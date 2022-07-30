Lake Michigan Fishing Guide

boatlyfe.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpotJennifer GeerDes Plaines, IL
Des Plaines Man Confesses to Sharing Child Pornography on the InternetCarolyn LightDes Plaines, IL
This Indiana National Park has the Best Views of the Starry Night SkyTravel MavenIndiana State
Chicago Sports and Entertainment Career Fair on 8/5Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
(Opinion) If Mayor Lightfoot won't pay her tickets, no one else should eitherJake WellsChicago, IL
Related
boatlyfe.com
Spotlight Turns To Great Lakes Grand Prix For Super Cat, Class 1 and Super Stock
<!– Racing: Spotlight Turns To Great Lakes Grand Prix For Super Cat, Class 1 and Super Stock. Depending on which offshore racer you ask, a one-week turnaround between contests is either a blessing or a curse—a blessing if you exit race No. 1 with your equipment intact and a curse if you don’t. Venue proximity also makes a difference, and in that regard last weekend’s St. Clair River Classic and this weekend’s Great Lakes Grand Prix are as good as it gets because the St. Clair, Mich., and Michigan City, Ind., race sites are just four hours apart by car.
The 10 Best Places In Michigan To Get Delicious Great Lakes Whitefish
You can find loads of amazing seafood in Michigan. From salmon to catfish, there's something undeniably special about enjoying a fresh meal that comes directly from the Great Lakes.
This Indiana National Park has the Best Views of the Starry Night Sky
Indiana is filled with natural beauty. From reservoirs to state forests, there is so much land just waiting to be explored. One of the best and most unique parks is the Indiana Dunes, located in the northwest corner of the state along Lake Michigan. Home to sandy beaches, hiking trails, rivers, and dark night skies filled with stars, if there is one national park to visit in Indiana, it's this one.
Could third body found in Lake Mead be a Chicago mobster?
John L. Smith, columnist for the Las Vegas Review Journal, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss why more bodies are being found in the receding Lake Mead, and if the third body found could be a Chicago mobster. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the state
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for Italian food in the state of Wisconsin, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
You Won’t Believe What Company Is Buying Famous Illinois Building
A popular internet company is purchasing a famous building in Chicago to save it from extinction. The city of Chicago is known for its amazing architecture. The area is home to many unique buildings. In fact, some of them are more like works of art than business structures. Visitors come from all over the world to experience the history in person. There are several architecture tours available to learn more about it.
The American goldfinch is a vibrant year-round resident of Chicago and always a welcome sight in Lincoln Park
The American goldfinch is a vibrant year-round resident of Chicago and always a welcome sight in Lincoln Park. However, the bright yellow feathers of males and duller olive feathers of female birds turn to brown in winter with black wings and tannish wing bars.
Chicago Journal
Lollapalooza 2022 Weekend Violence Wrap-up
Every year the Lollapalooza festival fills the city with young life. Now the oldest and one of the best music festivals in the United States, looking down from any of the nearby buildings it makes Grant Park look almost as if it's boiling with energy. Young people flock to Chicago...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Illinois Home Has a Medieval Secret Lair Hiding In The Basement
From the outside, this home looks normal enough. Even on the main level of the home, and the bedrooms up top, things seem relatively normal. But there's a medieval secret hiding the basement of this home in Illinois. Welcome to, what I can only imagine, is the home of someone...
Could Chicago ever get more than a foot of rain?
The St. Louis area was just hit by more than a foot of rain. Could Chicago ever get that much?. Absolutely and it’s already happened. More rain than fell in St. Louis, hit the Chicago area on July 17-18,1996 affecting the entire region. Waves of thunderstorms repeatedly developed along a corridor from near Rockford to just north of Kankakee, bringing incredible amounts of precipitation, along with major flooding. Aurora was at the epicenter of the heaviest precipitation, logging 16.91 inches of rain in a 24-hour period, an Illinois record. Much of the metro area received more than 8 inches of rain. Brandon Dam near Joliet measured 13.60 inches, while nearly 11 inches fell on Chicago’s Southwest Side. Eight people died in the flood, and damage totaled more than a half-billion dollars.
