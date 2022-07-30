Police investigating murder on Cooley Street

padailypost.com
Richmond police patrol activity report: July 29-31
The Richmond Police Department regularly releases an overview of recent significant incidents its patrol officers responded to in the city. The segment is an overview and does not reflect the entirety of service calls and reports taken throughout each shift. RPD PATROL ACTIVITY REPORT – WEEKDAY SHIFT OVERVIEW: July 29-31,...
San Mateo deputies seek suspect in assault
(BCN) — San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a suspect who hit another man in the face with a vinegar bottle late Monday before stealing his mobile phone. The assault was reported about 10:51 p.m. in the 800 block of Barron Avenue in an unincorporated area of Redwood City, according to a sheriff’s […]
NBC Bay Area
17-Year-Old Boy Dies in San Francisco Shooting; Suspect At-Large
A 17-year-old boy died in a shooting in San Francisco's Visitacion Valley neighborhood on Monday evening, police said. The shooting was reported shortly after 7 a.m. in the 100 block of Brookdale Avenue. The teen was taken to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries, according to San Francisco police.
Hayward man fatally shot in Richmond
A 47-year-old Hayward man was fatally shot in Richmond Sunday night, police said. At 1030 p.m., officers responded to the 3400 block of Wall Avenue for a ShotSpotter activation located at 33rd and Waller registering 21 rounds. Officers also received calls from residents of a gunshot victim, according Richmond Police Department Sgt. Aaron Pomeroy.
KTVU FOX 2
San Leandro crash leaves dirt bike driver dead
San Leandro police are investigating a crash involving a van and dirt bike. Police say they arrived on the scene near Washington Ave. and Castro St. shortly after 4:00 p.m. on Saturday. Investigators say they found a 25-year-old male with significant injuries and transported him to a nearby hospital where he later died.
KTVU FOX 2
One man killed in East Oakland shooting
OAKLAND, Calif. - One man was killed late Monday in an East Oakland shooting, police said. Spokeswoman Candace Keas said that the death was reported just after 11 p.m. in the 3700 block of Lyon Avenue. Officers found the Oakland man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on...
KTVU FOX 2
DUI suspect in deadly Walnut Creek crash released on bail
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - The suspect in a fatal Walnut Creek crash Saturday has posted bail. KTVU learned that 28-year-old Briana Day was released on $300,000 bail after being booked into the Martinez Detention Facility. Investigators said she was driving drunk in her pickup truck and hit two pedestrians who...
Dad guides teen daughter to safety as stranger follows her through Sunset District
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly followed a teenager through the Sunset District last week. The victim’s father spoke exclusively with KRON4 and tells us how their family’s quick thinking helped save their teenage girl. “What’s this guy thinking? Rapist? Kidnapper? I don’t know what he wanted to […]
KTVU FOX 2
Death of San Ramon woman reportedly found face down in tub considered suspicious
SAN RAMON, Calif. - San Ramon police said the death of a woman reportedly found face down in the bathtub last week is considered suspicious. At approximately 8 a.m. on Tuesday officers were called to an apartment on the 4000 block of Crestfield Drive in the Dougherty Valley. The caller reported an unresponsive female to 911, according to police logs.
Woman assaulted by three women and a man during carjacking
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman had her car stolen in Stockton on Monday after being assaulted by three woman and a man, according to the Stockton Police Department. Police said that the carjacking took place in 16000 block of South Turnpike Road in the Seaport District when a 29-year-old woman was forced out of […]
Oakland police ask for assistance in search for suspects in May fatal shooting
OAKLAND - The Oakland Police Department has released photos in hopes the community can help identify the individuals wanted in connection with the shooting death of Jose Amaya-Ramos.Surveillance video shows the man killed at a food truck was simply waiting for his food. One gunman didn't even look as he fired his gun.The shooting happened at a food truck on May 12th near the corner of Foothill Boulevard and 35th Avenue in Oakland's Fruitvale District.In the surveillance footage, it appeared the victim Jose Amaya-Ramos and a friend were waiting for their order when the three gunmen walked up. The robbers...
