Body discovered in Comal County, where woman has been missing for over a week

Austin police searching for man suspected of killing roommate
AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead and the Austin Police Department is looking for the man believed to be responsible. Police were called out to Bradford Drive in North Austin at around 11 p.m. Monday for a shooting/stabbing call. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene as soon as EMS medics and officers arrived.
Austin police looking for hit-and-run suspect
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is looking for a suspect in a July 16 hit-and-run incident. The collision occurred just before midnight when a car hit two people at the intersection of Lavaca Street and West Cesar Chavez Street. The driver fled the scene without rendering aid.
Driver arrested for DUI after slamming into wall outside Austin-area restaurant
AUSTIN, Texas — A driver is in custody after slamming into a brick wall outside an Austin-area restaurant. Police said the driver was going down Manor Road around midnight. They lost control of their car, then slammed hard into a wall near El Chile. The driver was arrested for...
Iconic South Congress costume shop Lucy in Disguise is closing
AUSTIN, Texas — It's almost time to say goodbye to another legendary Austin business – Lucy in Disguise with Diamonds on South Congress Avenue. On Instagram Tuesday, the iconic costume shop announced plans to shutter by the end of the year. "After 38 years of business, Lucy in...
2 taken to hospital after Loop 360 crash involving cement truck, vehicle
AUSTIN, Texas — Drivers traveling on Texas Loop 360 may be met with some delays Tuesday afternoon after a crash involving a cement truck and another vehicle. Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) said at around 12:40 p.m. that the crash happened on 360 and Spicewood Springs Road. Two adult patients were taken to local hospitals with potentially serious injuries.
We officially recorded the hottest July in Austin history
AUSTIN, Texas — Now that we've reached the end of month, we can officially report July 2022 was the hottest July on record at the Camp Mabry climate site. The average monthly temperature, which factors in both afternoon high temperatures and overnight low temperatures, was 90.6 degrees. This beats the previous monthly record of 89.7 degrees set back in July 2011.
As inflation impacts Central Texas, more people are turning to pawn shops to make ends meet
LEANDER, Texas — All sorts of things can be found at Texas Pawn and Jewelry in Leander, and lately with the U.S. seeing record high-inflation, all kinds of people can be found there too. “Definitely individuals that are just trying to make it from paycheck to paycheck, for sure,”...
Why have there been more wildfires in Central Texas this year?
AUSTIN, Texas — Fire danger conditions continue this week following multiple fires in the Central Texas area over the past several days. Those fires include a 90-acre fire in Buda, a 35-acre fire near Hornsby Bend and a 29-acre fire off of FM 969. It's a trend the state is seeing as the Texas A&M Forest Service reports that, since January, the state has seen more than 6,900 wildfires and almost 600,000 acres burned.
Crews battling three large fires around Central Texas
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — Multiple departments are responding to a large wildfire on RM 165 in Hays County on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, RM 165 is closed between FM 2325 and US 290 due to the fire. The Blanco County Emergency Management office reported...
2 men accused of killing Texas State student to appear before judge
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — Two men charged in connection with the 2015 murder of a Texas State University student could have a chance at freedom. Both men, Cyrus Gray and Devonte "DJ" Amerson, were charged with murder in 2018 in connection with the 2015 death of Justin Gage. Neither has been convicted and both have maintained their innocence.
Three years after pro boxer’s murder, his family searches for answers and justice
SAN ANTONIO — Family and friends are not giving up the search for the person who shot and killed a professional boxer from San Antonio. George Ramos’ life was cut short at 18 when he was shot and killed on June 20, 2019 outside an old gas station on the northwest side.
Juvenile pedestrian killed in Round Rock crash involving two vehicles, police say
ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Round Rock Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened Sunday evening. The crash happened at the intersection of Louis Henna Boulevard and La Frontera Boulevard around 6 p.m. on July 31. Officials said the crash involved two vehicles and a pedestrian. The...
Hays CISD families can receive back-to-school assistance through the Hays CISD Clothes Closet and HaysHope2Go
KYLE, Texas — Picking out a first-day-of-school outfit is a big deal for second-graders like Jaelah Smith. “I get new clothes, and some of my clothes are tight,” said Jaelah about why she was happy to be at the Hays CISD Clothes Closet, picking out new clothes. “I...
Austin ISD's new police chief shares how the district will protect students
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin ISD has a new police chief – Wayne Sneed. He was formerly the head of the district’s Mental Health and Community Engagement Unit, and he has over 40 years in law enforcement. In light of the shooting in Uvalde, KVUE asked Sneed how...
The Backstory: This year is the 56th anniversary of the siege of the UT Tower sniper
AUSTIN, Texas — It wasn’t typical programming on Austin’s educational television station on the morning of Aug. 1, 1966. As a live TV camera trained its sight on the familiar University of Texas Tower, occasional puffs of smoke from gunfire could be seen as the stern voice of an announcer on campus TV station KLRN (now local PBS station KLRU) warned viewers to keep away from the UT campus.
Austin's Cepeda Branch Library reopens this weekend
AUSTIN, Texas — After more than a year and a half, the Eustasio Cepeda Branch Library will reopen with a community celebration on Saturday. The branch, located on North Pleasant Valley Road, has been closed for renovations since January 2021. A performance from Latin musical group The Bronze Band...
'Makes all of us feel good': Woman giving kids back-to-school hairstyles at Central Texas shelter
AUSTIN, Texas — Parents continue to buy supplies in preparation for the upcoming school year. There have also been plenty of organizations that host free backpack and back-to-school drives to help take a load off parents' shoulders. One Pflugerville woman decided to take on a different challenge and wants...
Crews battle brushfire in western Bastrop County
BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — Fire crews are working to get a wildfire in Bastrop County under control on Monday afternoon. Around 1 p.m., the Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management said firefighters were called to the scene of the fire in the 300 block of Margarita Dr., off State Highway 21 W.
Two popular swimming attractions in Hays County are now closed for swimming
GEORGETOWN, Texas — Two popular swimming attractions in Hays County are now closed for swimming: both Jacob's Well and now Blue Hole. The Garcia family from McAllen was one of the few who pulled into the parking lot at Blue Hole Regional Park Tuesday to see find out it was closed.
Conditional-use permit approved for cocktail lounge in proposed Rainey Street high-rise
AUSTIN, Texas — A new cocktail bar is one step closer to becoming a reality, according to a report from Community Impact. On July 26, the Austin Planning Commission approved a conditional-use permit for a four-story cocktail lounge inside a proposed 49-story high-rise. The bar will total 22,985 square...