The Winner Of The $1.34B Lottery Is From The Chicago Suburbs But They Still Remain A Mystery
An Illinois resident took home the $1.34B lottery ticket. The jackpot-winning ticket, which was drawn this past Friday night, was purchased at a Speedway gas station in Des Plaines, IL. The winning numbers for the biggest prize in state history were 13-36-45-57-67, with a Mega Ball of 14. Residents of the area say it’s crazy that the gas station at 885 E. Touhy Ave. was the one to print and sell the winning ticket. The store that sold the ticket also wins pretty big too, at least according to the Illinois Lottery. The Speedway will receive half a million dollars just for selling the ticket! This is now the second largest jackpot in over 20 years of the Mega Millions game, which only is topped by the $1.537 billion prize won in October 2018. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million. Who knows, you could have passed the winner in the city at one point or another. There’s a chance we could never know who won, as they are not required to come forward in the state of Illinois.
NBC Chicago
Clear the Shelters 2022: What to Know About Chicago-Area Pet Adoption Event
Your new fur-ever family member awaits you! Adopt a pet at this year’s NBC 5 and Telemundo Chicago Clear the Shelters all month long, Aug. 1 to Aug. 31. This is the purr-fect opportunity to grow your family. Many shelters are experiencing a summer surge of new pets for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
milwaukeerecord.com
Mandatory Milwaukee: Experiencing the Bristol Renaissance Faire for the first time
Some places renaissance festivals come and go, while some places renaissance festivals become icons. Mandatory Milwaukee is all about the latter. Join us as we revisit beloved and well-worn local staples renaissance festivals with fresh eyes, and explore how they might figure in the city’s future. This week: the Bristol Renaissance Faire!
Chicago magazine
Why Are So Many Chicago Businesses Named After Michoacan?
Sado Marin was 16 years old when he emigrated to Chicago from Hidalgo, Michoacan. He didn’t speak English. He had never been to the United States. All he knew about Chicago was that when people who had moved up there came home, they were driving brand-new Buicks and Cadillacs. They had big jobs. In steel mills. In restaurants. A young man who wasn’t planning to go to university could earn ten or twenty times as much money in Chicago than he could in Michoacan, farming or building furniture. That was all he needed to know.
2 boaters missing after leaving East Chicago marina nearly a week ago
Two boaters have been missing since they left the marina in East Chicago, Indiana nearly a week ago.
travelawaits.com
10 Reasons To Visit This Charming Wisconsin Town 2 Hours From Chicago
At first glance, Switzerland and Wisconsin seem worlds apart. But not so fast…. New Glarus was settled in 1845 by immigrants from Switzerland, and that influence is felt to this day, which is how it earned the nickname “America’s Little Switzerland.” Rumor has it that yodeling and alpine horns still sound through the streets, but when we visited, I didn’t hear any. Still, it’s a nice image to consider and somehow, completely believable.
wlip.com
Popular Kenosha Cafe To Move to Pleasant Prairie
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI (WLIP)–A popular Kenosha café will be making the move from the city to the village of Pleasant Prairie. The village Plan Commission approved the move of Daily Dose Café from its current location on 60th Street in Kenosha to the former Garbo Motor building on 75th Street.
Suburban bakery targeted by hate crime ordered to stop hosting public events
Jeannie Ridings, the attorney representing Corinna Sac, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why she feels Lake in The Hills officials were wrong to send a notice to stop hosting public events at her client’s bakery because of zoning issues following a hate crime last month after planning a family-friendly drag show. […]
Rosebud Steakhouse Coming to Munster’s Centennial Village
The company's second location will open sometime in Summer 2022
fox32chicago.com
4 charged with stealing phones at Lollapalooza in Chicago
CHICAGO - Four people from out of state face charges for allegedly stealing phones during Lollapalooza in Chicago over the weekend. According to CWB Chicago, on Friday, a man told officers at the music festival that his phone was stolen by three people in the crowd. The victim then took...
Comments / 1