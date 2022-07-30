ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crossville, TN

COUNCIL TO MEET IN SPECIAL CALLED SESSION TUESDAY, VILLAGE INN CONDEMNATION ON AGENDA

 3 days ago
crossvillenews1st.com

newstalk941.com

Crossville City Manager Suspended Following Village Inn Closure

Crossville City Manager Greg Wood was suspended for three weeks Tuesday amid concerns of due process over the closure of the Village Inn. The motel on Burnett Street closed last week due to allegations of code infractions. It then reopened shortly after. City Attorney William Ridley recommended the city council to approve an outside investigation based on the actions under Wood’s leadership.
CROSSVILLE, TN
WDEF

Democrat Adams Seeks Republican Smedley as Senior Advisor

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — “A government of the people, by the people, for the people — that’s exactly what Hamilton County needs today,” said Matt Adams on the Hamilton County Courthouse steps Tuesday. Adams, a democrat, is seeking Republican Sabrena Smedley as his senior advisor, should...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
newstalk941.com

Cookeville Will Consider Extending E. 10th St. Phase I By Two Weeks

Add two more weeks to the construction of Phase I on Cookeville’s East 10th Street. Cookeville City Council will consider extending the completion date of the Widening Project to August 24th at its Thursday meeting. Public Works Director Blake Mayo said crews have run into several issues during the process.
COOKEVILLE, TN
Crossville, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Crossville, TN
ucbjournal.com

Putnam County June 2022 new businesses

COOKEVILLE – New business registrations were down slightly in July 2022. The following is a list of the 44 new businesses licensed in Putnam County the month of July 2022. Businesses with an “R” under type are listed as retail. List courtesy of Putnam County Clerk Wayne Nabors.
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
wecoradio.com

Cumberland County Gun and Knife Show set for this Saturday and Sunday

The twelfth annual Cumberland County Gun and Knife show will be held this Saturday, August 6th and Sunday, August 7th. It will take place at the Cumberland County Community Complex in Crossville. Hundreds of vendors will be on sight selling new and used firearms, knives and accessories. Also, don’t miss the confiscated weapons auction Saturday at 5 pm CT! You can visit www.gkshow.org for more details on this year’s show or phone 931-250-1981. The show benefits children’s organizations in Cumberland County.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Final early voting tally in Anderson County

Early voting for Thursday’s elections wrapped up over the weekend. In Anderson County, 1035 people voted in the final two days of the early voting period, with 719 ballots cast on Friday and 316 on Saturday. That brought the two-week total to 5386. Of those, 3663 people participated in the Republican primary, 1533 took part in the Democratic primary, and 190 people skipped both primaries and only voted in the general election.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Election 2022: Roane County

Biography: Beard is from Midway, Tennessee. She studied at Roane State Community College, the University of Tennessee and then earned a Master of Business Administration degree at Tennessee Tech University. She works as an operations specialist employed by Kimco corporation. Victoria Bowers-Gaskins. Race: County Executive. Party: Independent. Biography: Bowers-Gaskin is...
ROANE COUNTY, TN
chattanoogacw.com

Adams questions Wamp's character in email controversy over past stadium leadership

CHATTANOOOGA, Tenn. — With the election just days away, new controversy is brewing leading up to the Hamilton County mayor race between Weston Wamp and Matt Adams. Weston Wamp is on the defense over controversial emails released publicly Friday examining a period of about 4 and 1/2 years when Wamp was a minority owner of the team looking for further involvement.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
1450wlaf.com

First Volunteer Bank is now Builtwell Bank

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Sign changes took place on Monday as Volunteer Bank signs were changed out to Builtwell Bank in La Follette, Jacksboro and its other locations around the region. WLAF’s Charlie Hutson caught up with the crew as it changed out signs in La Follette. (WLAF NEWS...
LAFOLLETTE, TN
ucbjournal.com

￼Cookeville Electric Motor to close after 50 years in business

COOKEVILLE – After 50 years in business, Cookeville Electric Motor (CEM) will close at the end of 2022. On July 1, the family-owned business celebrated 50 years of service to the Cookeville area. CEM was purchased by Jim and Anita Dickinson in 1972 and is now owned by their son, Jimmy Dickinson.
COOKEVILLE, TN
newstalk941.com

Cookeville Salon Starts First State Cosmetology Apprenticeship Program

The state’s first apprenticeship program for cosmetology has started in Cookeville. Loxx Salon has partnered with the State Department of Labor and Workforce to create the curriculum. Owner Mike Franklin said the program will give newly licensed cosmetologist hands on experience to thrive in the workforce. “They have it...
COOKEVILLE, TN
WATE

Locally raised and processed beef and pork at Hyde Farms

GREENBACK, Tenn. (WATE) – When it comes to their meat and produce products at Hyde Farms, you do not have to look far to view the source as everything is grown, raised, and processed locally in East Tennessee. Hyde Farms goes above and beyond to do meat products right....
GREENBACK, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

CDC RECOMMENDING ALL EAST TN COUNTIES WEAR MASK AGAIN AND PLACES KNOX COUNTY AT ‘HIGH’ RISK – CUMBERLAND COUNTY ONE OF FEW REMAINING AT ‘MEDIUM’ RISK

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending people in Knox County and across most of East Tennessee to wear masks again after the area reported another increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations and infections this week. The CDC on Friday placed Knox, Blount, Sevier and other...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

TWO SCOTT COUNTY DEPUTIES SUSPENDED AFTER TELLING WOMAN “YOU’RE SATANIC” AND “LITERALLY NO ONE IN THIS COUNTY CARES WHAT YOU HAVE TO SAY”

SCOTT COUNTY, Tenn. — Scott County Sheriff Ronnie Phillips announced he has suspended two deputies as his office conducts an internal review of a video circulating through the county involving three deputies. The sheriff said he suspended two deputies pending the conclusion of a “full and complete” internal review...
SCOTT COUNTY, TN
newstalk941.com

PCSO Seeking Information In Homicide Investigation

A man shot in Western Putnam County Monday morning and the owner of the home is wanted for questioning. Brent Bogle was shot multiple times, transported to Cookeville Regional, and later Vanderbilt. He died in Nashville. Putnam County Sheriff’s Deputies received a call that a man had been shot around 10:30 a.m. Monday. They responded to a home on Dyer Long Road and found Bogle.
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN

