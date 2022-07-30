ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Sebastian Vettel’s mark on Formula One

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
Grand Tour Nation

Jeremy Clarkson Slams Ferrari As F1 Team Embarrasses Itself During Hungarian GP

Jeremy Clarkson has slammed Ferrari on Twitter as the team’s strategists once again embarrass themselves during the Hungarian Grand Prix this Sunday. Charles Leclerc was looking like he had the pace to potentially take a win this weekend as his Ferrari proves to have the downforce to put some solid laps in at the Hungaroring. But once again, Ferrari let their driver down as they pulled Leclerc in to swap his tyres for hards – a tyre that was proven only moments ago by Alpine to be rubbish.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fernando Alonso
Person
Sebastian Vettel
Person
Lewis Hamilton
Person
Michael Schumacher
Yardbarker

A.J. Allmendinger collapses out of car after NASCAR race

A.J. Allmendinger absolutely battled through some tough conditions during Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, but he still managed a top-10 finish. Allmendinger’s cool suit wasn’t working, and he also ran out of water in his bottle late in the race. The driver of the No....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FanSided

Formula 1: Lewis Hamilton broke an Indy 500 record

In the Hungarian Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton broke a Formula 1 record that goes back to the days when the Indy 500 was a part of the world championship. Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton haven’t found themselves at the front too often during the 2022 Formula 1 season, with the W13 seemingly the third strongest car behind the challengers of Red Bull and Ferrari.
MOTORSPORTS
Grand Tour Nation

F1 News: Max Verstappen Shocked By Hungarian GP Win

Max Verstappen put in an incredible performance for Red Bull in the Hungarian Grand Prix. After starting in tenth position following engine issues in qualifying, Verstappen powered through the field to go ahead and take the victory. P10 ⇢ P1 🏆 Comeback complete ✅ #HungarianGP 🇭🇺 https://t.co/8aeoCIorHl...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Formula Bmw#German#Bmw
The Independent

George Russell accuses Red Bull and Ferrari of ‘pushing the regulations’

George Russell took aim at Red Bull and Ferrari for “pushing the regulations” after the Brit finished on the podium at the Hungarian Grand Prix. The 24-year-old had earned the first pole position of his career in Budapest on Saturday before Max Verstappen stormed through the field to win his eighth race of the season, with Russell having to settle for third place behind teammate Lewis Hamilton. Mercedes were hampered by porpoisng and bouncing throughout the first half of the 2022 season, with constant problems with their floor damaging their Championship prospects. Ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix in...
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

Formula 1: First driver change confirmed for 2023

Sebastian Vettel’s retirement confirmed there would be change in the Formula 1 driver lineup for 2023. That first change was confirmed Monday. Last week, four-time Formula 1 world champion Sebastian Vettel announced that the 2022 season will be his last. He plans to retire once the season concludes in November, capping off a legendary career.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Binotto blames car, not strategy, for Leclerc result

Ferrari’s strategy was not the reason Charles Leclerc was unable to win the Hungarian Grand Prix, according to team principal Mattia Binotto. Leclerc started third and had overtaken George Russell to lead by the halfway stage, using medium tires for each of the first two stints. The expected strategy was for Leclerc to run long enough to fit the soft tires for the end of the race – as teammate Carlos Sainz did – but Ferrari responded to a pit stop from Max Verstappen and opted for hard tires, leaving Leclerc struggling on the unfancied compound and dropping to six after an extra stop while Verstappen won.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Ferrari
NewsBreak
Sports
Motorious

When Everything Goes Wrong: Supercar Carnage

Racing events can be full of danger you might only ever see in a movie or TV show which can actually be a motivator to get into the sport. However, while this dangerous action can be exhilarating, it is a significant risk of damaging yourself and your car in a high-speed collision. This year's Texas 2K event comes into play because, as we're sure you already know, there was quite a lot of crashing at this unique track day. Oddly enough, the main culprit seemed to be a set of one of Japan's favorite supercars known for its AWD system, crazy acceleration, and excellent handling. However, as easy as it is to make fun of these guys, we should also remember that all of the cars shown here are 7-9 second race cars and are pretty damn hard to handle in the first place.
MOTORSPORTS
Front Office Sports

Ferrari Races to Record $1.3B Quarter

Ferrari continues to benefit from Formula 1’s popularity, judging by the Italian automaker’s latest earnings report. The iconic car brand generated a quarterly record $1.3 billion in revenue in Q2 2022 — a 24.9% increase year-over-year — surpassing Wall Street analysts’ estimates of $1 billion in revenue.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy