EMU Legend, Collins, Honored by Dodgers Affiliate, Great Lakes Loons

Johnson Inks Free Agent Deal with Detroit Tigers
CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina left-handed power hitter Tyler Johnson has signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Detroit Tigers organization. This past season, Johnson was named to the 2022 NCBWA Division I All-America second team, the 2022 ABCA/Rawlings Atlantic All-Region second team, and was an All-Sun Belt second-team pick. He led the Chanticleers offensively all season long and finished the year hitting .357 with 19 home runs, 11 doubles, 61 RBIs, and 42 runs scored. He also posted a team-best .754 slugging percentage and a .467 on-base percentage over 52 games played.
Mel Pearson deemed ‘not credible’ multiple times in Michigan hockey investigation, report says
ANN ARBOR, MI - University of Michigan hockey head coach Mel Pearson did not provide credible answers repeatedly during a WilmerHale investigation into his program, according to the report obtained by MLive/The Ann Arbor News. Pearson has been under fire since fall 2021 after a complaint was filed against him...
Football Season Is Almost Here. Practice Begins Tuesday!
YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) — The Eastern Michigan University football team began its quest for a Mid-American Conference Championship Monday Aug. 1, as the players reported to training camp. The team's first practice is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 2, at 9:30 a.m. With the elimination of two-a-days in preseason practice...
Top recruits: Detroit King’s Messiah Blair turns growth spurt into DI commitment
A funny thing happened to Messiah Blair during his Covid growth spurt. He got bigger … and smaller. The Detroit Martin Luther King defensive end has grown to become a top pass-rushing recruit, committing to play for Eastern Michigan. “I was a little guy back in the day,” Blair...
Recruiting Roundup: Michigan blows away family of five-star QB
Last weekend was the annual BBQ at the Big House for the Michigan Wolverines, which unsurprisingly brought about plenty of news and updates from the guests in attendance. Today’s roundup will cover reactions from some of the most interesting recruits that made it to Ann Arbor for the event.
‘Shark’ Mark Cuban bringing AI bootcamp to United Wholesale Mortgage campus in Pontiac
A famous “shark” is bringing his philanthropic synthetic intelligence coaching bootcamp to metro Detroit later this 12 months. Mark Cuban, a billionaire entrepreneur, “Shark Tank” star and proprietor of the Dallas Mavericks NBA basketball staff will deliver the Mark Cuban Foundation Artificial Intelligence (AI) Bootcamp to the area this fall, in line with a information launch.
Wayne Smith Promoted to Assistant AD for Equipment
YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) — Eastern Michigan University Vice President/Director of Athletics Scott Wetherbee announced today, Aug. 1, that Wayne Smith has been named the department's Assistant Athletic Director for Equipment Operations. Smith has served as an assistant equipment manager at EMU since 2008, after first gaining experience as an undergraduate student between 2004-08. He replaces Ben Herman, who had served in the role since May 2015 before pursuing another opportunity earlier this month.
Meteorologist Kim Adams to make local TV history again
Kim Adams is “really excited” to be back on the air in southeast Michigan again, and making local television history again. The Northville resident will rejoin WDIV-TV, Channel 4, as the station’s chief meteorologist on Aug. 8. Adams was a fixture at the station off and on...
Ramirez Representing EMU on Bednarik Award Watch list
SOUTHAMPTON, Pa. (EMUEagles.com) — Eastern Michigan University senior defensive lineman Jose Ramirez (Lake Alfred, Fla.-Auburndale-Arizona-Riverside City) has been named to the 2022 Bednarik Award Watch List, the Maxwell Football Club announced Monday, Aug. 1. Since 1994, the Bednarik Award has been presented to the college defensive player of the year in honor of Chuck "Concrete Charlie" Bednarik, an all-american at the University of Pennsylvania.
The 10 Best New Restaurants in Metro Detroit
When Hamissi Mamba and Nadia Nijimbere set out to open an East African restaurant in Detroit, “we didn’t know what we were doing,” says Mamba, who worked in sales and marketing, while Nijimbere was a human rights worker. Though the refugees from Burundi were navigating the same bureaucracy and complicated systems that go with opening a restaurant that other owners encounter, an added challenge was they didn’t see many refugee-led restaurants that not only served the food of their homeland but provided opportunities for people who looked like them.
Daily Brews: Survey finds Michigan is not a top-15 college football brand
The Michigan Wolverines are the winningest team in the history of college football. Tradition and legacy live through the walls of Schembechler Hall in Ann Arbor. But how much does all that really matter to a high school football player?. Official Visit tackled trying to figure this out. They polled...
Michigan Primary Election results: Tlaib leads big early for House District 12
US Rep. Rashida Tlaib jumped out to an early lead in the Primary race for the Democratic race for House District 12 with 61 percent of the vote. Tlaib's closest competitor was Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey with 21.9 percent - with 20 percent of the votes counted. The winner...
Jacob Hills death investigated as murder • man missing after concert found dead • Oakland County violin scam
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The death of missing Grand Blanc teen, Jacob Hills, is being investigated as a murder, missing man Logan Sweet was found dead after leaving a concert on a motorcycle, and Oakland County officials advise people to beware of a nationwide violin scam: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Vernors first new flavor in decades hits stores this week for Michiganders only
Get ready to be among the first in the nation to try a new flavor of Vernors. The Detroit original is coming out this week with its first pop flavor in decades, Black Cherry Ginger. The new flavor, which is not replacing Vernors ginger ale, will be available for a...
Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 independent pizza spots in Metro Detroit
The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s the list of the winning independent pizza joints in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top 10 independent pizza spots in Metro Detroit:. 1....
🔒 A trip back to Boblo Island -- watch archive video from 1980s
DETROIT – Say the name “Boblo” to anyone who grew up around Michigan, and their eyes will light up. Boblo (or Bob-Lo) sparks memories for many adults who spent summers riding the ferry to Boblo Island, visiting its amusement park or just enjoying a picnic. The park...
Jimmy Hoffa MURDER WEAPON Could Be Buried In Detroit Backyard: New Photos Reveal Location Of Concrete Graveyard THREE MILES From Where Labor Boss Was Last Seen Alive
A bombshell new report has detailed the potential site where the FBI could dig for Jimmy Hoffa's murder weapon.According to the website Knewz, law enforcement has been told the gun used to kill the legendary labor leader lies in a graveyard located in the backyard of a private residence in Franklin, Michigan.Hoffa disappeared in Detroit on July 30, 1975.In intriguing new details in the longstanding mystery, the house where the weapon is thought to be buried once belonged to longtime Detroit mob associate Leonard “Little Lenny” Schultz.The location is only a three-mile car ride from the shopping plaza parking lot...
In the red: Wayne, Oakland, Macomb counties in high transmission rate for COVID-19
Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties have all moved into the red or high designation for COVID-19 transmission, under which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone should wear a mask in public. The three counties had been in the green (low) or yellow (medium) classifications until recently,...
New Michigan Pizza Packs 100 Slices of Pepperoni
Have you heard the phrase, “You can never have too much of a good thing?” Perhaps that applies to this new Michigan pizza that offers exactly 100 slices of pepperoni per pie. That’s a lot of meat. Little Caesars has announced their Old World Fanceroni Pepperoni, offering...
Detroit church looks back at 100 years
Gesu Catholic Church rang in its centennial with a celebratory block party in Detroit over the weekend. The festivities kicked off on Saturday afternoon and stretched into the late evening with family-friendly activities that included food trucks and live music on site. Gesu was founded by Jesuit priest John Nichols...
