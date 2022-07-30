Why the Maple Leafs Don’t Need to Force a Trade to Become Salary Cap Compliant

www.yardbarker.com
Related
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors – Philadelphia Flyers and Edmonton Oilers Musings
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by Betway Sports. Charlie O’Connor of The Athletic (mailbag): August is often when the NHL wilderness gets to be more and more apparent. Philadelphia Flyers and their fans have many, many concerns after this offseason from Chuck Fletcher so far.
Yardbarker
NHL News – Minor Deals, More Kadri, and Arbitration Week
Jacob Stoller via Twitter: A few minor “NHL” deals were struck on Monday. One was for Leon Gawanke of the Winnipeg Jets. He signed a two-way deal with the Jets for one year, $750,000. The 23-year old has some potential but may need to be a bit more physical to stick around in the NHL.
NHL・
Comments / 0