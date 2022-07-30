ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Portland’s Books With Pictures named best comic shop in the world

By Destiny Johnson
hereisoregon.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.hereisoregon.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lake Oswego Review

Free Blockbuster opens in Oregon City

Community lending dispenser is latest trend in the Little Free Library movement"We've got DVD, VHS — there's a bunch of them in there, and it's fun," said Cyrus Zamani, a small business owner and resident of Oregon City. When your job entails putting up stages, lights, sound systems and tents for weddings and concerts, you might be tempted to take a break rather than take time to share a love of movies with their neighbors. But it's all fun for Zamani, who owns an event-production business called The Party Factory. "We call it the Free Blockbuster," said Zamani. "It's...
OREGON CITY, OR
hereisoregon.com

Monument is a wine shrine to fun and enjoyment

Tyler Magyar is a wine buyer for World Foods Portland by day, a somewhat secretive winemaker by every other minute on the clock. When not working in the city, he makes wine for his Monument label in a hard-to-find wine cave on the outskirts of town. Magyar is like Batman in many ways, except that instead of battling arch criminals, he combats wine boredom.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Business
Local
Oregon Business
Narcity

7 Of The Best Restaurants In Vancouver, According To Locals

A is bringing locals together to break down all of the best restaurants in Vancouver and there are some super drool-worthy suggestions. The list includes some well-known places and some hidden gems, so get out your foodie bucket list. Whether you're visiting the city or playing tourist in your hometown...
VANCOUVER, WA
Alina Andras

5 great pizza places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and love to go out for a pizza from time to time, then this article is for your because I have put together a list of five amazing pizza places in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are known for serving delicious pizza. No matter what kind of toppings you prefer on your pizza, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these place. All of them are great a choice if you want to have a casual meal with a group of friends or some family members. The service is good and the atmosphere is even better. Here are the five amazing pizza places in Oregon you should visit:
OREGON STATE
The Portland Mercury

Good Morning, News: Anti-Vaxxers Target Salem Restaurant, Expanding Portland's Bike Infrastructure, and a Tale of Two Erics

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good morning, P-town! My apartment actually...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comic Books#In The World#Book Store#Comics#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Lgbtqia#Bipoc
The Portland Mercury

Floating World Comics Is Moving Out of Old Town... to the Mall

Floating World Comics' last day open downtown will be Monday, August 8. That's the last day of their moving sale, but it's not the end of one of Portland's favorite hubs for comics culture—far from it. "I decided: I am moving my shop to the Lloyd Center," Floating World...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Portlandia Mermaid Parade celebrates ‘Rainbow Waters’

Rainbow-clad costumed merfolk, along with their friends and fans, gathered Saturday at Poet’s Beach along Portland’s South Waterfront for the sixth annual Portlandia Mermaid Parade and Festival. The event began with opening ceremonies in the shade under the Marquam Bridge, featuring folk tales of mermaids from across the globe and performances by the Ora Nui Tahitian dance group.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
WWEEK

How a Crucial Thread in Portland’s Social Safety Net Frayed Without Anyone Noticing

If you’ve lived in Portland long enough, you probably have some manner of relationship with the Taft Home, a low-income, assisted living, senior home in Southwest Portland. It conspicuously sits on the iconic Crystal Ballroom block, a four-story, brick-red building plainly visible from the 405 where it heralds the exit that leads to Powell’s, the Crystal Ballroom, Everyday Music, and the glossy storefronts of the Pearl District.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Look at What Happens on a Portland Street When Cars Are Removed

Couch Street Plaza is the latest area to be transformed into a car-free public event space through a partnership between the Old Town Community Association and the Portland Bureau of Transportation. Located between Northwest 3rd and 4th avenues, the block hosted its first official event on Sunday, July 31. Chinatown...
PORTLAND, OR
pickathon.com

Say Hello to the Cherry Hill Neighborhood!

Pendarvis Farm is full of makers, builders, organizers, volunteers, and all-around all-stars this week as we bring the ambitious and forward-thinking vision for this year’s festival into reality!. Among the busy bees on the grounds are students and faculty from Portland State University’s Architecture program, who are hard at...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Portland Sets a New Record: A Full Week of 95-Degree Heat

For the first time in its recorded history, Portland has hit 95 degrees for seven consecutive days. The National Weather Service recorded a high of 97 degrees at Portland International Airport shortly after 3 pm Sunday, breaking the previous record for heat duration. Portland had previously recorded six consecutive days of 95 or above in the summers of 1941 and 1981.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy