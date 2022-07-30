Body discovered in Comal County, where woman has been missing for over a week

AUSTIN, Texas — Fire danger conditions continue this week following multiple fires in the Central Texas area over the past several days. Those fires include a 90-acre fire in Buda, a 35-acre fire near Hornsby Bend and a 29-acre fire off of FM 969. It's a trend the state is seeing as the Texas A&M Forest Service reports that, since January, the state has seen more than 6,900 wildfires and almost 600,000 acres burned.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO