Food vending brings a family together

KFYR-TV
Bottineau residents help the food pantry stand out
BOTTINEAU, N.D. (KMOT) – People in Bottineau showed some town pride while making the local food pantry easier to find. Many volunteers worked to clean off the peeling paint that had been on the building, including local boy scouts, and then community members worked together to paint it. “You...
Another Big Act Postpones Minot, North Dakota’s Norsk Hostfest
I hate to say it, but the Norsk Hostfest in Minot, North Dakota can't catch a break. First came the unfortunate news that superstar country singer Toby Keith would have to cancel his show at Hostfest because of his cancer diagnosis. Now, another act has canceled. Not to mention the event has been on a 2-year hiatus because of COVID-19.
KFYR-TV
Lady A no longer performing at Norsk Høstfest
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Norsk Høstfest has lost a second major performer for its 2022 festival after Lady A announced Thursday they would be postponing their tour for the rest of the year. The group posted on social media that its lead singer Charles Kelley has “embarked on...
KFYR-TV
Esoterica in downtown Minot closing after 30 years
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – One of the staples of downtown Minot is closing its doors after three decades of serving the community. Betty Fedorchak has made the decision to close the boutique Esoterica and retire. Fedorchak was born in Ireland and moved to the United States in 1967. She...
KFYR-TV
Support for Project Bee’s Broadway Circle campaign
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A local credit union did its part to support one of the area’s shelters and its mission. Aspire Credit Union has been a partner with Project Bee for the past six months. Aspire presented Project Bee with $5,000 to go towards its Broadway Circle...
KFYR-TV
Salmon Season at Lake Sakakawea
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Salmon fishing season has officially begun at Lake Sakakawea this year. In September, the Salmon like to move to more shallow waters to spawn. They can be caught from shore with a crankbait and a bobber with a worm on it. Nearly 480,000 salmon were...
KFYR-TV
Berthold Police assisting community with school supplies, food ahead of school year
BERTHOLD, N.D. (KMOT) – School is starting in a couple of weeks and the Berthold Police Department is helping families in need of school supplies. Law enforcement is helping obtain any needed school supplies for the families that may not be able to afford them. In the towns of...
Trace’s Takes: Take A Look At North Dakota’s Most Expensive Lakeside Home
Now that I’m at the ripe old age of 26, house hunting has become sort of a weirdly obsessive hobby for me. I find myself ogling big beautiful houses everywhere I go, and sometimes even stop to take a picture or two. So when I found my LITERAL dream house right here in Nodak, I could help but write about it.
Trace’s Takes: 4 More Small Town Diners In North Dakota You NEED To Try
It’s like a delicious Easter egg hunt, but you know, with restaurants. I did one of these lists about a year ago and I am bringing it back. So, here are four more small town diners that you NEED to try in North Dakota. 1). Family Bakery & Restaurant-...
KFYR-TV
Central Cab in Minot to close permanently August 14
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Central Cab Company in Minot will be closing permanently later this month, according to a post Wednesday on the company’s Facebook page. The post indicates the taxi service in Minot will cease operating Aug. 14 at 4 p.m. The post said in the post...
North Dakota State Fair – Nelly – “Must Be The Alcohol”
If Nelly writes a sequel song to his hit 'Ride Wit Me' will he sing "Must be the alcohol?" Just one week after Kid Rock's shocking disappointment at the North Dakota State Fair, disaster almost struck again. Regardless of who made the official "Let's cancel this show" decision a week ago last Friday, NDSF was reeling from the bad press already after dealing with 18,000 plus concert-goers' reactions when they heard the sudden announcement that the Kid Rock concert was canceled (due to fear of weather turning worse ). TMZ took great joy in doing what they do best, blowing things way out of proportion - the rest of the country was convinced Minot had experienced some kind of monstrous riot. Watching several videos from those that were in the crowd, there were some that were out of control - throwing cups of beer onto the stage, foul language being shouted out everywhere, and emotions definitely were tested. Nothing close to anything out of control though.
This Was My Favorite Show At This Years North Dakota State Fair
(PHOTOS & VIDEOS) of the concert, you should've been to in Minot.
Did Kid Rock Party At A Dive Bar In North Dakota Saturday?
I received a message from one of our listeners Sunday morning that Kid Rock ventured down to The Dam Bar and Steakhouse in Pick City, North Dakota on Saturday afternoon after he allegedly read my recent story on the 10 Best Dive Bars in North Dakota. No bars in Minot...
Ward county serious injury crash
The Kenworth truck, driven by a 62-year-old man from Bismarck, hit the driver's side of the Ford, driven by a 19-year-old man from Dunseith.
KFYR-TV
Minot leaders making public record changes
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Minot city leaders want to get rid of a city ordinance that allows removing disciplinary action from an employee’s record. City ordinances state that a written reprimand can be removed from an employee’s record after one year, and more serious punishments after five years.
KFYR-TV
Ward County considers half mill property tax increase
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Ward County Commission passed its preliminary budget Tuesday morning with about a half mill increase. That amounts to about a $2.25 increase in property taxes for the year on a home valued at $100,000. The total county budget is set for a more than $3 million increase over 2022.
KFYR-TV
Ward County increases staff salaries based on survey
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Salary studies came back for Ward County and were added to the budget for next year. The study looked at what it would take to bring county salaries in line with the average for counties of a similar size. That was added on top of the standard raises for the year as the commission started to look at the preliminary budget.
KFYR-TV
Driver seriously hurt in crash at Highway 83/23 intersection
WARD COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) – A 19-year-old Dunseith man was seriously hurt in a t-bone crash at the intersection of Highways 83 and 23 Thursday morning, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol. The patrol said the man was headed eastbound on 23 in a compact SVU shortly after...
KFYR-TV
Pedestrian struck by vehicle near State Fairgrounds
MINOT, N.D. - A pedestrian suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle early Saturday morning near the North Dakota State Fairgrounds, according to Minot Police. Capt. Dale Plessas said an 18-year-old woman was crossing the street in the 2400 block of East Burdick Expressway around midnight, when she...
KFYR-TV
Minot State names softball assistant coach, no word on head coach replacement
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Minot State named the first member of a refreshed softball coaching staff Wednesday. Chelsea Holliday joined the team earlier this month, the statement said. Holliday spent the previous three seasons as a graduate assistant at Grambling University, an NCAA Division I school in Louisiana. “From...
