Spokane Transit Authority announces service updates, largest overhaul in a decade

CHENEY, Wash. – The Williams Lake Fire is burning 300 acres south of Cheney. With more than 200 people working to contain it, Level 3 evacuations are in place. If you need to evacuate, Cheney High School is open for evacuees. The Red Cross is setting up the shelter in conjunction with the department of emergency management. The school’s address is 460 North 6th Street in Cheney.

CHENEY, WA ・ 23 HOURS AGO