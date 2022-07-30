ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Mase Calls Himself ‘Diddy 2.0’ After Fivio Foreign Claims He Only Got $5,000 Advance From Mase

By Trent Fitzgerald
105.5 The Fan
105.5 The Fan
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on powerboise.com

Comments / 4

Related
105.5 The Fan

Diddy’s Mom Interrupts His Instagram Live to Voice Her Distaste for Mase – Watch

Diddy's mother, Janice Combs, recently interrupted her son's Instagram Live video to express her distaste for Ma$e. On July 23, Diddy hit up IG Live with a message of gratitude to the artists who contributed to Puff's 1997 debut album, No Way Out, in light of the classic LP's 25th anniversary. While the "Victory" rapper was giving it up to some of the key players of the "Puff Daddy & The Family" era, Diddy's mom cut him off mid-sentence when he mentioned Ma$e, who was once one of the top acts at Bad Boy Entertainment but has since fallen out with the legendary exec.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Diddy's Mom Has A Warning For Mase: "Don't Mess With My Son"

Diddy and Mase are on the outs. Their beef started over publishing rights, but now it's wide-ranging. Mase recorded a diss track about Diddy, and proceeded to blame Diddy for technical difficulties during his Lovers & Friends set. Diddy's mom has had enough of Mase badmouthing her son. On Saturday,...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Fivio Foreign's Friends Are Unhappy With Ma$e After Interview

It's always good to have friends who've got your back, especially if you're a multi-million rapper navigating the perilous and often backstabbing world of the music industry. Fivio Foreign's friends are playing that role to a tee. The "Big Drip" rapper's friend Ether Da Connect posted a snippet of a phone conversation he and a few friends had with Ma$e, the legendary Harlem rapper who is rumored to have swindled the drill rapper with a faulty $5,000 deal.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mase
HipHopDX.com

Xzibit Says 'There Will Be Blood' On Estranged Wife's Hands For Claiming He's Stashing Millions

Xzibit’s divorce from Krista Joiner is beginning to look a lot like Dr. Dre’s split from Nicole Young — ugly. On Sunday (July 24), Xzibit’s estranged wife claimed his brother Jason told her he was stashing millions in cash, which she only assumed was to stop her from getting her hands on it. She also accused her soon-to-be ex of being forced to beg him for gas money, food and haircuts for their son.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Kim Kardashian Shock: Kanye West's Ex To Wed Pete Davidson Next Month In Malibu? KUWTK Star Reportedly Told Kris Jenner She Wants Two Kids With Her New Boyfriend

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been making headlines since they shared an on-screen kiss during a Saturday Night Live episode in October 2021. Though their romance is relatively news, and they have graced a number of prestigious events together, the former partners of Kanye West and Ariana Grande have kept details of their swoon-worthy adventures mostly under wraps.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fivio Foreign#Advance From Mase#Wallo#Bad Boy Records
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vibe

Brandy May Get A Tattoo In Ray J’s Honor After His Massive Reveal

Earlier this month, Ray J immortalized his love for his sister and best friend, Brandy, in the form of a large leg tattoo. The portrait featured his sister’s face with the phrase, “Best Friends 4 Ever,” scrawled in graffiti across her forehead and cheeks. It was the first of a larger tattoo that’ll include “music, love, scriptures, family, ghosts, and positive words/themes,” shared the father of two.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopWired

Instagram Model With Celeb Ties Has AIDS, Twitter Contact Traces

There is no messiness like celebrity messiness. This case can involve some perilous consequences as an Instagram model tied to some notable names recently revealed she has been diagnosed with AIDS, and she isn’t aware exactly how long she’s had the debilitating and incurable disease. Gena Tew is the IG model in question, and she […]
CELEBRITIES
BET

Blueface Responds After Viral Video Of Physical Altercation With Girlfriend Surfaces

Rapper Blueface took to his Instagram account to respond after a viral video of a physical altercation with girlfriend Chrisean Rock surfaced. According to TMZ, LAPD says the incident is officially under investigation and cops are looking to interview both Blueface and Chrisean, as well as review more surveillance from the scene. Possible charges may occur from prosecutors following the completion of the investigation.
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

Melody Holt Calls out Martell Holt + Sheree Whitfield Gets Shady?

Sheree Whitfield’s relationship with Martell Holt is a hot topic. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Sheree Whitfield has been a hot topic on the blogs. There has been a major update in her love life. She is currently dating “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” star Martell Holt. And Sheree said that she is just having fun spending time with him. However, it’s not just romance. Sheree is also doing business with Martell. She told TMZ that Martell is also helping her grow her She By Sheree brand. So she was really happy that she moved on from Tyrone Gilliams. Sheree has even introduced Martell to her friends and family members. They have been dating for a couple of months.
CELEBRITIES
105.5 The Fan

105.5 The Fan

Boise, ID
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

105.5 The Fan has the best sports coverage for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy