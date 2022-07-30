COUNCIL TO MEET IN SPECIAL CALLED SESSION TUESDAY, VILLAGE INN CONDEMNATION ON AGENDA

crossvillenews1st.com
newstalk941.com
Crossville City Manager Suspended Following Village Inn Closure
Crossville City Manager Greg Wood was suspended for three weeks Tuesday amid concerns of due process over the closure of the Village Inn. The motel on Burnett Street closed last week due to allegations of code infractions. It then reopened shortly after. City Attorney William Ridley recommended the city council to approve an outside investigation based on the actions under Wood’s leadership.
WDEF
Democrat Adams Seeks Republican Smedley as Senior Advisor
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — “A government of the people, by the people, for the people — that’s exactly what Hamilton County needs today,” said Matt Adams on the Hamilton County Courthouse steps Tuesday. Adams, a democrat, is seeking Republican Sabrena Smedley as his senior advisor, should...
newstalk941.com
Cookeville Will Consider Extending E. 10th St. Phase I By Two Weeks
Add two more weeks to the construction of Phase I on Cookeville’s East 10th Street. Cookeville City Council will consider extending the completion date of the Widening Project to August 24th at its Thursday meeting. Public Works Director Blake Mayo said crews have run into several issues during the process.
Knox County BOE to vote on $3.2 million land agreement for new Farragut elementary school
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Knox County is moving forward with plans to build a new elementary school in Farragut. On Wednesday, the Knox County Board of Education will vote on an agreement to buy roughly 32 acres of property off Boyd Station Road near McFee Park. At $100,000 per acre, the land purchase will cost the county close to $3.2 million.
ucbjournal.com
Putnam County June 2022 new businesses
COOKEVILLE – New business registrations were down slightly in July 2022. The following is a list of the 44 new businesses licensed in Putnam County the month of July 2022. Businesses with an “R” under type are listed as retail. List courtesy of Putnam County Clerk Wayne Nabors.
wecoradio.com
Cumberland County Gun and Knife Show set for this Saturday and Sunday
The twelfth annual Cumberland County Gun and Knife show will be held this Saturday, August 6th and Sunday, August 7th. It will take place at the Cumberland County Community Complex in Crossville. Hundreds of vendors will be on sight selling new and used firearms, knives and accessories. Also, don’t miss the confiscated weapons auction Saturday at 5 pm CT! You can visit www.gkshow.org for more details on this year’s show or phone 931-250-1981. The show benefits children’s organizations in Cumberland County.
WYSH AM 1380
Final early voting tally in Anderson County
Early voting for Thursday’s elections wrapped up over the weekend. In Anderson County, 1035 people voted in the final two days of the early voting period, with 719 ballots cast on Friday and 316 on Saturday. That brought the two-week total to 5386. Of those, 3663 people participated in the Republican primary, 1533 took part in the Democratic primary, and 190 people skipped both primaries and only voted in the general election.
wvlt.tv
Election 2022: Roane County
Biography: Beard is from Midway, Tennessee. She studied at Roane State Community College, the University of Tennessee and then earned a Master of Business Administration degree at Tennessee Tech University. She works as an operations specialist employed by Kimco corporation. Victoria Bowers-Gaskins. Race: County Executive. Party: Independent. Biography: Bowers-Gaskin is...
WTVCFOX
'We definitely need to do better than that' only 23% of Tennesseans getting COVID booster
Covid-19 booster shots are the talk of the town as Hamilton County averages 135 cases of infection per day. President Biden's administration is pushing for booster shots for those who are eligible to put a stop to this surge. Jake Standefer, Pharmacist at Access Pharmacy. says booster vaccines are the...
chattanoogacw.com
Adams questions Wamp's character in email controversy over past stadium leadership
CHATTANOOOGA, Tenn. — With the election just days away, new controversy is brewing leading up to the Hamilton County mayor race between Weston Wamp and Matt Adams. Weston Wamp is on the defense over controversial emails released publicly Friday examining a period of about 4 and 1/2 years when Wamp was a minority owner of the team looking for further involvement.
