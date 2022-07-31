ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guardians' Josh Naylor out with unusual right ankle injury

5 days ago
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OCfDZ_0gz4GqX900

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Guardians breakout slugger Josh Naylor was held out of Cleveland’s game Saturday after experiencing numbness in the same right ankle he severely injured in June of 2021.

Naylor was scratched from the lineup before a 6-4 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays, and manager Terry Francona said he will be evaluated when the team returns home after Sunday’s series finale.

“He was on his way to go get loose and said it went numb on him and it was hard for him to walk,” Francona said. “It’s hard to imagine that something significant happened when he was on his way to get loose, so that’s hopeful.”

In a game on June 27, 2021, in Minnesota, Naylor was in right field and chasing a shallow flyball when he collided with second baseman Ernie Clement on Jorge Polanco’s single.

Naylor was taken to a hospital and was diagnosed with a closed fracture and dislocation of the right ankle. He underwent surgery later that week to repair those injuries, in addition to torn ligaments in the ankle, and missed the rest of the season.

Naylor is hitting .282 with 14 homers, 53 RBIs and an .846 OPS in 70 games this season.

The Associated Press

Return of beloved 49ers LB coach highlights training camp

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — When the San Francisco 49ers gathered to start training camp with conditioning tests, there was one assistant coach happier than anyone else to be back on the field. As his linebackers went through the drills, Johnny Holland watched closely and documented the day as he was pleased to be back coaching day to day after stepping away last season to undergo cancer treatment. “He’s like a granddad,” fourth-year linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair said. “He was out there for our conditioning test and he was already out there taking pictures. This is literally like a grandpa who’s just taking in the moment at the family cookout. It’s awesome having him back.” Holland’s return to his full-time job has been one of the happier developments for the 49ers so far this year. He has always been one of the team’s more popular assistants based on the close relationship he has forged with his players.
SANTA CLARA, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

