Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigation of IEA, SBTX, ONEM and PCSB

GeoVax Labs Inc GOVX shares are trading higher Monday after New York City on Saturday declared monkeypox a public health emergency, which has lifted monkeypox-related stocks. Over the weekend, New York City officials declared monkeypox a public health emergency due to the spread of the virus in the area. The public health emergency designation allows officials to issue emergency orders under the city health code and implement measures to help slow down the spread of the virus.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO