5-feet 11-inches, green eyes...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
wtae.com

Two tornadoes confirmed in Western Pennsylvania

WEST FINLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two tornadoes have been confirmed from Monday evening's storms in western Pennsylvania, the National Weather Service said Tuesday. See the tornado damage: Watch the report above. An EF2 tornado with maximum winds of 110 mph to 120 mph was confirmed near the intersection of...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy