Pasadena police fatally shoot armed carjacking suspect

Off-duty Riverside motorcycle sergeant killed in crash near Perris identified as 25-year veteran
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) — The Riverside Police Department is mourning the life of one of its own after an off-duty sergeant was killed in a crash. According to police, Sgt. Matt Lewis was killed in a collision involving a pickup truck Monday night at Pico Avenue and Santa Rosa Road near Perris.
Driver found shot to death inside car in Tujunga; police investigating as homicide
TUJUNGA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A driver was found shot to death in Tujunga early Tuesday morning, and police say it’s being investigated as a homicide. The person – who has not been identified – was found inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head along Foothill Boulevard, according to police.
Corona police fire shots at man who reportedly pointed rifle at passing cars
CORONA, Calif. (KABC) — Authorities are still searching for a man who was involved in a confronation with Corona police that resulted in officers firing their weapons at him. It is unknown if the man was struck by police gunfire, as he fled the scene and remains on the...
Elderly couple killed in San Bernardino house fire after trying to save pets, family says
SAN BERNARDINO (KABC) — An elderly couple died after a fire broke out at their home in San Bernardino late Saturday night, and according to their children, they were trying to save their pets when they were killed. Family members identified the couple as 81-year-old Carol Carty and 82-year-old...
One week after deadly shooting, Peck Park in San Pedro gets plenty of police prescence
The shooting at the park’s softball field killed two people and injured five others. CBSLA’s Jake Reiner reports from San Pedro.
UCLA grad student stabbed 26 times during broad daylight attack, report says
A UCLA graduate student murdered during a solo shift at a luxury furniture store in Los Angeles was stabbed 26 times during the brazen broad daylight attack earlier this year. The gruesome revelation was made in the an autopsy report on the slaying of Brianna Kupfer, obtained by ABC 7 some six months after her death.
Semi-truck gets stuck in overpass in Fountain Valley, shuts down northbound 405 Freeway
A semi-truck got stuck in an overpass Monday in Fountain Valley. It happened around 5:12 p.m. on the northbound 405 Freeway near Brookhurst Street. The big rig hit the overpass, wedging into it and damaging the bridge significantly. The semi-truck was carrying something on the back of it when it...
Two Orange County men sentenced to federal prison for $1.9-million crypto scheme
Two Orange County men were sentenced Monday to more than two years in federal prison for their roles in a cryptocurrency scheme that fraudulently raised $1.9 million, prosecutors said. Jeremy David McAlpine, 26, of Fountain Valley and Zachary Michael Matar, 29, of Huntington Beach pleaded guilty in August 2021 to...
Geico closes all California locations, lays off more than 100
Geico is no longer offering in-person locations to purchase car and homeowners insurance in California, the company’s website shows. The American insurance giant, which until recently had locations across Los Angeles, including a branch that opened in Burbank just last year, now lists zero available agents in California. The...
Skid row homeless shelter pleads for water donations amid heat
The sun was at its peak as the Midnight Mission began lunch service on San Pedro Street in skid row. Sweat dripped down the backs of the unhoused men and women who waited in line for something to eat — and to drink. The latter was becoming harder to procure as the summer heat settled across Los Angeles, the U.S. city with the largest unhoused population.
LAUSD scaling back requirements for COVID testing, other protocols
LOS ANGELES (KABC) — When children return to their Los Angeles Unified School District classrooms in two weeks, they will find a new set of COVID-19 protocols that are scaled back from the 2021-22 school year. The district sent out a note to parents on Tuesday outlining new procedures...
La Verne Little Leaguers head to World Series after undefeated season
The city of La Verne has rallied around its superstar Little League softball players after the team went undefeated en route to capturing a berth in the Little League Softball World Series. “Our whole team gets along really well and you don’t see that in a lot of teams,” said...
