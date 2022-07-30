SECOND HALF 2021 REAL ESTATE TAX BILLS DUE JULY 22

www.scriptype.com
Time for Ohio’s annual sales tax holiday: What you need to know Aug. 5-7, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Ohio’s sales tax holiday is fast approaching, starting Friday, Aug. 5, and running through Sunday, Aug. 7. The holiday will make certain purchases like clothing and school supplies exempt from state and local sales tax. In Cuyahoga County, the holiday will wipe away an 8%...
Rent prices continue to rise amid wage gaps
OHIO — As rent prices continue to rise, the Coalition on Homelessness and Housing in Ohio is aiming to call on political leaders for funds to build new housing options. Making minimum wage while working a full-time job isn’t enough to be able to afford even a modest two-bedroom apartment said Amy Riegel, Executive Director for the Coalition on Homelessness and Housing in Ohio.
Property values are impacted by neighborhoods’ property maintenance
With summertime here and lawn maintenance season in full swing, residents may sometimes identify and report a home or business property not being kept up to code. These concerns are brought to the attention of Richfield officials who investigate the occurrences. According to Brian Frantz, planning and zoning director for...
72 affordable housing units coming soon to Cleveland’s Clark Fulton neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Clark Fulton neighborhood of Cleveland is expanding affordable housing options for residents. According to a news release, 72 units will soon be available off West 25th Street at Vía Sana, a development by The NRP Group and MetroHealth. Also on site will be an...
Listing for $2,199,000, This Home Provides Resort-style Amenities and Exceptional Privacy in Solon
The Home in Solon offers elegant architectural details, exceptional craftsmanship, and resort-style entertaining areas, now available for sale. This home located at 36895 Halton Ct, Solon, Ohio; offering 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 10,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Terry Young – Keller Williams Greater Metropolitan Realty – (Phone: 216-400-5224) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Solon.
Highest paying jobs in Akron that require a graduate diploma |
– Annual imply wage: $53,190 (#19 highest pay amongst all metros) – Annual imply wage: $42,080 (100,260 employed) – Entry stage schooling necessities: Grasp’s diploma. — California-Lexington Park, MD ($74,170) — Trenton, NJ ($66,330) — Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA ($64,940) Job description: Counsel people to maximise the independence and employability of...
Where are the companies in Portage County emitting the most toxic chemicals?
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Earlier this year, we reported that a quarter of Ohioans live near a facility that emitted toxic chemicals into the land, water, or air. But where are those facilities in Northeast Ohio, and how close are they to where you live?. Portage County hosts 22 facilities that...
Many questions to be answered before Canton HOF Village project proceeds
As a Stark County resident, I appreciate finally getting some answers on the viability of the HOF Village expansion project with this CLEVELAND Plain Dealer report. “Sports-themed village finally taking shape around Canton’s Pro Football Hall of Fame, but financing challenges remain”. Still more information (balance sheet...
Bear sightings in northeast Ohio continue to increase
AKRON — Black bears had pretty much disappeared from the Buckeye State by 1850, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. However, that population, while still small, has not only returned, but has grown. Residents in Summit County have enjoyed seeing the bear population increase over the past...
Primary Election Part 2 on Tuesday
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s Primary Election Day II on Tuesday. Primary State House and Senate-related races did not make the May ballot due to the lack of a constitutional map, so they’re on Tuesday’s ballot across the state. But the only races...
Program seeks volunteers to look in on isolated seniors under Probate Court guardianship
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — Two senior-focused entities are seeking volunteers to join the Senior Visitors Program in Summit County as the population of socially isolated seniors continues to rise. The program is a partnership of Summit County Probate Court and the AmeriCorps Seniors Volunteer Program of VANTAGE Aging. Volunteers...
WEEKLY COVID UPDATE: State, Stark Case Numbers Up
COLUMBUS, Ohio (New Talk 1480 WHBC) – Coronavirus case numbers were up in the latest report. The Ohio Department of Health had nearly 30,000 new cases reported for the previous week. The state is a week or two away from reporting a total of three million overall cases. Stark...
Are your at-home COVID-19 test kits really expired?
As COVID-19 creeps back into Northeast Ohio, many people are wondering how reliable are the at-home tests with the latest strain?
New Pavement Coming to Part of Route 30 in Canton
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Scheduled to start on Monday: the new-pavement portion of a $3.5 million ODOT project on Route 30 from just east of Cherry Avenue to the Trump Avenue dead end. Portions of Route 43 near the Route 30 interchange are also being repaved.
How can I avoid getting a false negative COVID-19 test result?
The BA.5 variant is spreading across Northeast Ohio and the share of people testing positive in Cuyahoga, Lorain, Summit and Mahoning counties is nearly one in five, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That means many people are once again turning to testing — particularly at-home tests...
Here’s how Ohio fared in Mega Millions drawing
After a winning ticket for the Mega Millions $1.28 billion jackpot was announced on Saturday morning, the hopes and dreams of thousands were smashed.
The Cuyahoga County Fair Returns to Berea for Six Days of Fun
The county fair schedule continues to cut a swath through northeast Ohio and this week it arrives in Cuyahoga County with the annual event at the fairgrounds in Berea. It kicks off with a parade and opening ceremony from noon-1pm Tuesday August 9 and continues through Sunday August 14 with the displays of everything from flower arrangements to giant vegetables, 4H judging, rides, animals and lots of food you shouldn’t be eating on a regular basis. But hey, it’s the fair and it only happens once a year. Throughout the week, fairgoers can see strolling performances of a dog stunt show, the Reflector human mirror ball and the Jason D’Vaude Art of Fire show.
COVID-19 levels are now high across Northeast Ohio, CDC says
COVID-19 community levels have once again reached high or medium levels in counties across Northeast Ohio, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). "In Summit County, our COVID numbers have been up," said Health Commissioner Donna Skoda. "We're seeing this sort of sustained increase." The high rating, which now...
Medina City Schools hires new administrators for 2022-23 school year
MEDINA, Ohio -- The Medina City School District will be starting the 2022-23 school year with some new people in administrative positions. Six posts have been filled thus far, including several principal positions:. · Brittany Hartory will be an associate principal at Medina High School this year. She comes to...
4 Great Butcher Shops in the Cleveland Area
Are you looking for some high-quality cuts of meat?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these butcher shops in the Cleveland area. Locals love this butcher shop in Cleveland Heights. Mister Brisket offers high-quality cuts of meat such as Wagyu beef, USDA Prime steaks, tender veal chops, fresh chicken, Berkshire pork, and more. And of course, as the name of the place would suggest, they serve fantastic brisket. They also have a deli that serves great sandwiches and chicken soup with matzo balls.
