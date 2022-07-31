ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inflation is turning up pressure on local food pantries

By Gaynor Hall
WGN News
 5 days ago

CHICAGO — As inflation has risen, so have families’ need for help from the community.

The spokesperson for the Greater Chicago Food Depository told WGN the squeeze from inflation has caused more families to reach out for help from community organizations, like food pantries.

“There is definitely an increased need,” said Man-Yee Lee. “Inflation and rising food prices are having a negative impact on people we serve. People and families are struggling to get food on the table.”

The G.C.F.D. distributes food to a network of over 700 food pantries, shelters and soup kitchens but high costs from inflation are affecting them as well.

“”We are spending twice as much as what we paid two years ago,” Lee said. “We are adapting our strategies as much as we can.”

Some economists believe costs may be starting to ease, but it is unclear when consumers will begin to feel real relief.

This confusion, paired with volunteer numbers and donations to G.C.F.D. declining during the COVID-19 pandemic, has lead to food pantries needing as much help as they can get.

“We need volunteers [and] donations to buy more food,” Lee said.

If you or someone you know is struggling with food insecurity, or you would like to volunteer or make a donation to the G.C.F.D., more information can be found on their website .

