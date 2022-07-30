Town hall meeting draws huge crowd

www.inforney.com
San Gabriel Fire burns 445 acres in Williamson County
LIBERTY HILL, Texas - Fire officials have released the final details on the San Gabriel Fire that burned for five days in Williamson County in late July. The fire burned a total of 445 acres, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. An investigation by Williamson County ESD No. 4...
Council rejects historic zoning for East Seventh Street house
Lacking the nine votes needed to overcome the property owner’s objection, City Council denied a request last week from the Historic Landmark Commission to designate “a good example of folk Victorian architecture” as historic. The Carlson-Colunga house at 902 E. Seventh Street was built between 1903 and 1906 by Swedish immigrants Victor and Carl Carlson, according to the East Austin Historic Resource Survey. Because the owner opposed the historic designation, city regulations required nine votes to declare the property historic.
Williamson County to hold ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Williamson County Expo Center Aug. 3
A series of improvements at the Williamson County Expo Center that broke ground in February will be celebrated with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Aug. 3 at 9:30 a.m. (Courtesy Williamson County) Williamson County representatives, including Precinct 4 Commissioner Russ Boles, will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Williamson County...
Crews fighting several fires in Central Texas
Crews are fighting several fires in KXAN's viewing area including in Travis and Blanco Counties. Here's what we know about those fires.
Homes being evacuated near fire in Blanco County
Agencies responded to a wildfire in Blanco County near the Hays County line Tuesday. It's being called the Smoke Rider Fire. It's not clear what started that fire, but there are mandatory evacuations in place.
LEE COUNTY COMMITTEE LOOKING TO CREATE AN ESD
A study committee on Fire/EMS funding has set the wheels in motion for the creation of an ESD (Emergency Services District) in Lee County. An Emergency Services District is a local government agency created to provide fire and/or emergency medical services in a specific area. ESD’s are used to fund...
Evacuations underway after large wildfire ignites in Austin area
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — Multiple departments are responding to a large wildfire on RM 165 in Hays County on Tuesday. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, RM 165 is closed between FM 2325 and US 290 due to the fire. The Blanco County Emergency Management office reported that...
Mobile home evictions underway in south Austin
In one south Austin mobile home community, dozens of families are being forced to leave their homes.
I-14 closures announced for Bell County this week
BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation and its contractor plan to perform various intersection closures along Interstate 14 this week. This comes as crews will be painting bridge railing. The closures will be full underpass intersection closures as they intersect I-14. The upcoming closures...
Water capacity to remain above drought stage 2 trigger, LCRA predicts
HUTTO, Texas - With Hutto now in Stage 3 restrictions, attaching a sprinkler to a hose is no longer allowed. The option of watering from a handheld hose remains, but is limited under the new restrictions. This means a dry August and dry yard for homeowners like Thomas Elam. "I...
Lake levels bring questions forward about drought plans across Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — The triple-digit temperatures are sticking around this August, and so is stage one of Austin's drought contingency plan. As of August 1, Lake Travis is 53% full and Lake Buchanan is 65% full. "Hopefully we'll get some rains into September, and October to bring those lake...
Neighbors want safety upgrades for SH-45 intersection in southwest Austin
Some residents in one southwest Austin neighborhood are calling for improvements at a highway intersection before someone could lose their life.
City of Hutto moves into Stage 3 water restrictions
HUTTO, Texas - The City of Hutto has moved to Stage 3 water restrictions. This comes just two weeks after the move to Stage 2. The city says the main difference between Stage 2 and Stage 3 is hose-end sprinklers can't be used and watering by hand can only be done on certain days.
Families could start getting money from city’s guaranteed income pilot program next month
Struggling families or individuals could start receiving payments from the City of Austin's guaranteed income pilot program as soon as September, according to a Monday city memo.
Forced relocations begin at Congress Mobile Home Park in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The first round of forced relocations is scheduled to begin on Sunday in one South Austin community. Many of the 70 residents at Congress Mobile Home and RV Park, between Stassney Lane and William Cannon Drive, have lived there for decades. But in December, a multibillion-dollar...
Seven Oaks Apts tenants & activists protest outside owner’s Austin offices
Austin – Renters and activists brought signs, a megaphone, and a small crowd to the Austin offices of a San Antonio apartment complex’s heavily-criticized landlord. Tenants of the Seven Oaks Apartments on the Northwest Side and members of the Texas Organizing Project have been pushing against what they sees as “unfair” eviction notices and subpar conditions at the apartment complex, such as air conditioning issues, a lack of hot water, water damage, and roaches. San Antonio Code Enforcement has issued 24 citations for the property so far.
Couple arrested for stealing Burnet County infants’ IDs accused of espionage
The identities of two Burnet County infants who died in 1967 and 1968 were stolen and used for 30 years by two people recently arrested in Hawaii and charged with four felonies and potentially espionage. Charges were filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Hawaii and sealed by order of the court until July 21.
School safety takes center stage at summit
The Liberty Hill Independent School District held its first School Safety and Security Summit July 26 at Santa Rita Middle School, an event designed to reinforce the district's commitment to making all of its campuses as safe as possible with the 2022-23 school year looming on the horizon. Carly Posey...
Liberty Hill Police Department Blotter - Week July 25-31, 2022
The Liberty Hill Police Department responded to or self-initiated a total of 394 incidents resulting in 12 cases, 23 citations, 31 warnings and no arrests. On 7/25/22, at approximately 8:25 AM, officers responded to the 100 block of CR 200 for a traffic complaint. On 7/25/22, at approximately 9:21 AM,...
University of Texas Tower Shooting: 2022 marks 56 years
AUSTIN, Texas - August 1, 2022 marks 56 years since the warm Austin morning when just before noon 25-year-old engineering student and former marine Charles Whitman took an elevator to the top of The University of Texas Tower and killed 16 people including an unborn child, and injured 31 others in the span of 96 minutes.
