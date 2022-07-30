ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Guardians' Josh Naylor out with unusual right ankle injury

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hOyES_0gz4RrAH00

Guardians breakout slugger Josh Naylor was held out of Cleveland's game Saturday after experiencing numbness in the same right ankle he severely injured in June of 2021.

Naylor was scratched from the lineup before a 6-4 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays, and manager Terry Francona said he will be evaluated when the team returns home after Sunday's series finale.

“He was on his way to go get loose and said it went numb on him and it was hard for him to walk,” Francona said. “It’s hard to imagine that something significant happened when he was on his way to get loose, so that's hopeful."

In a game on June 27, 2021, in Minnesota, Naylor was in right field and chasing a shallow flyball when he collided with second baseman Ernie Clement on Jorge Polanco's single.

Naylor was taken to a hospital and was diagnosed with a closed fracture and dislocation of the right ankle. He underwent surgery later that week to repair those injuries, in addition to torn ligaments in the ankle, and missed the rest of the season.

Naylor is hitting .282 with 14 homers, 53 RBIs and an .846 OPS in 70 games this season.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Rangers introduce Rocker same day that 2 past No. 1s debut

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Kumar Rocker will spend a few more days around the Texas Rangers before going to Arizona, where the third overall draft pick is expected to make his organizational debut in the fall instructional league. “Getting through this process is the starting line,” Rocker said when formally introduced by the Rangers on Thursday, more than a week after signing a contract with a $5.2 million bonus. “So, pitching out there, getting free and being myself, it’s a great step in the right direction.” Hours after Rocker’s introduction at the stadium, two of the the Rangers’ former No. 1 picks made their major league debuts. Left-hander Cole Ragans, Texas’ top pick in 2016, was the starting pitcher for the series opener against the Chicago White Sox. Since being selected, Ragans has had Tommy John surgery twice. Bubba Thompson, selected by the Rangers in the first round in 2017, was called up from Triple-A, and was in the lineup batting ninth and playing left field. Thompson was hitting .303 with 13 homers, 48 RBIs and 49 stolen bases in 80 games at Round Rock.
ARLINGTON, TX
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
37K+
Followers
78K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy