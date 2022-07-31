Spokane Transit Authority announces service updates, largest overhaul in a decade

www.fox28spokane.com
Williams Lake Fire: Cheney High School open for evacuees, rodeo grounds open for livestock
CHENEY, Wash. – The Williams Lake Fire is burning 300 acres south of Cheney. With more than 200 people working to contain it, Level 3 evacuations are in place. If you need to evacuate, Cheney High School is open for evacuees. The Red Cross is setting up the shelter in conjunction with the department of emergency management. The school’s address is 460 North 6th Street in Cheney.
Firefighters from across Washington arrive in Cheney to fight 3,200-acre Williams Lake Fire
CHENEY, Wash. – The wildire near Williams Lake continues to burn Thursday morning and fire crews from all over Washington have answered the call for help. Firefighters arrived overnight from Gig Harbor, Snohomish, Shoreline and Issaquah, just to name a few. Crews have a full arsenal of firefighting vehicles...
Evacuation area expands for Williams Lake Fire burning south of Cheney
CHENEY, Wash. – More evacuations are now in place for the Williams Lake Fire burning south of Cheney. There are now Level 3 (go immediately) evacuations from the north end of Chapman lake to the south end of Johnson Lake, Badger Land on the west end and to Cheney Plaza and Grogan on the east.
Spokane city issues fines against cooling tent on I-90 and Freya
SPOKANE, Wash. — The city of Spokane's fire marshal requested the state to step in and remove a large cooling tent at the growing homeless camp off I-90 and Freya. The deadline to have it removed was 9 a.m. Monday morning. As of Tuesday morning, however, the tent is still up.
Police blocking major area of downtown Spokane, no details given
SPOKANE, Wash – A major portion of downtown Spokane is blocked off Wednesday morning, but Spokane Police have not shared what’s happening. 4 News Now reporter Destiny Richards is on the scene and reports multiple police cars and SWAT vehicles near 3rd and Sherman, just east of the downtown core. Spokane Police have told the media to stage, but have...
Evacuation area expands for people living near the Williams Lake wildfire
CHENEY, Wash. – Level 3 (GO) evacuations have been expanded significantly for people living near the Williams Lake Fire. The area spans from the north end of Chapman Lake to the south end of Johnson Lake, Badger Lake on the west and to Cheney Plaza and Grogan on the east.
Longhorn Barbecue in Airway Heights preparing 300 meals for firefighters
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. – The Longhorn Barbecue in Airway Heights is preparing 300 meals for firefighters right now. The restaurant posted Thursday morning on their Facebook page, saying thank you to firefighters!. FOX28 Spokane©
Crews working to contain 3,200 acre wildfire fire south of Cheney near Williams Lake
CHENEY, Wash. – Multiple agencies are responding right now to a wildfire south of Cheney near Williams Lake. The Washington Department of Natural Resources said the fire is now 3,200 acres. According to Spokane County Fire District #3 Chief Cody Rorbach, two structures have already been lost in this...
‘If Daybreak goes away, youth are going to die’: Daybreak team speaks out after DOH files notice of intent to suspend their license
SPOKANE, Wash. – Daybreak Youth Services (DYS) is facing a notice of intent from the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) attempting to suspend the facility’s license due to allegations of employee misconduct related to patient boundary concerns. “We feel that we are being bullied by the state...
Contractor claims Camp Hope is impacting Thor-Freya project
SPOKANE, Wash. – A local construction company says Camp Hope is impacting it’s team’s ability to finish the Thor-Freya road project. Now, the company is sending a letter to the City, describing issues with vandalism, property damage, and theft. The City says many local businesses around the area have similar complaints,
Grass fire spreads to vacant South Hill house
SPOKANE, Wash. – A fire broke out on the Spokane’s lower South Hill Thursday morning, spreading from an area of grass into a vacant home. The fire appeared to have spread into the siding of the house. Firefighters used a chainsaw to get into the wall and esnure the flames were fully out.
New raft aids efforts to protect redband trout and preserve ecosystem of Spokane River
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) has been bolstering its presence on our beautiful Spokane River, with their effort two-fold to protect our iconic Redband Trout, and to preserve the river’s ecosystem. “We are patrolling the Spokane River for protection of our Redband...
Fatal car crash closes Downriver Drive in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police have reported that a fatal collision involving a single car has closed Downriver Drive from Aubrey L White to Pettet. Spokane police say drivers should use NW Boulevard as an alternative route. There are no details surrounding what caused the fatal crash at this...
Fatal crash blocks Downriver Dr. near Aubrey L White Pkwy
SPOKANE, Wash. — Police are investigating a fatal crash near Riverside State Park. Downriver Dr. is closed from Aubrey L White Pkwy to Pettet while police investigate. Drivers are asked to use Northwest Blvd as an alternate route. Police said only one vehicle was involved but did not say...
Kootenai County property tax could raise by 3%
COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho – Monday morning, the Kootenai County Commissioners approved a preliminary budget of $120 million. That’s a $12 million hike from last year, but Commissioner Leslie Duncan says that doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll be paying more in taxes. “If your house increases in...
SVFD announces passing of Firefighter Dan Patterson
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane Valley Fire Department announced the passing of Firefighter Dan Patterson in a Facebook post on Thursday. Patterson suffered cardiac arrest after working a 24-hour shift on July 21. When Patterson left his station to go for a run, he called his wife to tell her he was not feeling well and returned to Station...
KREM
Spokane law enforcement give update on standoff situation in downtown Spokane
There was an exchange of gunfire between police and the suspect. One officer suffered minor injuries in the exchange. The suspect is confirmed dead.
WSDOT will not remove cooling center from Camp Hope despite City’s demand
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation will not remove a cooling center at Camp Hope despite the City of Spokane’s demand it be taken down. In a joint statement with the Washington Department of Commerce, WSDOT said: “Ultimately, the safety and well being of people is our paramount concern. In response to the city administration’s notice of...
Post Falls families lose thousands in rental scam
POST FALLS, Idaho – A Post Falls woman is being accused of listing a home for sale that wasn’t hers to begin with. Now, two families say they’ve been scammed out of thousands. “She has our driver’s license; she has our social security number. She got everything...
Crews responding to brush fire south of Cheney
CHENEY, Wash. – Crews are responding right now to a brush fire south of Cheney. KHQ has a crew on the way. This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available. Check back for updates. FOX28 Spokane©
