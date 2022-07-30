In pictures: My life growing up in a Chinese takeaway

www.bbc.co.uk
BBC
Conjoined twins separated with the help of virtual reality
Brazilian twins who were joined at the head have been successfully separated with the help of virtual reality. Three-year-olds Bernardo and Arthur Lima underwent surgeries in Rio de Janeiro, with direction from Great Ormond Street Hospital in London. The teams spent months trialling techniques using virtual reality projections of the...
IFLScience
Mysterious Metallic Orb Found In Mexico After "Falling From The Sky"
Fans of mysterious chunks of metal rejoice: a big metal orb has been found in Mexico, prompting people to speculate it's part of an alien spaceship (as well as some much more grounded guesswork). The orb – which meteorologist Isidro Cano described in a Facebook post as "a very hard...
BBC
Nine Ladies Stone Circle site damaged by cooking fire
Extensive damage was caused to the area around a Bronze Age stone circle after an open fire was used to cook food in the middle of the recent heatwave. The fire damaged about 200 square metres of moorland at the Nine Ladies Stone Circle site in Derbyshire. Police said the...
BBC
Duchess of Cambridge in high-speed sailing race in Plymouth
The Duchess of Cambridge has taken part in a high-speed sailing race as part of the Great Britain Sail Grand Prix. She was on board the British boat that beat New Zealand in a friendly race in Plymouth earlier. She attended the event as Royal Patron of the 1851 Trust,...
BBC
Countryside crime rise linked to cost-of-living crisis
Theft of farmers' livestock, vehicles and fuel is on the rise due to the UK's cost-of-living crisis, according to a new countryside crime report. Rural crime claims payouts between January and March were over 40% higher than in 2021, insurer NFU Mutual says. It warned rising food prices could see...
BBC
'Human Swan' in first expedition since fatal air crash
Conservationist Sacha Dench says her cameraman will be with her "in spirit" on her first expedition since his death in an air crash. Dan Burton, 54, died when their paramotors collided over the north west Highlands in September last year. Ms Dench, dubbed the Human Swan for a previous expedition...
BBC
Archie Battersbee: Mum says life support could end on Wednesday
Archie Battersbee's life support will start to be withdrawn on Wednesday morning, his mother has said. The family's appeal against the decision to end his treatment was refused by the Supreme Court earlier on Tuesday. Hollie Dance said her son's treatment would end unless an application was made to the...
U.K.・
Jason Momoa fills in as flight attendant to promote water brand
Imagine dozing on a flight and being awakened by Aquaman serving you drinks. It wasn’t a dream for some passengers bound for Honolulu. Jason Momoa had a new role as a flight attendant on a Hawaiian Airlines trip between Los Angeles and Honolulu as a promotion for his water brand Mananalu, Hawaii News Now reported.
BBC
Cliffe Woods: Developer may ban residents from keeping cats
Residents on a new housing estate could be banned from keeping cats as pets. Wildlife groups are concerned that the proposed site off Cliffe Woods, near Rochester, Kent, is close to an important habitat for nightingales. The birds nest close to ground level, making them vulnerable to predators, campaigners say.
BBC
Jamal Edwards: Cocaine sparked death of entrepreneur, coroner concludes
Cocaine sparked the death of entrepreneur and YouTube star Jamal Edwards, a coroner has concluded. An inquest was held at West London coroner's court into Edwards's death at the age of 31 in February. He was the son of musician and Loose Women host Brenda Edwards. There was evidence of...
BBC
Snorkeler suffers 'suspected shark bite'
A snorkeler has suffered a leg injury after reportedly being bitten by a blue shark off the coast of Cornwall. The incident is believed to have happened during an organised trip at lunchtime on Thursday 28 July. A Maritime Coastguard Agency spokesperson said a coastguard team went to Penzance Harbour...
BBC
Farmers warn 'if the rain doesn't come we're really in trouble'
The period between January and June this year was the driest in England since 1976, according to the Met Office. Those dry conditions, which came to a head with last week's heatwave, are causing serious problems for farmers, with some saying they are losing large swathes of crops as a result.
BBC
Heronby: New village would provide up to 3,800 homes
A new village providing up to 3,800 homes and more than 12,000 jobs could be built in North Yorkshire. The Heronby site, between York and Selby, has been chosen as the preferred location for the settlement. According to by Selby Council it will provide "high quality places to live in...
BBC
Eco-friendly coffin claims banned by advertising watchdog
Two funeral providers have been banned from repeating claims about eco-friendly funeral packages by the UK's advertising watchdog. Golden Leaves and JC Atkinson & Son had advertised "green" funeral packages. They misleadingly suggested that the MDF coffins and funeral plans being offered were more eco-friendly than alternatives, the Advertising Standards...
BBC
The woman declared stateless in India, UK and Uganda
Ila Popat has been living in India for more than five decades. She got married here, had children, obtained an Indian driving licence and even a voter identity card. But she still can't travel abroad as an Indian because she doesn't have a passport, effectively making her stateless. She has...
BBC
Tinder: CEO Renate Nyborg to leave dating app after one year
Tinder chief executive Renate Nyborg is leaving the firm less than a year after becoming the boss of the dating app. Her exit was one of a number of management changes at Tinder announced by parent company Match Group. Tinder's plans to adopt new technology, including virtual currencies and metaverse-based...
BBC
Dorset: Prickly Prickles to release Pea the hedgehog
A hedgehog who was rescued when it was almost the size of a thumb is set to be released. Chris Legg took Pea into her care in June this year, when it weighed just 18 grams. The founder of the Dorchester-based Prickly Prickles Hedgehog Rescue spent the first 10 days feeding Pea with a syringe every hour.
BBC
Mark Buddle: Australian motorcycle gang boss extradited from Turkey
The boss of one of Australia's biggest motorcycle gangs has been extradited from Turkey to face criminal charges in his home country. Mark Buddle - head of the Comancheros and sometimes described as Australia's most wanted man - was taken into custody at Darwin Airport on Wednesday. He will face...
BBC
India water crises: Why millions in India are still without tap water
For millions of Indians, getting access to clean water is still a distant dream. People living in rural areas travel miles on foot, across harsh terrain, to collect water from sources that are not always clean. In 2019, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Jal Jeevan (water is life)...
