Mase Calls Himself ‘Diddy 2.0’ After Fivio Foreign Claims He Only Got $5,000 Advance From Mase

Diddy's mother, Janice Combs, recently interrupted her son's Instagram Live video to express her distaste for Ma$e. On July 23, Diddy hit up IG Live with a message of gratitude to the artists who contributed to Puff's 1997 debut album, No Way Out, in light of the classic LP's 25th anniversary. While the "Victory" rapper was giving it up to some of the key players of the "Puff Daddy & The Family" era, Diddy's mom cut him off mid-sentence when he mentioned Ma$e, who was once one of the top acts at Bad Boy Entertainment but has since fallen out with the legendary exec.
Diddy and Mase are on the outs. Their beef started over publishing rights, but now it's wide-ranging. Mase recorded a diss track about Diddy, and proceeded to blame Diddy for technical difficulties during his Lovers & Friends set. Diddy's mom has had enough of Mase badmouthing her son. On Saturday,...
It's always good to have friends who've got your back, especially if you're a multi-million rapper navigating the perilous and often backstabbing world of the music industry. Fivio Foreign's friends are playing that role to a tee. The "Big Drip" rapper's friend Ether Da Connect posted a snippet of a phone conversation he and a few friends had with Ma$e, the legendary Harlem rapper who is rumored to have swindled the drill rapper with a faulty $5,000 deal.
The latest chapter in the recent back and forth between Fivio Foreign and Mase unfolded on Wednesday, with the Brooklyn drill rapper teasing a song that samples one of the Harlem rapper’s classic singles. Fivio took to Instagram to share a snippet of an unreleased track that clearly samples...
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Xzibit’s divorce from Krista Joiner is beginning to look a lot like Dr. Dre’s split from Nicole Young — ugly. On Sunday (July 24), Xzibit’s estranged wife claimed his brother Jason told her he was stashing millions in cash, which she only assumed was to stop her from getting her hands on it. She also accused her soon-to-be ex of being forced to beg him for gas money, food and haircuts for their son.
Cardi B shut down The Wireless Festival donning a custom, hand-sewn bodysuit that was everything!
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been making headlines since they shared an on-screen kiss during a Saturday Night Live episode in October 2021. Though their romance is relatively news, and they have graced a number of prestigious events together, the former partners of Kanye West and Ariana Grande have kept details of their swoon-worthy adventures mostly under wraps.
According to several confirmed reports, a Brooklyn-based Instagram model that made her acquaintance with several well known celebrities, revealed on social media that she almost died from AIDS after being infected by the virus almost ten years ago. Gina Tew said she dropped down to 65 lbs., lost her sight...
Charlemagne Tha God was once close friends with Wendy Williams and her ex-husband. The radio host says Williams' ex tried to sabotage his career.
US rapper Rollie Bands was gunned down outside his Tampa apartment complex on Friday - just minutes after he dared his naysayers to confront him at his home in an Instagram post. "A lot of these n****s know where I live at fr," the Florida rapper wrote on his Instagram...
Beyoncé's new music era begins tomorrow with the release of Renaissance: Act I. And in the hours before the drop, Beyoncé offered just a little taste of what this new project has to offer, along with an intimate look at her and her children 10-year-old Blue Ivy and 5-year-old twins Sir and Rumi Carter.
Earlier this month, Ray J immortalized his love for his sister and best friend, Brandy, in the form of a large leg tattoo. The portrait featured his sister’s face with the phrase, “Best Friends 4 Ever,” scrawled in graffiti across her forehead and cheeks. It was the first of a larger tattoo that’ll include “music, love, scriptures, family, ghosts, and positive words/themes,” shared the father of two.
Jordyn Woods is living her best life and looking glamorous in her first new photos since it was revealed that Khloé Kardashian and her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson are expecting a baby via surrogate, despite breaking up in 2021. Several hours after Khloé, 38, confirmed the shocking news on Wednesday,...
Mathew Knowles, the former manager of his superstar daughters Beyoncé and Solange, shared some tips on the lessons he taught his them on their road to success, according to Hip Hop Dx. Knowles posted on Twitter Thursday, July 14th that he prepared them on how to overcome obstacles while...
CHRIS Rock has clapped back at Will Smith by mocking the actor as he finally addressed his on-stage Oscars slap four months later. The funnyman's swipe at the King Richard actor came during his Only Headliners Allowed comedy tour segment in New York City's Madison Square Garden on Saturday. Sources...
There is no messiness like celebrity messiness. This case can involve some perilous consequences as an Instagram model tied to some notable names recently revealed she has been diagnosed with AIDS, and she isn’t aware exactly how long she’s had the debilitating and incurable disease. Gena Tew is the IG model in question, and she […]
Rapper Blueface took to his Instagram account to respond after a viral video of a physical altercation with girlfriend Chrisean Rock surfaced. According to TMZ, LAPD says the incident is officially under investigation and cops are looking to interview both Blueface and Chrisean, as well as review more surveillance from the scene. Possible charges may occur from prosecutors following the completion of the investigation.
Sheree Whitfield’s relationship with Martell Holt is a hot topic. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Sheree Whitfield has been a hot topic on the blogs. There has been a major update in her love life. She is currently dating “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” star Martell Holt. And Sheree said that she is just having fun spending time with him. However, it’s not just romance. Sheree is also doing business with Martell. She told TMZ that Martell is also helping her grow her She By Sheree brand. So she was really happy that she moved on from Tyrone Gilliams. Sheree has even introduced Martell to her friends and family members. They have been dating for a couple of months.
Tony Rock is happy for his brother Chris Rock because people care about who he’s dating. Apparently, he said that people don’t care about who ugly guys are dating and white women don’t usually look at them. so he must be a catch. Chris Rock is said to be dating actress Lake Bell and Gary has all the tea on their relationship and more.
