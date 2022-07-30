Utah State motivated to hold first practice of Fall Camp

www.postregister.com
Related
Family remains hopeful on missing Utah man's 20th birthday
Monday was a somber 20th birthday celebration for Dylan Rounds. He’s been missing for almost nine weeks, but his family is hopeful he’s still out there.
upr.org
Wild About Utah: I'm out fishing
The minute I heard there was a well-stocked community fishing pond just five miles down the road from where I live, I dusted off my old fishing pole, slipped out of the house, and threw my line into the Wellsville Reservoir. I had the place to myself. There was snow on the ground but the water wasn't frozen. Within the first hour, I felt the tug on the line and reeled in a 12-inch trout. I was hooked! I returned just about every evening to catch my limit of 2. I called all my friends who liked to eat fish and started to consider adding fresh fish delivery to my resume.
kslnewsradio.com
Taking a look at a backyard turned desert garden
OGDEN, Utah — If you’re ready to retire all your grass in the backyard, a desert garden could be just the solution. KSL Greenhouse host Maria Shilaos paid a visit to Michael and Cheryl Ackley’s unique desert garden in Ogden. The garden spans one acre and features...
KUTV
Staff shortages lead to TRAX cancelation for the first time ever
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Trips had to be canceled on the TRAX blue line on Monday due to a staffing shortage. Utah Transit Authority said that’s the first time it's ever happened on TRAX. Carl Arky with UTA said typically, workers have been able to switch shifts...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Utah neurosurgeon reportedly groped unconscious patient during surgery
Members of the team assisting in the operation state that the neurosurgeon performing the surgery, 65-year-old Dr. Bryson Smith, sexually assaulted the patient during this time.
Gephardt Daily
Davis County Search and Rescue videos underscore busy weekend
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Davis County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team plucked two struggling hikers off a mountainside, providing for some thrilling video over the weekend. “On Saturday our teams responded to a heat-related injury above the Adams Canyon trail. Simultaneously...
Utah woman's family looks for answers after autopsy results returned
Sophia Lower was last seen in her family’s home in Layton in February. They stopped hearing from the 22-year-old in the middle of March, and her body was found weeks later on April 8.
Bountiful family remembers father of five killed in crash
BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – On Sunday, a Bountiful family was remembering Dave Barnett, a father of five, who was killed in a car crash last week. “Dave was a father — a fantastic father — and he was someone who loved to laugh and he laughed all the time,” said James Boley, Becky’s brother. Boley […]
RELATED PEOPLE
upr.org
More food options coming to Cache Valley
There will be several new food options in the Cache Valley area, as many new restaurants have opened, or have plans to open in the coming months. One of the most anticipated restaurants — the California-based chain In-N-Out Burger — could be opening within the month on the corner of 400 North and Main Street in Logan, bringing classic burgers, fries and shakes to the valley.
ksl.com
Health officials advise precautions after West Nile virus found in 2 more Utah counties
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health and Human Services is asking Utahns to take precautionary steps to avoid mosquito bites after the West Nile virus was detected in mosquito pools in Salt Lake and Uintah counties. The virus was first detected this year in a Davis...
Lanes reopened after crash shuts down I-15 in Davis County
MONDAY 8/2/22 7:08 a.m. DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Roads have been reopened and cleared after a major crash shut down roads on I-15 early Tuesday morning. Details on what caused the crash are still limited. Initially, traffic was backed up near Woods Cross all the way through Bountiful. Drivers heading in that direction should […]
KSLTV
Father of five killed in fiery crash before 25th anniversary
BOUNTIFUL, Utah — A fiery crash in southern Utah took the life of a Bountiful father of five kids. The family said it’s a miracle the three daughters who were with him made it out alive. Dave Barnett, 51, was coming home from a family vacation in Moab...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ABC 4
Red Cross seeks disaster action team volunteers
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) — American Red Cross of Utah staff and Disaster Action Team volunteers responded to multiple fires, helping dozens of displaced residents the past two weeks in cities across Utah, including two fires this past weekend in Magna. Additional Disaster Action Team members are needed to ensure there are always enough trained Red Cross volunteers ready to answer the call when disasters strike.
Gephardt Daily
Ogden neurosurgeon charged with allegedly groping unconscious patient
OGDEN, Utah, July 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A veteran neurosurgeon has been charged with allegedly groping a woman’s breasts during surgery while she was under anesthesia. Dr. Bryson Smith, 65, who has practiced in the Ogden area for more than 30 years, was booked Thursday into the...
Gephardt Daily
Four transported to hospital after S. Ogden rollover crash
SOUTH OGDEN, Utah, July 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A two-vehicle crash on Highway 89 sent four people, all adults, to the hospital Saturday night. The crash, near 6213 S. Highway 89, caused one of the vehicles to roll. Two of the patients had “moderate injuries” and two were...
utahbusiness.com
CBRE sells 86-unit apartment community in Ogden
Ogden — CBRE has facilitated the sale of The Lofts at Five Points, an 86-unit, urban-designed, multifamily community in Ogden, Utah to HiCap Management, LLC. CBRE’s Eli Mills and Patrick Bodnar represented the seller, Utah-based Crockett & Koehler, LLC, in this transaction. Jesse Weber, Andrew Behrens, and Ryan Jameson of CBRE Capital Markets’ Debt & Structured Finance arranged the financing.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSLTV
Caught on camera: Car careens through Layton yard
LAYTON, Utah — A Layton family was pushing for greater safety measures at a neighboring intersection Friday after a car was caught by a doorbell camera careening through the front yard. Mckell Glass said she was home around 5 p.m. Thursday when she heard an awful sound outside her...
ogdencity.com
Ogden Downtown Alliance Taking Applications for Facade Grants
Strolling down Historic 25th Street in downtown Ogden might feel like being in a time warp. While you may be heading to one of the locally owned shops to pick up an iced latte, a slice of pizza, or get a haircut, there is a moment where you can get lost in the old-world look of one of the state’s most unique streets. The historic structures help make Ogden’s Central Business District the untamed and vibrate place that it is. Although, just like many older buildings, some could use a little tender love and care.
Gephardt Daily
Roy domestic violence incident turns into assault on cops
ROY, Utah, July 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Several officers responding to a report of a “family disturbance” at a Roy residence Saturday night found themselves in the thick of a domestic violence situation — and one of the involved parties wasn’t about to give up.
davisjournal.com
More growth coming north of Station Park
FARMINGTON—The west side of Farmington has seen substantial growth with Station Park and the housing surrounding it. A plan to develop the area north of that into a business park has been in the works for about two years. Plans for the new Farmington Station are currently under review by the planning commission and city council.
Comments / 0