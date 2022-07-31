thevillagereporter.com
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Rallied to Get Justice for Dee and Their Voices Were HeardTracy StengelLenawee County, MI
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Attend the Justice For Dee Rally to Show Your SupportTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Barbara Brown (1938-2022)
Barbara J. Brown, age 84, of Defiance, Ohio, passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Barbara had worked at Symco Tech and Hayes Albion. She was a member of Union Chapel Church of God where she was very active in church life.
Martina Serrano (1948-2022)
Martina B. Serrano, 74, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, in her residence with her family by her side. Martina was born Jan. 30, 1948, in Brownsville, Texas, the daughter of the late Julian and Maria (De Jesus) Briseno. She married Esteban Serrano on April 16, 2001,...
Scott Riter (1967-2022)
Scott C. Riter, 55 years of Stryker, and formerly of Bryan, passed away Tuesday, August 2, 2022, in his parent’s home near Stryker after a lengthy battle with cancer. Scott was born June 26, 1967, in Bryan, Ohio, the son of Phillip R. and DeAnn A, (Gavette) Riter. He was a 1985 graduate of Stryker High School. He furthered his education earning certifications from technical schools.
D. Lynne Wallace (1934-2022)
D. Lynne Wallace, 88, of Montpelier, passed away on August 1, 2022 at Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice in Defiance. She was born on May 21, 1934 in Montpelier to Farrell W. and Ruby (Clay) Lockhart. Lynne graduated from Montpelier High School and in November of 1952 she married the love...
Timothy Gubbins, Sr. (1965-2022)
Timothy J. Gubbins, Sr., age 56, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022 at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. Tim worked for many years at ABC/TruFast in Bryan. He enjoyed working on electronics and Cbs, working on and restoring old cars. Timothy J. Gubbins was...
Christine Filson (1971-2022)
Christine Filson, age 51, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away 4:50 A.M. on Friday, July 29, 2022, at Evergreen Manor Nursing Home in Montpelier. Christine worked as a beautician but loved being Mimi to her five grandchildren. Christine was born June 13, 1971, in Bryan, Ohio, the daughter of Robert and...
Kathleen Smith (1972-2022)
Kathleen M. Smith, age 50 years, of Maumee and formerly of Wauseon, passed away Saturday afternoon, July 30, 2022. She was born April 28, 1972, and was adopted by John and Nancy (Roth) Smith. She was a joyful person with a sense of humor. She was under the care of...
Targeted Enforcement Event Slated For Williams County
Williams County – The Williams County Sheriff’s Office and the Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are working in conjunction to reduce the number of fatal and serious injury crashes in Williams County. Sheriff’s deputies and Ohio state troopers will be highly visible during the entire...
Twenty-Three Indicted By Williams County Grand Jury Including Suspect In Montpelier Drug Bust
The Williams County Grand Jury convened on July 19 and returned indictments against a total of twenty-three individuals. Among those was Ronald D. Brown, 48, of Montpelier, who was indicted on a total of thirteen counts, including two counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, each a second-degree felony; one count of Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound, a first-degree felony; one count of Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound, a second-degree felony; two counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fifth-degree felony; one count of Permitting Drug Abuse, a fifth-degree felony; four counts of Corrupting Another with Drugs, each a second-degree felony; and two counts of Endangering Children, one second-degree and one third-degree felony.
TPD: Man threatened to shoot up Toledo voting machines on Tuesday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police were called out to the polling location at Larchmont Elementary School on Tuesday after a man threatened to shoot voting machines. According to a poll worker who witnessed the event, Robert Hughes entered the polling location where he began shouting and said negative things about the Democratic Party. He then threatened to shoot up the voting machines.
ARCHBOLD VILLAGE COUNCIL: Municipal Building Undergoes New Roof Construction
DISCUSSION … Council members update Kevin Morton on the current situation with the possible change of right turn on red at Stryker St. and SR 66, which is still to be determined pending results of the traffic flow when school starts back up. (PHOTO BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS, STAFF) PLEASE...
Person shot near Idaho St. & Valleywood Dr.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department responded to a shot spotter call on Idaho St. and Valleywood Dr., around 9:20 p.m. on Monday night. TPD tells 13abc that an adult had at least one gun shot wound. Additionally, officers and Toledo Fire and Rescue Department treated the victim on scene.
One firefighter injured in suspicious central Toledo fire
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire & Rescue were called to the scene of a fire shortly after 2 a.m. Monday morning. The fire broke out in a vacant home in central Toledo on the 1700 block of Macomber at Isherwood. Officials say the fire was visible on the side and rear of the house. The fire is considered suspicious and an investigator was called out to the scene.
Bryan Area Foundation Awards Grant Money To Joyful Bird Ministries
BUILDING IMPROVEMENT … Joyful Bird Ministries received a $2,500 grant from the Bryan Area Foundation to install a doorway between their side-by-side buildings located in downtown Edgerton. The door now gives Joyful Bird Ministries’ office, which assists women dealing with life issues, privacy from their supporting gift shop and boutique that serves the community. Shown receiving the grant from left to right are Joyful Bird Ministries Board Members, Steve Wilmot and Cindy Fry, Bryan Area Foundation President/CEO Amy Miller, Joyful Bird Ministries Chair Janet Francis, Joyful Bird Ministries President/Executive Director Tara Stiver, and Joyful Bird Ministries Board Members Patty Crisp and Cheryl Yarger.
Two shot on N. Detroit Ave and Council St.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police Department responded to a shooting on N. Detroit Ave and Council St., at 1:43 a.m. on Sunday, July 31. According to a report by TPD, upon arrival officers located the victim, Catherine Craig, 28, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Craig was transported...
DELTA VILLAGE COUNCIL: Council Discusses Annexation Petition
DELTA COUNCIL … The Delta Village Council discusses going into three separate executive session to discuss different issues. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The Delta Village Council held their meeting on Monday, August 1st. The meeting began at 5:30 p.m. with the... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION TO...
EDGERTON VILLAGE COUNCIL: Council Approves Reclassifying Jeremy Wright To Probationary Line Worker Trainee
VOTING ON LEGISLATION … Left to right are Edgerton council members Chuck Wallace, Tom Karnes, and Sharon Blinzler. They are getting ready to vote on Resolution 2022-019, involving the water treatment plant. (PHOTO BY DANIEL COOLEY, STAFF) The Village of Edgerton's... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION TO READ...
WAUSEON CITY COUNCIL: Rick Sluder Resigns As Fire Chief; Phil Kessler Appointed New Chief
CHANGING OF THE GUARD … Wauseon Mayor Kathy Huner shook hands with incoming Fire Chief Phil Kessler and thanked resigning Fire Chief Rick Sluder for his service to the city, following the August 1, 2022 Wauseon City Council meeting. Sluder’s resignation and Kessler’s appointment were approve... PLEASE...
“National Night Out” In Montpelier Brings Community Together
FREE BIKE HELMETS … Every child who wanted a new bicycle helmet was given the choice of size and color by the Montpelier Police Department at the National Night Out event held on August 2, 2022. (PHOTOS BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF) “National Night Out” is an annual ...
Juvenile shot in Adrian, two arrested
ADRIAN, Mich. (WTVG) - A juvenile was hospitalized after being shot in the chest early Sunday morning. Around 4:44 a.m., officers with the Adrian Police Department were dispatched to a call of shots fired near Maumee and Madison. Officers discovered that a juvenile had been shot in the chest and...
