SECOND HALF 2021 REAL ESTATE TAX BILLS DUE JULY 22

The county fair schedule continues to cut a swath through northeast Ohio and this week it arrives in Cuyahoga County with the annual event at the fairgrounds in Berea. It kicks off with a parade and opening ceremony from noon-1pm Tuesday August 9 and continues through Sunday August 14 with the displays of everything from flower arrangements to giant vegetables, 4H judging, rides, animals and lots of food you shouldn’t be eating on a regular basis. But hey, it’s the fair and it only happens once a year. Throughout the week, fairgoers can see strolling performances of a dog stunt show, the Reflector human mirror ball and the Jason D’Vaude Art of Fire show.

BEREA, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO