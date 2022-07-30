Cannot import file: The specified file is not a registry script

www.thewindowsclub.com
How to locate and identify your Discord ID on mobile and desktop
You may have filled out an application on Discord requiring you to enter your Discord ID, but perhaps you stumbled on where to pull this information from, leaving that option blank or accidentally entering your Discord tag instead. Your Discord ID is not the same as your Discord tag; it is much longer in length containing a unique 18-digit code string. Discord IDs publicly identify individual users, messages, Discord servers, and channels, and you're not expected to know your Discord ID off the top of your head, but you should know how to find it when the situation calls for it. So in today's guide, we illustrate precisely where to locate your Discord ID and how to differentiate between the ID and Discord tag.
Digital Trends
How to create a folder on your desktop
Your desktop, whether Windows or MacOS, is the handiest spot for the applications, files, and folders you use most. Maybe you’d like to organize your desktop icons by placing some in a folder. Or perhaps, you want to set up a folder for new files you plan to create for quick desktop access.
makeuseof.com
What Is Pagefile.sys in Windows? Should You Delete It?
When your Windows computer is running out of storage space, you may find yourself looking for ways to free up some of it, even if they're a bit unconventional. One of these unconventional methods you may come across is deleting the Pagefile.sys file. But before you consider deleting it, you should know what Pagefile.sys is and if you should delete it in the first place.
The Windows Club
BUGSPLAT.DLL was not found; Missing in League of Legends
Bugsplat.dll is a Dynamic Link Library (DLL) file. These are files that contain driver functions and instructions that are required by Windows computers to run applications properly. More so, this means that if the Bugsplat.dll file is missing, there will surely be an issue with using some programs on your computer. However, users have reported that the Bugsplat.dll was not found error pops up while trying to launch one of the most popular PC games, League of Legends.
technewstoday.com
How to Split Files in Windows Quickly?
Transferring large files is a serious hassle, especially if you want to upload to the internet or use a removable drive with small storage. It is possible to compress and split files using archive tools. However, you can’t individually use the split files without decompressing them to a single file.
The Windows Club
This video file cannot be played, Error Code 232011
Some users encounter an error code 232011 when trying to play videos online in their default browser. This prevents users from playing Internet-based videos. If you are also experiencing this problem with your browser, here are some solutions you can try. The full error message that comes with this error code is: This video file cannot be played, Error Code 232011.
ZDNet
How to connect Android to the Linux desktop with KDE Connect
One major benefit of using iOS is that it makes it incredibly easy to sync between your iPhone and your Mac desktops and laptops. On the other hand, Android isn't quite so embedded into other systems (besides, of course, Google). That doesn't mean there aren't ways to sync Android and your desktop or laptop…especially if your desktop/laptop OS is Linux.
The Windows Club
How to automate Tasks with Illustrator Actions
This article will take you through the steps of how to automate tasks with Illustrator Actions. It will also show how to edit the Actions; having to repeat the same task over and over can get quite dull. Constantly repeated simple or complex tasks can be automated in Illustrator. This is especially helpful when there is a lot to do in a short time. Illustrator Action is recording a set of steps and playing them back. It is like macros in Microsoft Word, a set of actions that makes up a task is recorded and then played when it needs to be done.
The Windows Club
Fix Save Failed on Ground Branch
Many users have reported that they see Save Failed on Ground Branch when playing the game. The issue means that the game is unable to save your progress. In this post, we will see how you can resolve this error message of Ground Branch. Following is the exact error message.
The Windows Club
Excel Cursor is stuck on white cross [Fixed]
If your cursor in Excel is stuck at a white cross, the solutions provided in this article may help you fix this problem. Due to this issue, you will be unable to use the Fill Handle feature in Excel. Fill Handle makes the work easier. By using this feature, you can fill data in the cells quickly. To use Fill Handle, the white cross should change into the Plus icon when you place the white cursor on the bottom right side of a cell. Because the cursor in Excel is stuck at a white cross, you have to enter all the data manually which can be very frustrating.
ZDNet
How to recover deleted files in Windows 10 or 11
You're having trouble finding a certain file on your Windows PC and you have a hunch you may have deleted it. We've all been there. But rather than moan and curse, you can try to recover it. Assuming you've already scoured the Recycle Bin and have come up empty, that's when it's time to turn to a good recovery tool.
The Windows Club
Fix Missing Menu Bar in Illustrator
Adobe Illustrator is among the leading vector graphic software out there. There are so many ways that Illustrator can be used to enhance artwork for any occasion. There may eventually be problems while using Illustrator. These problems may not be the fault of Illustrator, they may result from malware, corrupt software, or anything else that can go wrong. Having a missing Menu Bar in Illustrator may have a few causes.
makeuseof.com
How to Disable Disk Checking on Windows 10 Startup
Windows generally performs a check for disk integrity on startup if it detects an error with a drive or if the system was not shut down properly. But sometimes, it goes into a loop and surfaces a scan even if everything is alright. If that’s the case, you may want to disable disk checking on Windows startup.
The Windows Club
Battle.net BLZBNTAGT000008A4 error on PC [Fixed]
Gamers install Battle.net for the sole purpose of playing the likes of Call of Duty, Overwatch, Hearthstone, and Warcraft. The platform is not on the same level as Steam, but it works, and that is all that matter. Now, in terms of problems, we’ve realized that several users as of late have been coming across the error BLZBNTAGT000008A4. This error only seems to affect Windows 11/10 users; however, folks should not worry because we have the solutions to get things moving in the right direction again.
ZDNet
How to create users and groups in Linux from the command line
Linux is a multi-user environment, which means more than one user can use the system at one time. Granted, that mostly takes the form of console access (via SSH), because you can't easily have two people simultaneously logging into the desktop GUI (although multiple users can forward X11 GUI applications over SSH with ease). The point is, that a Linux system can include hundreds of users (if necessary). Although you wouldn't want this, a Linux server can handle 4,294,967,294 concurrent and distinct users.
Phone Arena
Google leaves a clue telling us what month it will release the final version of Android 13
It was Mick Jagger who famously sang, "I'm not waiting for a lady, I'm just waiting on Android 13." Or something like that. When Google dropped Android 13 beta 4, which was a release candidate (RC) build last month, it appeared that we could see a much earlier release of Android 13 than expected. After all, last year's Android 12 wasn't made available to Pixel owners until October 19th.
The Windows Club
Printer Printing Black Pages in Windows 11/10 [Fixed]
Is your Printer Printing Black pages in Windows 11/10? This error causes the document to appear in inverted colors, such as if you are printing a black & white document, then your black font will appear in white and the white color will be black. This problem arises due to the misconfiguration of the printer. Many users reported that they also faced the same error while they printed documents on the printer. If you also face the same error on your printer, then keep with this article. In this article, we have suggested how you can fix this error.
The Windows Club
How to fix Input Lag and Reduce Latency in VALORANT
If you are experiencing input lag in Valorant, you can try the solutions to fix the problem. When we input our computer, the GPU displays the required output on the screen. Input lag or latency occurs when the computer displays the output a few seconds after the input given by the user. Due to this issue, gamers cannot play the game properly. In this article, we will discuss some ways to fix Valorant input lag and reduce latency.
The Windows Club
Naruto Online Loading failure [Fixed]
Naruto Online is a Massively Multiplayer Online Role-Playing Game (MMORPG). It is a simple and free-to-play online game. It has been popular since its launch(2014). Since it is a browser-based game, it can be run freely on any PC running the latest version of the browser. But some game lovers report that they are facing issues where Naruto Online is not loading. In this article, we will discuss some methods that will help you to fix this issue.
The Windows Club
Fix Control keeps crashing, disconnecting or freezing on PC
Control, a third-person shooter with an action-adventure theme is quite popular among players because of its distinctive playstyle. However according to some users, the game crashes at startup. In this post, we will discuss this issue and see what you can do to resolve it. So, if Control keeps crashing or freezing on your system, check the solutions mentioned in this post.
