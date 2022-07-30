COUNCIL TO MEET IN SPECIAL CALLED SESSION TUESDAY, VILLAGE INN CONDEMNATION ON AGENDA

The twelfth annual Cumberland County Gun and Knife show will be held this Saturday, August 6th and Sunday, August 7th. It will take place at the Cumberland County Community Complex in Crossville. Hundreds of vendors will be on sight selling new and used firearms, knives and accessories. Also, don’t miss the confiscated weapons auction Saturday at 5 pm CT! You can visit www.gkshow.org for more details on this year’s show or phone 931-250-1981. The show benefits children’s organizations in Cumberland County.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO