Miss Manners: Daughter gets huffy when mother’s offer to watch kids doesn’t include pick-up service

At this point, I’m running out of good things to say about Chris Stapleton. He’s been on the ground in his home state of Kentucky for a few days now, pitching in to help wherever he can to help local law enforcement, and even stopping by the local Walmart to buy supplies for the flood victims. Late last week and earlier this week, eastern Kentucky was hammered with rain, resulting in catastrophic flooding that’s left at more than 30 people dead, […] The post Chris Stapleton Meets 6-Year-Old Fan With Special Needs In Kentucky Walmart, Her Mom Says “It Was So, So Special” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

