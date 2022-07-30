Sebastian Vettel’s mark on Formula One

www.yardbarker.com
FOX Sports
Roger Penske on the Joe Gibbs Racing disqualifications
Roger Penske on the Joe Gibbs Racing disqualifications: “I was just glad it wasn’t us. … We’ve had our time, too, so we’ve got to sit back in the back row on this one."
The Surprising Reason Lewis Hamilton Sold His $29 Million Private Jet
Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton sold his jet when he decided to embrace a greener, more sustainable lifestyle.
CARS・
F1 News: Lewis Hamilton Admits He Could Have Won If It Wasn’t For Qualifying Issues
Lewis Hamilton has taken home yet another second place as he and Mercedes teammate George Russell get a double podium at the Hungarian Grand Prix. Russel began the race on pole position but didn’t quite have the pace to bring back the win. Instead, Max Verstappen had a brilliant run from P10, making this one hell of a way to end before the Summer break.
Jeremy Clarkson Slams Ferrari As F1 Team Embarrasses Itself During Hungarian GP
Jeremy Clarkson has slammed Ferrari on Twitter as the team’s strategists once again embarrass themselves during the Hungarian Grand Prix this Sunday. Charles Leclerc was looking like he had the pace to potentially take a win this weekend as his Ferrari proves to have the downforce to put some solid laps in at the Hungaroring. But once again, Ferrari let their driver down as they pulled Leclerc in to swap his tyres for hards – a tyre that was proven only moments ago by Alpine to be rubbish.
Ferrari Blacklisted These 5 Celebrities From Purchasing Its Cars
These five celebrities have done something in the past that Ferrari did not like. As a result, they cannot buy them anymore. The post Ferrari Blacklisted These 5 Celebrities From Purchasing Its Cars appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Yardbarker
A.J. Allmendinger collapses out of car after NASCAR race
A.J. Allmendinger absolutely battled through some tough conditions during Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, but he still managed a top-10 finish. Allmendinger’s cool suit wasn’t working, and he also ran out of water in his bottle late in the race. The driver of the No....
Formula 1: Lewis Hamilton broke an Indy 500 record
In the Hungarian Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton broke a Formula 1 record that goes back to the days when the Indy 500 was a part of the world championship. Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton haven’t found themselves at the front too often during the 2022 Formula 1 season, with the W13 seemingly the third strongest car behind the challengers of Red Bull and Ferrari.
F1 News: Max Verstappen Shocked By Hungarian GP Win
Max Verstappen put in an incredible performance for Red Bull in the Hungarian Grand Prix. After starting in tenth position following engine issues in qualifying, Verstappen powered through the field to go ahead and take the victory. P10 ⇢ P1 🏆 Comeback complete ✅ #HungarianGP 🇭🇺 https://t.co/8aeoCIorHl...
George Russell accuses Red Bull and Ferrari of ‘pushing the regulations’
George Russell took aim at Red Bull and Ferrari for “pushing the regulations” after the Brit finished on the podium at the Hungarian Grand Prix. The 24-year-old had earned the first pole position of his career in Budapest on Saturday before Max Verstappen stormed through the field to win his eighth race of the season, with Russell having to settle for third place behind teammate Lewis Hamilton. Mercedes were hampered by porpoisng and bouncing throughout the first half of the 2022 season, with constant problems with their floor damaging their Championship prospects. Ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix in...
SkySports
Fernando Alonso to Aston Martin: Ted Kravitz reacts to bombshell F1 move as Alpine lose world champion
Why is Alonso, at the age of 41, leaving a team for one that is five places and 79 points worse off in the championship? What's in it for Aston Martin? And what are the ramifications for Alpine?. While F1 is now on its summer break, Ted Kravitz - the...
Formula 1: First driver change confirmed for 2023
Sebastian Vettel’s retirement confirmed there would be change in the Formula 1 driver lineup for 2023. That first change was confirmed Monday. Last week, four-time Formula 1 world champion Sebastian Vettel announced that the 2022 season will be his last. He plans to retire once the season concludes in November, capping off a legendary career.
racer.com
Binotto blames car, not strategy, for Leclerc result
Ferrari’s strategy was not the reason Charles Leclerc was unable to win the Hungarian Grand Prix, according to team principal Mattia Binotto. Leclerc started third and had overtaken George Russell to lead by the halfway stage, using medium tires for each of the first two stints. The expected strategy was for Leclerc to run long enough to fit the soft tires for the end of the race – as teammate Carlos Sainz did – but Ferrari responded to a pit stop from Max Verstappen and opted for hard tires, leaving Leclerc struggling on the unfancied compound and dropping to six after an extra stop while Verstappen won.
CBS Sports
Aston Martin signs Fernando Alonso from Alpine to replace Sebastian Vettel, per report
Aston Martin wasted little time in filling the seat Sebastian Vettel will be walking away from at the end of the 2022 season. The Silverstone-based team owned by Lawrence Stroll has signed two-time Formula 1 world champion Fernando Alonso to a multi-year deal, Formula1.com reported. Alonso will take over in...
Motor racing-Hungary potential fuels Hamilton's victory hopes
July 31 (Reuters) - Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton said Mercedes' form in Hungary on Sunday had fuelled his hopes of a first Formula One win of the season when he returns from the August break.
Formula 1: Alpine tabs Oscar Piastri for 2023 while Piastri says he won't race for the team
There’s now another major motorsports contract saga. And this time it’s in Formula 1. Alpine said Tuesday that reserve driver Oscar Piastri would take over for Fernando Alonso in 2023. Alonso said Monday that he would drive for Aston Martin and replace the retiring Sebastian Vettel. The announcement...
NBC Sports
Fernando Alonso leaving Alpine for Aston Martin in multiyear deal to extend F1 career
LONDON — Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso will extend his Formula One career by joining Aston Martin next season. The 41-year-old Spaniard will replace Sebastian Vettel, who announced his retirement last week. Alonso’s contract with Alpine was ending this season. Aston Martin said Monday that it signed Alonso to a multiyear deal.
BBC
Hungarian Grand Prix: Max Verstappen extends title lead with win from 10th on grid
Red Bull's Max Verstappen drove an outstanding race to win the Hungarian Grand Prix from 10th on the grid despite a spin costing the lead. Verstappen passed title rival Charles Leclerc twice raising fresh questions about Ferrari's race operations. Red Bull's pit strategy also vaulted Verstappen ahead of pole-sitter George...
When Everything Goes Wrong: Supercar Carnage
Racing events can be full of danger you might only ever see in a movie or TV show which can actually be a motivator to get into the sport. However, while this dangerous action can be exhilarating, it is a significant risk of damaging yourself and your car in a high-speed collision. This year's Texas 2K event comes into play because, as we're sure you already know, there was quite a lot of crashing at this unique track day. Oddly enough, the main culprit seemed to be a set of one of Japan's favorite supercars known for its AWD system, crazy acceleration, and excellent handling. However, as easy as it is to make fun of these guys, we should also remember that all of the cars shown here are 7-9 second race cars and are pretty damn hard to handle in the first place.
Ferrari Races to Record $1.3B Quarter
Ferrari continues to benefit from Formula 1’s popularity, judging by the Italian automaker’s latest earnings report. The iconic car brand generated a quarterly record $1.3 billion in revenue in Q2 2022 — a 24.9% increase year-over-year — surpassing Wall Street analysts’ estimates of $1 billion in revenue.
