Columbus back-to-school give-a-way prepares kids

Trio of Mississippi State Bulldogs drafted on Day 3 of 2022 MLB DraftCollin WilmesMississippi State, MS
Mississippi State pitcher Landon Sims, catcher Logan Tanner selected on Day 1 of 2022 MLB DraftCollin WilmesStarkville, MS
Mississippi State pitcher Preston Johnson, outfielder Brad Cumbest selected on Day 2 of 2022 MLB DraftCollin WilmesLos Angeles, CA
JA of Columbus Crown Club decorated school sidewalks
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Junior Auxiliary of Columbus Crown club kicked off the first of many projects for the 2022-2023 academic year. All across the Columbus Municipal and Lowndes County School Districts. active members of the Crown Club are using chalk to write positive messages on the sidewalks...
Better you, better school, better community Pickens County
PICKENS, Ala. (WCBI) – As students are wrapping up their summer break, the Pickens County School district are preparing their students and parents with resources and wisdom. This Back to School Rally began at the Pickens County High School Auditorium where the Lutzie 43 Foundation offered some wisdom. After...
Columbus Lowndes Chamber of Commerce celebrates educators
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Educators are Essential – that was the message today from the Columbus Lowndes Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber welcomed back teachers and school staff with a pep rally before they get down to the serious business of the 2022 – 2023 school year.
Starkville receiving some new street art on University Drive
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Street Art is a very popular form of art that is spreading quickly all over the world. The city of Starkville is one of the latest cities to join this trend. Students and community volunteers are teaming up to design University Drive by small town...
Local barbershop and nonprofit team up to give free haircuts
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A local barbershop and a nonprofit are teaming up to give kids a new look and a new outlook. Marcus Stokes runs the Bluprint foundation. He and barbers at Spotlight barber shop in Columbus invited boys ages 5 to 17 to get a free a haircut today.
School districts are finding ways to work around teacher shortages
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Students are returning to class this week, but in some districts may not have a teacher when they get there. Like many others, the Columbus Municipal School District is facing a teacher and staff shortage. The district recently published a flyer showing 26 vacancies, including teachers, bus drivers, and cafeteria staff.
Some Mississippi residents can be reimbursed for safe rooms
COLUMBUS, Miss — Residents in eight Mississippi counties can get up to $3,500 to build safe rooms as part of a pilot program. A safe room, also known as a storm shelter, must be built to withstand 250 mph-winds and, if in a flood plain, must be built above ground, state officials said.
Local Chapter of Woodmen Life gives Fire Station 4 new flag
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Local Chapter of Woodmen Life showed their dedication to a local fire station. Fire station number 4 is the newest station in Columbus. The group showed its appreciation by hosting a flag ceremony this afternoon. The group Donated a new flag pole, an American...
Columbus Mayor and Fire Department inspecting the city hall roof
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Being the mayor of a town comes with a lot of responsibilities. Thursday, Columbus Mayor Keith Gaskin took his job to new heights. With the help of the Columbus Fire Department, he used a fire engine to take pictures of the roof, downspouts, and gutters.
Ms center for reentry helps former incarcerated people adjust to society
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Adjusting to life outside of prison can be a big challenge for people who’ve been incarcerated. State leaders are discussing way to help them transition back into society. A conference in Starkville focused finding to help people after they served their time. Some of the most...
Chickasaw Heritage Center fundraising picking up momentum
TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – A fundraising campaign for a Chickasaw Heritage Center in Tupelo is gaining momentum. The Chickasaw Inkana Foundation has released a draft of architectural drawings for the Chickasaw Heritage Center. That center will be built off of the Natchez Trace Parkway and will help tell the...
New road and bridge will help clear gridlock at Mooreville Elementary
MOOREVILLE, MISS. (WCBI) – Parents who take their kids to one Lee County Elementary School should notice smoother traffic flow when school starts back. The ribbon cutting officially opening the road and bridge to Mooreville Elementary caps months of work and years of planning and discussion, as the area has grown.
Monroe Co. NAACP meets with Chickasaw Co. Sheriff regarding complaints against deputy
MONROE AND CHICKASAW COUNTIES, MISS. (WCBI) – The Monroe County Chapter of the NAACP met with the Chickasaw County Sheriff today after the civil rights group filed two complaints about the alleged conduct of a deputy. The complaints were filed on behalf of two women, Doris Lipsey, and Jennifer...
Mississippi Farm Bureau Federation gives individual farmers a voice
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Giving individual farmers a bigger voice when it comes to policies that affect them, that’s part of the mission of the Mississippi Farm Bureau Federation. Mike McCormick, president of the organization, was in Columbus today briefing business and community leaders on some of the...
Taste of Starkville and the Oktibbeha County Humane Society Raise the Woof
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Wednesday, Taste of Starkville and the Oktibbeha County Humane Society are teaming up for a furry fundraiser. The event started at lunchtime and runs throughout the evening. Taste will feature its delicious Italian cuisine,. while Oktibbeha Humane Society will have adoptable dogs for guests to...
10 Best Things to Do in Tupelo, Mississippi
In the northeast corner of Mississippi lies Tupelo, a dynamic town of 38,000 residents that's best known for its most famous native son: Elvis Presley. The King was born there decades ago, but thousands still flock here annually to experience the community that raised him (including the Elvis Festival, which takes place every June). There are many ways to experience spots he frequented growing up, but that's not the only reason to come to Tupelo. With outstanding Southern cuisine, a diverse coffee scene, a beautiful downtown, and a trendy boutique hotel within walking distance of it all, Tupelo is a must-visit destination. Check out these 10 things to add to your list when planning a trip to Tupelo.
Four cars with fake VINs recovered in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Four vehicles, all found with fake VINs, have been recovered, according to a Tupelo Police Department news release. Three vehicles were Dodge Charger Hell Cats, which are high-performance cars that can retail for more than $100,000. One was a Dodge Challenger. The gray car was recovered...
Aberdeen city leaders look at possible solution to parking problem
ABERDEEN, MISS. (WCBI) – Some Aberdeen homeowners are upset over damage to their property, they say is caused by truck drivers parking their big rigs on private property. DeRhonda Jones lives next door to the old Fred’s in Aberdeen. Although the store has been shuttered for years, she says the parking lot is used by truck drivers, who live in the area, and park their rigs in the lot when they’re home.
Columbus pays IRS close to $40K fine after city submitted tax documents late in 2017
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Thursday, an agent with the Internal Revenue Service showed up without warning at city hall, claiming that Columbus owed the agency more than $50,000. Chief Financial Officer Jim Brigham discussed the situation Wednesday morning during the regularly scheduled post-city council meeting press conference. “We did...
Louisville ends city-wide emergency curfew after seeing significant drop in gun crimes
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The emergency curfew for the city of Louisville is no longer in effect after the Board of Aldermen allowed it to expire in late July. People spraying houses with bullets and gunfire ringing out through the night were behind the curfew, which the city established June 7th.