1450wlaf.com
First Volunteer Bank is now Builtwell Bank
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Sign changes took place on Monday as Volunteer Bank signs were changed out to Builtwell Bank in La Follette, Jacksboro and its other locations around the region. WLAF’s Charlie Hutson caught up with the crew as it changed out signs in La Follette. (WLAF NEWS...
ucbjournal.com
￼Cookeville Electric Motor to close after 50 years in business
COOKEVILLE – After 50 years in business, Cookeville Electric Motor (CEM) will close at the end of 2022. On July 1, the family-owned business celebrated 50 years of service to the Cookeville area. CEM was purchased by Jim and Anita Dickinson in 1972 and is now owned by their son, Jimmy Dickinson.
newstalk941.com
Cookeville Salon Starts First State Cosmetology Apprenticeship Program
The state’s first apprenticeship program for cosmetology has started in Cookeville. Loxx Salon has partnered with the State Department of Labor and Workforce to create the curriculum. Owner Mike Franklin said the program will give newly licensed cosmetologist hands on experience to thrive in the workforce. “They have it...
WATE
Locally raised and processed beef and pork at Hyde Farms
GREENBACK, Tenn. (WATE) – When it comes to their meat and produce products at Hyde Farms, you do not have to look far to view the source as everything is grown, raised, and processed locally in East Tennessee. Hyde Farms goes above and beyond to do meat products right....
crossvillenews1st.com
CDC RECOMMENDING ALL EAST TN COUNTIES WEAR MASK AGAIN AND PLACES KNOX COUNTY AT ‘HIGH’ RISK – CUMBERLAND COUNTY ONE OF FEW REMAINING AT ‘MEDIUM’ RISK
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending people in Knox County and across most of East Tennessee to wear masks again after the area reported another increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations and infections this week. The CDC on Friday placed Knox, Blount, Sevier and other...
chattanoogacw.com
Crews help family get across flooded Hamilton County creek Monday night
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Crews with the Mowbray Volunteer Fire Department and Dallas Bay Fire and Rescue worked to get a family across a creek filled with recent rainwater Monday night. This happened in what's known as the Pocket Wilderness at about 6 p.m. The family had gotten across...
crossvillenews1st.com
TWO SCOTT COUNTY DEPUTIES SUSPENDED AFTER TELLING WOMAN “YOU’RE SATANIC” AND “LITERALLY NO ONE IN THIS COUNTY CARES WHAT YOU HAVE TO SAY”
SCOTT COUNTY, Tenn. — Scott County Sheriff Ronnie Phillips announced he has suspended two deputies as his office conducts an internal review of a video circulating through the county involving three deputies. The sheriff said he suspended two deputies pending the conclusion of a “full and complete” internal review...
Iconic Powell restaurant closing for business after 7-and-a-half years
POWELL, Tenn. — Families heading to the downtown Powell area, or up to the nearby elementary school, would often stop at a landmark restaurant known for homemade meals inspired by southern cuisine. But they may no longer have the chance to grab their favorite meals. The Front Porch announced...
TBI investigating July incident in which man died after interacting with ORPD
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking into what led to the death of a man during an encounter on July 24 with Oak Ridge police. The man has been identified as Tyler Jones, 39. On the afternoon of July 24, Oak Ridge Police Department...
newstalk941.com
PCSO Seeking Information In Homicide Investigation
A man shot in Western Putnam County Monday morning and the owner of the home is wanted for questioning. Brent Bogle was shot multiple times, transported to Cookeville Regional, and later Vanderbilt. He died in Nashville. Putnam County Sheriff’s Deputies received a call that a man had been shot around 10:30 a.m. Monday. They responded to a home on Dyer Long Road and found Bogle.
