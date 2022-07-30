ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

spectrumnews1.com

Bear sightings in northeast Ohio continue to increase

AKRON — Black bears had pretty much disappeared from the Buckeye State by 1850, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. However, that population, while still small, has not only returned, but has grown. Residents in Summit County have enjoyed seeing the bear population increase over the past...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
10TV

3 children injured after ride malfunctions in northeast Ohio

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — A ride malfunctioned at the Summit County fair on Friday, resulting in three children being injured. According to WKYC in Cleveland, the Tallmadge Fire Department said the jet skis ride made a noise and tipped over. The ride spins in a circle while children sit on a jetski-shaped seat.
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
WKYC

Mission Possible: Transforming Akron’s Lock 3

AKRON, Ohio — How do you reinvent the public spaces inside a city? This is the question the national program Civic Commons asked. In 2016, it selected 5 cities Philadelphia, Chicago, Detroit, Memphis, and Akron to see how public assets can be improved. Now those plans are about to become reality.
AKRON, OH
luxury-houses.net

Listing for $2,199,000, This Home Provides Resort-style Amenities and Exceptional Privacy in Solon

The Home in Solon offers elegant architectural details, exceptional craftsmanship, and resort-style entertaining areas, now available for sale. This home located at 36895 Halton Ct, Solon, Ohio; offering 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 10,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Terry Young – Keller Williams Greater Metropolitan Realty – (Phone: 216-400-5224) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Solon.
SOLON, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Great Butcher Shops in the Cleveland Area

Are you looking for some high-quality cuts of meat?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these butcher shops in the Cleveland area. Locals love this butcher shop in Cleveland Heights. Mister Brisket offers high-quality cuts of meat such as Wagyu beef, USDA Prime steaks, tender veal chops, fresh chicken, Berkshire pork, and more. And of course, as the name of the place would suggest, they serve fantastic brisket. They also have a deli that serves great sandwiches and chicken soup with matzo balls.
CLEVELAND, OH
medinacountylife.com

SUN AUG 14 / 30th Annual Affair on The Square Craft & Vintage Fair

The 30th annual Affair on the Square Craft & Vintage Fair is all set for Sunday, August 14th from 11 am to 5 pm on the beautiful historic square of Medina, Ohio. The event features over 160 selected crafters and artisans in all mediums including beautifully handcrafted jewelry, home décor, soaps, lotions, metalwork, wearables, vintage and repurposed, and so many more unique items.
MEDINA, OH
cleveland19.com

3 kids injured on broken ride at Summit County Fair

TALLMADGE, Ohio (WOIO) - A family is seeking to raise awareness after their children were on a Summit County Fair ride while it broke. The ride, a jet ski simulation, malfunctioned Friday, July 29. The county fair runs from July 26 to July 31. First responders were on the scene...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
#The Akron Zoo#Stem
newsymom.com

August Family Events Stark County

Sign up for Free Books from Imagination Library– mailed to your home for kids 5 and under. Save the Date for The Family Fun Trolls Convention on September 23-25th and the Free All Together Now event at the Canton Cultural Center on September 10th.
STARK COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Many questions to be answered before Canton HOF Village project proceeds

As a Stark County resident, I appreciate finally getting some answers on the viability of the HOF Village expansion project with this CLEVELAND Plain Dealer report. “Sports-themed village finally taking shape around Canton’s Pro Football Hall of Fame, but financing challenges remain”. Still more information (balance sheet...
thechronicle.news

Highest paying jobs in Akron that require a graduate diploma |

– Annual imply wage: $53,190 (#19 highest pay amongst all metros) – Annual imply wage: $42,080 (100,260 employed) – Entry stage schooling necessities: Grasp’s diploma. — California-Lexington Park, MD ($74,170) — Trenton, NJ ($66,330) — Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA ($64,940) Job description: Counsel people to maximise the independence and employability of...
AKRON, OH
weeklyvillager.com

Octane Nights In Ravenna On August 3

Ravenna – Hey Ravenna, when does a Wednesday feel like a Saturday? When you attend Mongoose Motorsports and Portage Trim’s Octane Nights! It’s coming up soon, Wednesday August 3, so be sure to plan for it. For those readers who are in the Gear Head community, this...
RAVENNA, OH
whbc.com

New Pavement Coming to Part of Route 30 in Canton

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Scheduled to start on Monday: the new-pavement portion of a $3.5 million ODOT project on Route 30 from just east of Cherry Avenue to the Trump Avenue dead end. Portions of Route 43 near the Route 30 interchange are also being repaved.
CANTON, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Stewart’s Caring Place aims to fill gaps in cancer care

When Mimi Surloff’s husband, Dr. Stewart Surloff, died in December 2001 due to lung cancer, she set out to fill gaps in support resources in her community. Her answer was Stewart’s Caring Place, which opened in October 2004 in Akron. By January 2021, the center moved from its...
AKRON, OH

