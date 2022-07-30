Beto O'Rourke campaigning across Texas amid tightening governor race; Gov. Abbott 'meets with victims' families' in Uvalde

www.kens5.com
Governor Abbott says Texas, "continues to address the chaos Biden has unleashed at our border."
Texas Governor Abbotts use of The Texas National Guard as border security has been a continuous debate since he first deployed them back in May 2021. Some say that the troops are necessary to help with drug trafficking and human smuggling, while others say that the troops are nothing more than a political stunt to make it appear as if the Governor is tough on immigration.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Reportedly Stayed At Fundraiser For Hours After Uvalde Shooting
The GOP governor initially said he stopped at the fundraiser “on the way” to Austin to “let people know” he couldn’t stay.
Gov. Abbott Attended Fundraiser Hours after Uvalde Massacre
Texas (WBAP/KLIF) – Gov. Greg Abbott is facing criticism over his movements on the day of the Uvalde massacre nearly over two months ago. Abbott previously said that he stopped at a campaign fundraiser following the shooting on May 24 and “let people know” he couldn’t stay, but the Dallas Morning News reports that he was there for nearly three hours.
Michelle Vallejo Keeps the Progressive Flame Alive in the RGV
A version of this story ran in the July / August 2022 issue. Michelle Vallejo, a 30-year-old congressional candidate and co-owner of a McAllen-area pulga, would like to be the rain on Republicans’ South Texas parade. Running to represent Congressional District 15—a top pickup target for a GOP hungry to gain ground along the Texas border—Vallejo emerged from a crowded March Democratic primary while running as the field’s most progressive candidate. In late May, she prevailed by a mere 30 votes in a runoff against a moderate opponent.
Race for Texas Governor heating up with 99 days until Election Day
HOUSTON — With less than 100 days until the November General Election, arguably the biggest race in Texas is heating up. The battle to be governor is close and there are some key issues that could help both sides. As the days wind down to Nov. 8, the passion of each candidate's supporters is still at a fever pitch.
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.
Beto O'Rourke says that he, "is ready to lead on ensuring Texans have world-class schools, great jobs, and the ability to see a doctor." Beto O'Rourke at El Paso, TX kick off of - Drive for TexasPhoto by Euri Giles / Author.
Beto says that even people wearing Trump hats will vote for him
As Democrat nominee for Texas Gov, Beto O'Rourke appeared in Houston for the first time on his 49-day drive across Texas; he proclaimed, "Houston, we're going to win!" Beto has been on a relentless drive across Texas, visiting many small towns, but this was his first appearance in Houston, and he projected an air of confidence. While the appearance was in the Houston neighborhood of Meyerland, a very Democratic area, Beto said he had been converting traditionally conservative voters in rural Texa- including Trump supporters.
Texas Governor Offers Washington D.C. and New York City a Deal
Texas National Guard conducting securityScreenshot from Twitter. Texas Governor Greg Abbott launched Operation Lone Star a year ago since he felt President Joe Biden was not supportive of the Texas-Mexican border crisis. Since then, Governor Abbott has bused illegal immigrants to places such as Washington, D.C.
Houston teen who raised $2 million has "100 days of hell planned for the Texas GOP"
"Texas: @GregAbbott_TX stayed at a fundraiser for 3 hours following the Rob Elementary School shooting— and lied about it. While Uvalde was counting bodies, Abbott was counting dollars." Olivia Julianna.
Houston teen turns body-shaming tweet by Florida Republican into $2.2M fundraiser for abortion rights
HOUSTON — A Houston area 19-year-old is in the national spotlight after she stood up to a Republican congressman from Florida who body-shamed her on Twitter last week. Olivia Julianna didn't isn't backing down in a Twitter war with Rep. Matt Gaetz. Instead, she helped raise millions of dollars for women's reproductive rights funds.
Governor Abbott, HHSC Announce Extension Of Emergency SNAP Benefits For August 2022
AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing more than $305.5 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of August. The allotments are expected to help about 1.5 million Texas households. 'It is imperative...
Texas has 3 of the top U.S. cities with serious bug problems in new report
San Antonio is not on the list, and we're okay with that.
'Houston, we're going to win' | Beto O'Rourke rallies supporters at town hall as 49-day statewide campaign tour lands in Houston
HOUSTON — With 100 days to go until Election Day, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke brought his statewide campaign tour to Houston. O'Rourke hosted a town hall in Meyerland. It's all part of his 49-day trek across Texas. Sunday was the 13th day of the tour. He was in...
North Texan Who Stormed Capitol With a Gun Apologizes Before Being Sentenced to Prison
Before he was sentenced to federal prison Monday afternoon, the North Texas man who was convicted earlier this year of entering the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot while carrying a holstered handgun and wearing a helmet, body armor and zip-tie handcuffs apologized and said he regretted everything. Guy...
Beto O'Rourke Shares His Message in West Texas
Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke made his sixth stop on his drive for Texas campaign as he faces Governor Greg Abbott this November's election. O’Rourke drew people from Bailey County, the Panhandle, and a few from New Mexico as he was close to Lubbock, Texas.
Coalition of news organizations sues Texas Department of Public Safety over withheld records on Uvalde shooting
For the latest updates on the aftermath of the shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, sign up for our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. More than a dozen news organizations filed a lawsuit against the Texas Department of Public Safety...
Hondo City Council revokes Friends of NRA rental agreement after public outcry
HONDO, Texas – It was a heated city council meeting in Hondo on Monday evening, which was called to discuss the Medina County Friends of NRA event set for Saturday. People from Hondo and Uvalde, including family members of some of the Robb Elementary shooting victims, were in attendance, letting their displeasure of the event be heard. They were calling on the city council to stop this event from happening.
Texans explain why they’re leaving, or have left, the Lone Star State
Texans are ready to leave the state.
Poll shows race for Texas governor tightening, East Texans react
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – With 101 days until the midterm elections, the race for Texas governor is heating up. East Texans for Beto gathered in Longview to show their support. The former congressman is making several stops in East Texas while on his 49-day “Drive for Texas” tour, stopping in Longview, Palestine and Lufkin on […]
Texas Auditing 2022 Midterm Election Results in Four Counties
Texas will audit the 2022 midterm elections results in four counties.Elliott Stallion/Unsplash. The Texas Secretary of State has chosen to audit the 2022 Midterm election results in Cameron, Guadalupe, Eastland, and Harris counties. Dallas News reports that these four counties were picked at random under a 2021 election law that created the audit process.
