Four-Star WR Micah Tease Enjoys Time at UA

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas led all Power 5 schools in rushing in 2021 and the entire set of running backs minus Trelon Smith return along with a couple of freshmen. Sam Pittman talked about Rocket Sanders and the running backs on Wednesday when he met with the media to preview preseason football practices that begin on Friday. Pittman talked about not having a feature back in the offense instead placing an emphasis on depth.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 12 HOURS AGO