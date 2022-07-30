www.scriptype.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Ohio Man Leaves His Six-Year Teaching Job To Work At WalmartCadrene HeslopMassillon, OH
4 Great Butcher Shops in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
First Local Lit Fest Featuring Akron Authors on August 6thJake WellsAkron, OH
Garfield Heights City Officials Honor Local Barber and Business Owner Pete Harwell with a Parkway Street SignBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
Related
spectrumnews1.com
Bear sightings in northeast Ohio continue to increase
AKRON — Black bears had pretty much disappeared from the Buckeye State by 1850, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. However, that population, while still small, has not only returned, but has grown. Residents in Summit County have enjoyed seeing the bear population increase over the past...
3 children injured after ride malfunctions in northeast Ohio
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — A ride malfunctioned at the Summit County fair on Friday, resulting in three children being injured. According to WKYC in Cleveland, the Tallmadge Fire Department said the jet skis ride made a noise and tipped over. The ride spins in a circle while children sit on a jetski-shaped seat.
Mission Possible: Transforming Akron’s Lock 3
AKRON, Ohio — How do you reinvent the public spaces inside a city? This is the question the national program Civic Commons asked. In 2016, it selected 5 cities Philadelphia, Chicago, Detroit, Memphis, and Akron to see how public assets can be improved. Now those plans are about to become reality.
luxury-houses.net
Listing for $2,199,000, This Home Provides Resort-style Amenities and Exceptional Privacy in Solon
The Home in Solon offers elegant architectural details, exceptional craftsmanship, and resort-style entertaining areas, now available for sale. This home located at 36895 Halton Ct, Solon, Ohio; offering 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 10,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Terry Young – Keller Williams Greater Metropolitan Realty – (Phone: 216-400-5224) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Solon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
4 Great Butcher Shops in the Cleveland Area
Are you looking for some high-quality cuts of meat?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these butcher shops in the Cleveland area. Locals love this butcher shop in Cleveland Heights. Mister Brisket offers high-quality cuts of meat such as Wagyu beef, USDA Prime steaks, tender veal chops, fresh chicken, Berkshire pork, and more. And of course, as the name of the place would suggest, they serve fantastic brisket. They also have a deli that serves great sandwiches and chicken soup with matzo balls.
medinacountylife.com
SUN AUG 14 / 30th Annual Affair on The Square Craft & Vintage Fair
The 30th annual Affair on the Square Craft & Vintage Fair is all set for Sunday, August 14th from 11 am to 5 pm on the beautiful historic square of Medina, Ohio. The event features over 160 selected crafters and artisans in all mediums including beautifully handcrafted jewelry, home décor, soaps, lotions, metalwork, wearables, vintage and repurposed, and so many more unique items.
Cheesecake Factory out with new flavor for National Cheesecake Day, with charitable donations
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Today – Saturday, July 30 – is National Cheesecake Day, and The Cheesecake Factory is out with its annual new flavor to benefit charity: Classic Basque Cheesecake. The crustless cheesecake has a burnt top and a creamy, custard-like center with sweet caramelized notes. It’s...
cleveland19.com
3 kids injured on broken ride at Summit County Fair
TALLMADGE, Ohio (WOIO) - A family is seeking to raise awareness after their children were on a Summit County Fair ride while it broke. The ride, a jet ski simulation, malfunctioned Friday, July 29. The county fair runs from July 26 to July 31. First responders were on the scene...
IN THIS ARTICLE
newsymom.com
August Family Events Stark County
Sign up for Free Books from Imagination Library– mailed to your home for kids 5 and under. Save the Date for The Family Fun Trolls Convention on September 23-25th and the Free All Together Now event at the Canton Cultural Center on September 10th.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Missing hosts vigil for Ashley Summers over 15 years after she disappeared
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ashley Summers disappeared from Cleveland in July of 2007; she was only 14 years old at the time. More than 15 years later, her family is still begging anyone with information to come forward. The Cleveland Family Center for Missing Children and Adults, also known as...
Many questions to be answered before Canton HOF Village project proceeds
As a Stark County resident, I appreciate finally getting some answers on the viability of the HOF Village expansion project with this CLEVELAND Plain Dealer report. “Sports-themed village finally taking shape around Canton’s Pro Football Hall of Fame, but financing challenges remain”. Still more information (balance sheet...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Medina City Schools hires new administrators for 2022-23 school year
MEDINA, Ohio -- The Medina City School District will be starting the 2022-23 school year with some new people in administrative positions. Six posts have been filled thus far, including several principal positions:. · Brittany Hartory will be an associate principal at Medina High School this year. She comes to...
thechronicle.news
Highest paying jobs in Akron that require a graduate diploma |
– Annual imply wage: $53,190 (#19 highest pay amongst all metros) – Annual imply wage: $42,080 (100,260 employed) – Entry stage schooling necessities: Grasp’s diploma. — California-Lexington Park, MD ($74,170) — Trenton, NJ ($66,330) — Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA ($64,940) Job description: Counsel people to maximise the independence and employability of...
High COVID-19 community levels in several NE counties
Multiple Northeast Ohio counties have been rated to have high community levels of COVID-19.
weeklyvillager.com
Octane Nights In Ravenna On August 3
Ravenna – Hey Ravenna, when does a Wednesday feel like a Saturday? When you attend Mongoose Motorsports and Portage Trim’s Octane Nights! It’s coming up soon, Wednesday August 3, so be sure to plan for it. For those readers who are in the Gear Head community, this...
Kids create fishing pond for assisted living residents
The Student Fishing League based out of East Liverpool created a unique opportunity for assisted living residents.
whbc.com
New Pavement Coming to Part of Route 30 in Canton
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Scheduled to start on Monday: the new-pavement portion of a $3.5 million ODOT project on Route 30 from just east of Cherry Avenue to the Trump Avenue dead end. Portions of Route 43 near the Route 30 interchange are also being repaved.
Cleveland Jewish News
Stewart’s Caring Place aims to fill gaps in cancer care
When Mimi Surloff’s husband, Dr. Stewart Surloff, died in December 2001 due to lung cancer, she set out to fill gaps in support resources in her community. Her answer was Stewart’s Caring Place, which opened in October 2004 in Akron. By January 2021, the center moved from its...
Flames engulf 150-year-old Medina County home
Fire crews battled flames that engulfed a Medina County century home on Saturday.
Comments / 0