Update: Suspect arrested in fatal stabbing in East Palo Alto

By CBS San Francisco
 4 days ago

EAST PALO ALTO -- A man suspected in a fatal stabbing in East Palo Alto Friday night was arrested in San Francisco on Saturday.

Darnell McKean, 47, was taken into custody in the Mission District at about 6:10 p.m., East Palo Alto police said in news release Saturday night.

McKean is suspected of stabbing to death Mario Ventura, 50, on July 29 during an argument at a residence on the 1900-block of Cooley Street.

East Palo Alto Interim Police Chief Jeff Liu said McKean would be booked into San Mateo County jail on murder charges.

Liu said the arrest was made with assistance from the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office, the Atherton Police Department, Menlo Park Police Department, San Mateo County Gang Task Force and the San Francisco Police Department.

It is the fourth homicide of the year in East Palo Alto, according to Liu.Anyone who witnessed this incident or has any information is encouraged to contact the East Palo Alto police department by sending anonymous e-mail to epa@tipnow.org, sending an anonymous text to (650) 409-6792 or leaving an anonymous voice mail by calling (650) 409-6792.

