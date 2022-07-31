Spokane Public Libraries extend cooling center hours to Monday

Copyright 4 News Now

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Public Library branches will be extending operating hours through Monday to provide indoor cooling areas.

These cooling areas include drinking fountains and filling stations, restrooms, access to books, wi-fi connectivity, technology, and interactive play areas.

The locations will be open Sunday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Monday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Here are the library/cooling center locations:

Central – 906 W. Main St.

Shadle Park – 2111 W. Wellesley Ave.

Liberty Park – 402 S. Pittsburg St.

Hillyard – 4110 N. Cook St.

Spokane Transit Authority is also granting fare exceptions during the extreme heat event to customers who are unable to afford bus fare traveling to cooling centers in Spokane.

Spokane splash pads and pools are also free to the public, and are open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday through Saturday, with varying hours.

The community is encouraged to take advantage of these facilities and their amenities as well as check on neighbors, friends, and family during this week.

The city will continue to monitor the heat and follow designated emergency protocols as conditions change.