Oklahoma State Makes the Cut for 2023 Top-50 Prospect Kaden Cooper

pokesreport.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Oklahoma Lands Commitment from 5-Star Edge Rusher Colton Vasek
One of the nation's top defensive prospects from one of the best high school programs in the country says he'll play his college football in Norman.
David Hicks, nation's No. 1 defensive lineman, feels 'family environment' during Oklahoma Sooners visit
Paetow High School (Texas) five-star defensive lineman David Hicks is one of the nation's biggest recruiting prizes in the class of 2023. The 6-foot-4, 270-pound athlete is rated the nation's No. 7 overall prospect and the No. 1 defensive lineman, and he is the second highest-rated uncommitted ...
Jeff Lebby addresses Sooners' offense as camp opens
NORMAN, Okla. — The Sooners are all set to open up camp this Thursday. It's the much anticipated first one for new head coach Brent Venables. “Yeah, we're probably 99% healthy," Venables said in his press conference. "Nothing that we're really concerned about with that other 1%. Hopefully, within the first couple of weeks we'll have everybody ready to go. But I feel great about the health of our team, you know, the gains that we've made in the weight room, our strength, our size. A bunch of guys that have PR-d through the course of the summer and have trimmed up, lost body fat, gained muscle, mission accomplished. So, I think our guys are in a really good, confident, strong position going into camp.”
After Memorable Weekend Visit, 5-Star DT David Hicks Reflects on Oklahoma
Hicks, who said he has a "tight relationship" with OU coaches, is arguably the No. 1 defensive lineman in the nation and one of the top prospects overall.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma football: Party at the Palace adds fuel to red-hot recruiting burst
Wait for it…wait for it…wait for it. That was the de facto theme around Oklahoma football recruiting activity entering the final three months of the 2022 offseason. Head coach Brent Venables’ recruiting philosophy is markedly different than what Sooner fans were familiar with under Lincoln Riley and even Bob Stoops, both of whom were highly successful pulling in top 10-rated national recruiting classes.
stormininnorman.com
Oklahoma football: Lincoln Riley leaving Oklahoma appears to be fortuitous for Sooners
Since December of 2021, the Oklahoma football fan base has endured quite a lot of difficult times. However, Brent Venables quickly turned Sooner Nation’s fortunes around, and it’s clear now that OU has more momentum as a program than it has in some time. You can see it...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Lincoln Riley Admits He Knew USC Might Leave Pac-12 When Taking Job
Lincoln Riley seems to be a perfect fit for USC, with the school and Riley shocking their peers with their respective moves. After many speculated that former Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley may have left the Sooners due to the future move to the SEC, it has come out that Riley knew about USC’s openness to future conference realignment.
pokesreport.com
A Pair of 2024 Offensive Line Prospects Stood Out in Final Pokes Minicamp
STILLWATER – This won’t come as any surprise or great revelation to Oklahoma State football fans or specifically Oklahoma State football recruiting fans. The Cowboys rarely haul in any big-time offensive line prospects. To watch this video, you must be a Pokes Report Premium subscriber. The problem I...
RELATED PEOPLE
pokesreport.com
There Are No Doubts About Reisig and His Presence Makes Union the 6A-1 Favorite
STILLWATER – Oklahoma State did offer two 2025 quarterbacks after the second and final minicamp of the summer on Saturday. Emile Picarella of St. Joseph’s Catolica Academy in Madison, Miss. and Kelden Ryan of Keller (Central), Texas both got offers, but a third 2025 quarterback was also spinning the ball well and was getting lots of attention from Oklahoma State quarterbacks coach Tim Rattay.
pokesreport.com
First Day of Pokes Fall Camp: The Calm Before the Action
STILLWATER – The good news is the Cowboys have moved into the new redone locker room in the West End Zone, the bad news is there is still some work to do to the new fantastic lockers. Tuesday was the calm before the start of practice that will come on Wednesday morning with a 6:30 a.m. wakeup call, breakfast, and then on the field at 8:45 a.m. for pre practice run thrus. Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy will meet with the media at 8:45 to brief the reporters on the start of practice.
