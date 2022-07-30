This week at Kingsport Public Library (Aug. 1-6)

www.johnsoncitypress.com
Carter County bridges topic for Watauga Historical Association meeting
Have you ever driven across a bridge and wonder who it was named after, and why?. In Carter County there are 88 bridges named for people, most are ordinary citizens. Some are named for Carter Countians who served in the military, some who came home and some who did not. Others are named for elected officials. Many Carter Countians drive over the Gilbert Peters Bridge every day, but who was Gilbert Peters?
Kingsport Board approves consolidating beer, wine sales
Beer and wine will now be sold at the same time on Sundays, limiting confusion. The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted 6-1 Tuesday night on second reading of an ordinance to allow the change in law.
Kingsport proposes possibly looking at burn permits
KINGSPORT — Kingsport Fire Marshall Chris Vandagriff asked the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen to consider a burn permit policy year-round. “This would still allow our citizens to open burn if they’d like,” Vandagriff said. “Our thoughts are even putting a fee to the permit to help encourage our citizens to use pickup, our curbside pickup.”
Today In Johnson City History: Aug. 3
Aug. 3, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Nashville American reported news regarding Johnson City. The dateline was Morristown, and the date was Aug. 2. Readers learned that “J.A. Bright, of Johnson City, was arrested here today charged with passing a fraudulent check. Bright bought a horse of T.H. Easley, of Sullivan County and gave in payment a check on the First National Bank, of Greeneville. Bright was not known to the bank and the check was pronounced worthless. Bright traded the horse for cattle and came here to sell them when he was arrested.”
Kingsport BMA has questions about restaurants coming
KINGSPORT — Kingsport Economic Development Director John Rose presented an update Monday afternoon to the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen that showed growth in housing, industry and businesses. But some council members had another question.
Jonesborough hosts Downtown at Dusk: Wizardly World Edition
Downtown Jonesborough was transformed into the Wizarding World of Harry Potter on Saturday evening from 5 to 8:30 p.m. The event was part of Jonesborough’s Downtown at Dusk series. Activities included the Sorcerer's Sprint, a one mile race through Main Street, the Hogwarts Express and a variety of vendors.
This week at Johnson City Public Library (Aug. 1-6)
JOHNSON CITY — Here’s a look at what’s on tap this week at the Johnson City Public Library (100 W. Millard St.). To register or check out other upcoming events at the Johnson City Public Library, visit jcpl.org/calendar.
BDSR hears updates on two downtown Johnson City buildings in need of repair
The Johnson City Board of Dwelling Standards Review, which evaluates the condition of buildings in city limits, heard an update Thursday on two downtown buildings that first came to its attention earlier this year. Johnson City board will review issues at two downtown buildings. Back in April, the board held...
Photo gallery: Honoring Eagle Scouts
Eleven Scouts in the Wilderness Road District of the Sequoyah Council BSA achieved the rank of Eagle, the highest rank attainable in the Scouts BSA program of the Boy Scouts of America, during the second quarter of 2022. At that time, the Wilderness Road District served the Kingsport section of...
Johnson City Schools extends Barnett’s contract, supports teachers
At Monday night’s Board of Education meeting, the Johnson City Board of Education expressed its support for Johnson City Schools’ teachers and staff in several ways. The first item on Monday night’s agenda was the board’s yearly review and consideration of the Johnson City Schools’ superintendent’s contract and pay. The school system’s current superintendent, Dr. Steve Barnett, has been in the position for five years.
Construction started on new KATS garage
A new $6 million garage for the Kingsport Area Transit Services is currently under construction and is on track to be completed within time, a city official said. “This time next year is when we expect to have it fully finished,” said Chris Campbell, executive director for Kingsport Area Transit Services.
State reimburses Washington County for $47K of jail medical costs related to past due bills
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County is getting reimbursed by the state of Tennessee for nearly $50,000 of past inmate medical expenses that were part of a massive past due bill from Ballad Health. The county eventually settled with Ballad on the more than $2 million of past due bills for care of inmates, paying […]
Carter committees at odds over use of federal funds
ELIZABETHTON — One committee of the Carter County Commission is at odds with another committee over a proposal to provide some funds from the American Rescue Plan for the purchase of equipment for county constables. The Health and Welfare Committee was assigned the task of prioritizing how to spend...
Hawkins County Commission passes resolution funding water projects
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Commission voted at its last meeting to fund several projects across the county to provide citizens with clean drinking water. The commission discussed the resolution at its regular meeting on July 25.
Thursday is Election Day in Sullivan County for local races, state and federal party primaries
BLOUNTVILLE — Nearly every elected position in Sullivan County government is on the ballot Thursday. Based on participation in early voting, total voter turnout by close of polls Thursday is projected to be about 7.3%. Of 109,647 registered voters in the county, 4,053 cast ballots during the two-week early...
Local school starting dates range from Aug. 1 to Sept. 7
Starting dates for public schools across the greater Tri-Cities range from Aug. 1 to Aug. 17, and including private schools stretch from Aug. 1 to Sept. 7. The earliest school starts are Aug. 1 for Kingsport, Bristol and Washington County schools, all in Tennessee.
Dress Code 101: Kingsport, Sullivan schools putting renewed emphasis on rules
BLOUNTVILLE — For the 2022-23 academic year, Sullivan County Schools’ revamped student dress code prohibits blankets “at any time,” allows clothing with rips, holes or tears only below the mid-thigh, and prohibits leashes. The code also bans form-fitting leotard/spandex/leggings if not covered to mid-thigh; costumes, including...
TCAT Hawkins County starting cosmetology program, making advancements on new truck driving class
SURGOINSVILLE — An administrator with the Hawkins County campus of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology spoke to the Hawkins County Industrial Board about the status of its cosmetology class and truck driving course. Charles Johnson, the interim coordinator for the Hawkins County campus, gave updates about the school...
Surgoinsville will host two festivals during Labor Day weekend
SURGOINSVILLE– The town of Surgoinsville will host the Riverfront Festival and the Dr. Lyons Festival during labor day weekend at Riverfront Park. Both events will offer live music, hayrides, inflatables, local vendors and food. The Dr. Lyons Festival will also include a car and tractor show. They may also have a horseshoe pitching contest.
Editorial: Hawkins County gets an offer it can't refuse
“I’m going to make him an offer he can’t refuse,” said Marlon Brando as the Godfather in the movie of that name. It remains to be seen whether Hawkins County will accept an offer like that: 160 acres of land developed as an industrial park at a cost of some $5 million, for an investment of just $30,000.
