Collinsville Celebrates Fourth Of July After Supply Chain Issues

Sand Springs Business Makes Donation For Keystone Ancient Forest Project
A Sand Springs business is making a donation to the Keystone Ancient Forest to help kickstart a new project. The Keystone Ancient Forrest in Sand Springs will soon be home to one of the largest butterfly savanna’s in the state thanks to a $10,000 donation from Webco Industries. "With...
Skiatook Voters To Decide On 1 Cent Sales Tax For New Police, Fire Stations
The City of Skiatook is proposing a one-cent sales tax that leaders say would be used to provide upgrades to public safety. Among the improvements include the construction of new state-of-the-art police and fire stations. City manager Brad White says the buildings need to be replaced because they are outgrown...
Tulsa Public Pools Closing For The Season This Weekend
It may be hard to believe given how hot it is, but Tulsa's public pool season is coming to a close this weekend. The city said it made a splash this summer, but it's been a tough couple of months. First, struggling to open, and then to stay open because of a lifeguard shortage.
Highway 69 Shut Down Through Pryor For Water Main Break
Construction on a damaged highway through Pryor caused some major backups and headaches on Thursday. A damaged water main shut down Highway 69 for most of the day - all the way from Rocklahoma to Highway 20. Repair crews spend hours picking up the pieces of a damaged highway 69.
Part Of Highway 69 In Pryor Closed To Water Line Break
Highway 69 North in Pryor was completely shut down on Northeast 2nd Street after a water line was struck, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Officials say repairs to the water line are complete but work to repair the road could take longer. OHP Troopers posted on Facebook that "Northbound traffic...
TPS Board Approves Plan To Teach Kiowa Language Classes In The District
The Tulsa Public Schools board has approved a plan to teach Kiowa language classes. The district will partner with the tribe for the classes that will also focus on Kiowa culture. The classes are available to any student who is interested and do not come at any extra cost to...
Watch: Assembly Church Outreach Pastor Discusses Back-To-School Bash
Broken Arrow Police are making sure kids in their community have what they need to return to the classroom. The department is hosting a back-to-school bash to give students supplies. Justin Weaver, the outreach pastor at the assembly church where the even is taking place, joined News On 6 at...
Oil Company Agrees To Settlement In Lawsuit Over 2016 Earthquakes In Cushing, Pawnee
Six years after earthquakes caused extensive damage in and around Pawnee and Cushing, an oil company has agreed to settle a class-action lawsuit for $850,000. Eagle Road Oil LLC agreed to the settlement in July. The lawsuit includes several other companies, three of which are still in litigation. In 2016,...
Several School Districts Head Into Semester With Lowered Accreditation
Several school districts in Oklahoma are going into the new school year with a lowered accreditation status from the state. The state voted for Mustang and Tulsa Public Schools to be given the "Accredited with Warning" status last week. There is a variety of reasons districts have that lowered status....
38 Prisoners Graduate Through Second Chance Program With Tulsa Community College
Graduates from the Second Chance Program at the Dick Conner Correctional Center are starting a new chapter. Darrell Elliott is one of the 38 graduates. He said his degrees mean everything to him. “I know the program says second chance, but for some people it’s their first chance,” Elliott said....
2 Arrested For Copper Wire Theft
2 men were accused of stealing copper in Haskell this morning after local deputies stopped their vehicle near Cypress St and Wichita Ave. The Muskogee County Sheriff's Office said there was a large amount of copper wire hanging out of the trunk of the vehicle. William Mason and David Foltz...
Sapulpa Home Badly Damaged By Early-Morning Fire
A home in Sapulpa was badly damaged after an early morning fire broke out on Thursday. According to officials, the blaze broke out at around 2 a.m. at the home located near West Claremore Street and Muskogee Avenue. Officials say the fire damaged about 65% of the house and caused...
Tulsa Public Schools Facing Extreme Staffing Shortage
The superintendent of Tulsa Public Schools says the district is facing an extreme staffing shortage ahead of the fall semester. Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist says there are job openings in every single department across the district. According to Dr. Gist, the statewide teacher shortage is only making hiring more difficult.
Tulsa Zoo Spotlights Elephants For Elephant Awareness Month
Asian elephants are in the spotlight at the Tulsa Zoo in August, as facilities nationwide raise awareness for the species. They hope it'll do something good to preserve them for generations to come. The elephants in the Lost Kingdom at the Tulsa Zoo are three of the 40,000 left in...
Police Respond After Semi Collides With Train In Coffeyville
The Coffeyville Police Department responded to the scene of a crash involving a semi-truck and a train on Wednesday morning. According to a post on the department's Facebook page, the accident happened on South Walnut Street. Officials are asking that drivers avoid the area while crews clear the scene. According...
23-Year-Old Stabbing Suspect Arrested In Collinsville
--- Washington County investigators are asking for the public's help finding a woman who is accused of stabbing someone on Monday. Investigators say they are searching for 23-year-old Kimbra Taggart. According to investigators, Taggart has brown hair with pink, purple, or red in it and also has several tattoos. Taggart...
2 Sand Springs 8th Grade Students Place 5th In Bassmaster Junior Nationals In Tennessee
Two Sand Springs 8th Graders are among the best youth anglers in the nation. The two placed fifth in the Bassmaster Junior Nationals in Tennessee, competing against 65 teams from across the country and Canada, and one of only two teams representing Oklahoma. Caden Strawn and Drew Turner were in...
Man Arrested In Connection To Shooting At Tulsa Day Center
Tulsa Police have arrested a man tied to a shooting that took place in downtown Tulsa in December of 2021. Officers arrested Wendell Clark on Monday after they say he shot at a man, but missed and ended up shooting the Day Center. Police say after the shooting both Clark and the victim left the scene.
Suspects Involved In High-Speed Sand Springs Chase Identified By Authorities
The Sand Springs Police Department released the suspects' names that were involved in the Monday morning police pursuit ending in Pawnee County. Police said Brandon Beaty, 31, Aubrey Beaty, 32, and Tiffany Delgado, 30, were involved in the pursuit. Charges for all three suspects are pending and police said only...
Three Suspects Identified By Police In Sand Springs High-Speed Pursuit
We're taking a closer look at the route three suspects accused of running from police, then ditching the stolen car and hiding for seven hours, before being arrested Monday. The pursuit started in Sand Springs, went down Highway 97, onto 412 toward the lake, and got up to 90 miles an hour before the driver of the SUV stopped.