pokesreport.com
Position Swith from Tight End to Tackle Triggers Interest in Mejia
STILLWATER – It’s funny that a position change can mean so much, but Broken Arrow’s Jamison Mejia, he goes by Jamo, has moved from tight end to offensive tackle. That means the athletic 6-5, 265-pound Mejia is now rising up the recruiting boards. As a senior, it might be late for some, but Oklahoma State is looking to add to their offensive line commitments after sophomore Silas Barr had to retire from an injury this summer.
kiowacountysignal.com
When pulled over do not share, especially in Oklahoma
The lights were flashing red and blue in the rear and side view mirrors. It’s something that nobody wants to see and an experience that I had not had, as a driver, for probably over a decade. That streak ended last Thursday night. The Hennessey, Oklahoma police officer seemed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
pokesreport.com
It's Report Day for Cowboys, First Practice on Wednesday
STILLWATER – After just a four-day break since the summer porgram ended on Wednesday of last week the Oklahoma State football team, the 110 players initially reporting for the start of fall camp, have made their way back to campus and the West End Zone for the official reporting Monday (Aug. 1) afternoon at 3 p.m. There are a pair of organizational and business meetings on Monday sandwiched around a team meal. The first practice of fall camp won’t be until 9:07 a.m. on Wednesday (Aug 3) morning.
city-sentinel.com
Oklahoma Historical Society to host Oklahoma All-Black Towns State Conference
OKLAHOMA CITY — On Saturday, August 20, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. the Oklahoma Historical Society is partnering with the Oklahoma Conference of Black Mayors to present the Oklahoma All-Black Towns State Conference. The event will bring together the mayors of Oklahoma’s 13 All-Black towns. The event will be held at the Oklahoma History Center, located at 800 Nazih Zuhdi Drive in Oklahoma City.
New Tulsa turnpike nears completion after two years of construction
TULSA, Okla. — After nearly two years of actual construction work, but more than half of a century of land acquisitions, a new turnpike in west Tulsa will open within the next month. The Gilcrease Expressway in west Tulsa that will primarily run through the Berryhill community is set...
okcfox.com
Inflation raising Oklahoma rent rates
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Rents in Oklahoma are on the rise due to inflation. Inflation is currently at its highest rate in 40 years, and rapidly rising housing costs are a key contributor. While the market has cooled slightly from the summer of 2021's peaks, the national median rent...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTUL
Oklahoma will stop granting licenses to grow, sell marijuana
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma will stop giving out new licenses to grow, sell, or process marijuana at the end of August. The moratorium was supposed to start Monday, but the application deadline was extended at the last minute. The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority admitted it made a mistake...
KXII.com
Oklahoma climbs to No. 5 in the nation for good highway bridge conditions
OKLAHOMA (KXII) - The Oklahoma Department of Transportation announced Oklahoma has reached No. 5 in the nation for good highway bridge conditions. The press release claimed results suggested Oklahoma’s state bridges remains advanced in a national ranking for good bridge conditions. Bridge reconstruction projects and repairs made in 2021 helped move Oklahoma up to No. 5 in the nation for the first time.
KOCO
Oklahoma families may qualify for free, reduced lunches this school year
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma families may qualify for free or reduced lunches this school year, even if they didn’t qualify in the past. Districts across the state will start a new school year later this month. Tens of thousands of children rely on school meals during the week.
KOCO
Incorrectly installed septic systems in Oklahoma counties lead to revoked license
STILLWATER, Okla. — Septic systems installed incorrectly in some Oklahoma counties have led to a revoked license. Up to 70 homes could have sewage in their yards across Payne and Noble counties. The Department of Environmental Qualities said it is an ongoing investigation into a local septic system installer...
Comments / 0