Update: Suspect arrested in fatal stabbing in East Palo Alto
EAST PALO ALTO -- A man suspected in a fatal stabbing in East Palo Alto Friday night was arrested in San Francisco on Saturday. Darnell McKean, 47, was taken into custody in the Mission District at about 6:10 p.m., East Palo Alto police said in news release Saturday night. McKean is suspected of stabbing to death Mario Ventura, 50, on July 29 during an argument at a residence on the 1900-block of Cooley Street. East Palo Alto Interim Police Chief Jeff Liu said McKean would be booked into San Mateo County jail on murder charges. Liu said the arrest was made with assistance from the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office, the Atherton Police Department, Menlo Park Police Department, San Mateo County Gang Task Force and the San Francisco Police Department. It is the fourth homicide of the year in East Palo Alto, according to Liu.Anyone who witnessed this incident or has any information is encouraged to contact the East Palo Alto police department by sending anonymous e-mail to epa@tipnow.org, sending an anonymous text to (650) 409-6792 or leaving an anonymous voice mail by calling (650) 409-6792.
Off-duty San Jose police officer arrested for DUI following vehicle crash
A San Jose police officer was arrested for alleged DUI following a vehicle crash Sunday night, police said Monday.The collision between two vehicles happened near the intersection of East San Fernando and South Fourth Streets at about 11:26 p.m.Police said the investigation revealed one of the drivers was Raydarius Surry, an off-duty officer and a three-year veteran of the department. Surry allegedly showed symptoms of alcohol influence and underwent field sobriety exercises as well as a preliminary alcohol screening. He was arrested for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and booked at the Santa Clara County Main Jail.The other driver,...
Murder convictions overturned for 3 Santa Clara deputies in Michael Tyree death
SAN JOSE — An appellate court has reversed the murder convictions of the three Santa Clara County sheriff's deputies convicted in the 2015 jail beating death of a mentally ill inmate after a judge ruled that the primary legal theory prosecutors cited was invalidated by recent changes in state law.In 2017, former deputies Jereh Lubrin, Matthew Farris and Rafael Rodriguez were convicted by a San Jose jury of second-degree murder in the death of Michael Tyree. They were sentenced to 15 years to life in prison.On Monday, Thomas Goethals, associate justice of the Fourth District court's third division, noted in...
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose firefighters find man's body in burned-out SUV
San Jose, CA - San Jose police and fire arson investigators are working collaboratively to discover if a car fire on Sunday was intentionally set. Around 5:45a.m., a reported car fire brought firefighters to Pomona Ave. near Barnard Ave., in the city’s Alma Neighborhood. Once the flames were out, officials made a grisly discovery – a man’s body lie in a burned out SUV.
L.A. Weekly
Motorcyclist Fatally Struck in 2-Vehicle Crash on Curtner Avenue [San Jose, CA]
SAN JOSE, CA (August 1, 2022) – Thursday morning, a motorcyclist was pronounced dead following a 2-vehicle crash on Curtner Avenue. The incident happened just after 8:00 a.m., at the intersection of Curtner Avenue and Briarwood Drive. Investigators said a 2009 Toyota sedan made a left turn onto westbound...
Driver in quadruple fatal Rio Vista crash was arrested earlier this year for DUI, police say
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — The man police say was behind the wheel at the time of a quadruple fatal accident in Rio Vista last week was arrested earlier this year on charges of DUI and hit-and-run, according to Folsom Police. Last week, Rio Vista Police Chief Jon Mazer confirmed...
Oakland men arrested in Pacifica for catalytic converter thefts, one suspect escaped
PACIFICA, Calif. (KRON) — Two Oakland men were arrested in Pacifica early Sunday morning for stealing catalytic converters, the Pacifica Police Department said in a press release. Jose Morales, 35, and Santiago Valdovinos, 41, were taken into custody, while a third suspect got away. A Pacifica Police Department officer attempted to pull over a Nissan […]
KTVU FOX 2
Fremont asks for new trial after $21M awarded to family of slain pregnant teen
FREMONT, Calif. - The city of Fremont has asked a federal judge for a new trial after a jury awarded the family of a slain pregnant teenager an unprecedented $21 million. In court documents filed in late July, attorney Patrick Moriarty and his colleagues said that the award amount in favor of Elena Mondragon's mother "cannot stand" because the amount is "clearly excessive" and should be stricken or reduced.
KTVU FOX 2
Woman killed, friend seriously injured by suspected DUI driver in Walnut Creek
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - Family members have identified the pedestrian hit and killed by a suspected DUI driver in Walnut Creek. 27-year-old Maricarmen Leon of Discovery Bay was out with friends, when she was struck while standing on the sidewalk. The collision happened early Saturday just before 2 a.m. along North Main Street and Pine Street.
