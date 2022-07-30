ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, KY

KY WFO JACKSON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

 4 days ago
WSAZ

Flash flooding impacting roads across region

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Heavy rain throughout the region Sunday, is causing some street flooding. According to Cabell County dispatchers, the 2400 block of 5th Avenue is closed near Cookout. A fire truck and Huntington Police cruisers are blocking the road. Dispatchers also say 8th Street West and Adams Avenue...
GRAYSON, KY
#Kentucky River#National Weather Service#Preparedness#Advisories
WSAZ

Families trapped due to washed out bridges after flooding

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Families in the Virgie area of Pike County are trapped Monday after bridges were washed out. At least seven private bridges along Longfork Road were swept away during the flood. Several rescues also took place to get residents to higher, dryer and safer ground. One...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Ky. flooding death toll rises, more bodies recovered

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - In a video update posted on Facebook Sunday morning, Governor Andy Beshear confirmed the death toll has risen to at least 26, after devastating flooding in eastern Kentucky. He says they do know of additional bodies that have been recovered, but they cannot confirm those deaths...
FRANKFORT, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Lowe praying for ‘hope for the mountains’

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (KT) – Jason Lowe, the associational mission strategist for the Pike Association of Southern Baptists, returned from the vacation of a lifetime to the flooding of a lifetime. Lowe returned from a baseball ballpark trip with his family to the “worst flooding I’ve ever seen in eastern...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Beloved cat reunited with owner after being lost in Kentucky flooding

GARRETT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky floodwaters have left families devastated, but on Monday, one family found hope in troubled times. “It’s just destroyed everything for everybody,” said Olivia Johnson, Garrett Resident. Like so many other families, Johnson says the floodwaters destroyed her home, her parent’s home and their personal belongings. Even though she said they lost […]
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Curfew issued for Breathitt County, sheriff says

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Breathitt County Sheriff John Hollan tells WYMT the county will be under a curfew due to looters. He said the curfew begins Sunday night. Until the curfew is lifted, it is from 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. daily. He said emergency personnel and those with...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Fmr. WYMT meteorologist Jeff Noble rescued live on-air

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Along with first responders helping to rescue Kentuckians from their homes, we are seeing just average people stepping up to save their neighbors. During our 4:30 newscast, we were live as a group pulled up in a boat. They went back into a neighborhood in...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Authorities cracking down on looting in Eastern Kentucky

HINDMAN, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - Authorities in areas hit by devastating flooding in Eastern Kentucky are cracking down on looting. The Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle says he has requested and received 25 National Guard Units to be deployed to Perry County. He says the units will be used to support security and safety in communities that are vulnerable to looting.
PERRY COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Three Arrested For Looting Following Flash Flooding

Three people were arrested on Thursday night in Perry County for looting following the historic flooding that hit our region last week. The individuals were discovered in the Lost Creek area and transported to the Kentucky River Regional Jail. According to Perry County Sheriff’s Office Officials, there is no official...
PERRY COUNTY, KY

