Pasadena police fatally shoot armed carjacking suspect

The sun was at its peak as the Midnight Mission began lunch service on San Pedro Street in skid row. Sweat dripped down the backs of the unhoused men and women who waited in line for something to eat — and to drink. The latter was becoming harder to procure as the summer heat settled across Los Angeles, the U.S. city with the largest unhoused population.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO