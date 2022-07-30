5-star LB Anthony Hill commits to Texas A&M over Texas

247sports.com
Upshaw decommits from the Gamecocks
South Carolina lost one of its 2023 commitments on Sunday morning. Safety Cameron Upshaw announced on Twitter that he would be backing off of his commitment to the Gamecocks. Upshaw committed to South Carolina on June 12 while he was in town for his official visit. With his decommitment, South Carolina now has two safety commits in its class in three-stars Jalon Kilgore and Zahbari Sandy.
Huge JUCO Recruit Izavion Miller Announces His Commitment
One of the biggest JUCO recruits in the country - both literally and figuratively - has announced his commitment. Izavion Miller, an offensive tackle, has announced his commitment to Ole Miss. The 6-foot-6, 320-pound prospect announced his commitment on social media. “Enough is Enough Party in Oxford Mississippi next year,"...
Transfer RB visiting Vols after Whitehead's season-ending injury
A transfer running back is visiting Tennessee following Vols running back Len'Neth Whitehead's season-ending injury.
5-Star WR Shelton Sampson Jr. Is Down To 4 Schools
One of the top wide receiver recruits in the country is down to four schools. Shelton Sampson Jr., a five-star wide receiver in the 2023 class, has released his final list of schools. The five-star wideout from Baton Rouge, Louisiana announced his final four schools on Twitter:. LSU. Alabama. Florida...
BREAKING: Tight end Ty Lockwood flips commitment to Alabama
The Buckeyes got on the board in August of 2021 with a 2023 pledge when tight end Ty Lockwood from Thompson’s Station (Tenn.) Independence committed to Ohio State. On Aug. 19, 2021 to be exact, Lockwood became the Buckeyes’ first 2023 commitment. Lockwood was a very early scholarship offer for the Buckeyes, that happening on Feb. 17, 2021.
Former Alabama Football Star Was Reportedly Arrested
A former Alabama football player and NFL linebacker was reportedly arrested over the weekend. Former NFL Draft first round pick Rolando McClain was reportedly arrested on July 30. WAFF first reported the news. "According to the Moulton Police Department, Rolando McClain was pulled over on Highway 157 for speeding. When...
The Block: Jayden Daniels didn't leave Arizona State to sit on LSU's bench
In this excerpt from "The Block", Carl Reed and Blake Brockermeyer talk about the quarterback battle brewing in Baton Rouge.
4-star Defensive Lineman Terrance Green will announce his commitment today
Will the Oregon Ducks secure a very big verbal commitment Monday afternoon? Four-star defensive lineman Terrance Green will make his verbal commitment live on the 247Sports YouTube Page today and the Ducks are in the running. Green will make his announcement at 3 p.m. PT and you can see it...
Preps to Pros: The latest after Keon Keeley's visit to Alabama
In this clip from Preps to Pros, 247Sports' Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins break down the latest news after Notre Dame commit Keon Keeley's visit to Alabama and how this could shape both programs moving forward.
QB Sawyer Anderson excited about Ole Miss offer
Rion Young is a 247Sports contributor. He wrote this article on Sawyer Anderson. Sawyer Anderson ended his freshman season as a state champ. His 2,961 yards and 32 TDs helped lead his team to that milestone. He is a baby-faced monster with a super cannon for an arm. He has received an offer from Ole Miss.
Preps to Pros: The latest after Malachi Nelson's visit to Texas A&M
In this clip from Preps to Pros, 247Sports' Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins break down the latest news after USC commit Malachi Nelson's visit to Texas A&M and how this could shape both programs moving forward.
Georgia football: Former UGA running back Lars Tate dies at 56
Former Georgia running back Lars Tate died Tuesday morning at 56 years old. Tate played at Georgia from 1984-87 and was widely considered to be one of the greatest tailbacks in program history. “UGA fans, and FB family, my heart is deeply sadden, and the human side of me is...
Four-star guard Chris Johnson announces commitment to Kansas
Fresh off a national championship, Kansas basketball is on the board in the class of 2023. On Tuesday night, Chris Johnson — a four-star guard — announced his commitment to Bill Self and the Jayhawks. Johnson picks the Jayhawks over a wealth of offers from the likes of Alabama, Texas and UCLA. He amassed 18 total offers during the recruiting process.
Inside Look: What Does an Ole Miss Football Scholarship Offer Look Like?
Here's what an Ole Miss offer looks like and includes.
Alabama takes No. 1 spot in recruiting standings
Guess who’s back, back again? (Nick) Saban’s back. Tell a friend. After a little time off, Alabama reclaimed the recruiting thrown on Tuesday with its latest commitment in Ty Lockwood, taking back the No. 1 spot in the 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings. Saban and company are roughly...
How did WVU's QBs look on the first day of fall camp?
West Virginia Head Coach Neal Brown gives an update on the QB situation after the first day of fall camp, including one contender that was not dressed.
Thomas turning heads early at Tennessee
Jourdan Thomas isn’t one of the loudest defensive backs you’ll ever hear, at least off the field. Some straining can be required to hear him speak, which is a bit unusual for someone who also spent time at quarterback in high school. Turn up the volume a bit,...
AAC Player of the Year transferring to Tennessee
The Tennessee baseball team landed another highly prized prospect from the NCAA transfer portal on Monday. Cincinnati outfielder Griffin Merritt — the reigning AAC Player of the Year — tweeted on Monday that he planned to finish his college player playing for Tony Vitello in Knoxville. “I’d like...
College football rankings: Top 25 coaches entering 2022 season
If you're into divisiveness at the start of fall camp this month, try ranking college football's top 25 coaches and doing so in an order that appeases everyone — it's impossible. Winning is everything and in the new era of transfer portal madness, NIL advantages and unequal revenue distribution among the major conferences, there's an elite group of coaches capable of competing for national championships annually with the others simply fighting for a shot to be in the mix.
College football world reacts to Brady Quinn’s Texas A&M comments
Fox Sports college football analyst Brady Quinn stirred up a hornet’s nest with his recent tweets about Texas A&M recruiting. Last week saw the Alabama Crimson Tide receive commitments from three 5-star recruits, which prompted Quinn (who spent his own college career at Notre Dame) to take a shot at the Aggies’ recruiting in a conversation with LaVar Arrington and Jonas Knox on iHeartMedia’s Two Pros and a Cup of Joe.
